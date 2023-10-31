Can Dogs Eat Sweet Potatoes?

Add it to the list of healthy human superfoods pups can eat, too. Plus, a recipe for sweet potato crisps

We humans love our sweet potato fries, but can our dogs eat sweet potatoes, too? Thankfully for everyone at home – especially the four-legged food thieves we live with – the answer is yes. These root vegetables are loaded with nutrients, such as the carotenoids, vitamin C and vitamin A, in addition to antioxidants and phytochemicals. They are high in pyridoxine, potassium, fibre and magnesium. They are also good sources of copper, iron and manganese – all essential minerals for dogs that perform myriad cell functions, from transporting oxygen to assisting in the assembly of proteins. All this, plus they’re low in fat (also music to our human ears).

What’s in a name?

While sweet potatoes are indeed called ‘potatoes,’ they aren’t related to white potatoes (insert head exploding emoji here). And they do come in many colours besides the more familiar orange. The Japanese sweet potato has a purple skin and yellow flesh, and its flavour is actually sweeter – something that dogs love – than the more popular orange varieties. It also is particularly rich in phytonutrients.

How to add sweet potatoes to your dog’s diet

One of the most popular ways to give your dog sweet potatoes is as dehydrated chews. They make a great alternative to rawhide chews opens in a new tab – and unlike rawhide, sweet potato chews do not have a reputation for causing digestive blockages and choking. So, they are a lot safer and definitely more nutritious.

Do not give dogs raw sweet potatoes, though; they should always be cooked. Steam and mash them, then add a little to your dog’s normal meal. Steaming or boiling actually maintains more of their nutrients than roasting or baking does. Because they are rich in fibre, introduce sweet potatoes slowly.

Many homemade dog food recipes call for sweet potatoes, including this complete and balanced recipe for chicken and vegetables opens in a new tab . Cooked sweet potatoes are also tasty in a Kong – freeze it opens in a new tab so it takes longer for your pup to finish it.

Sweet potato crisps dog treat

Another recipe for sweet potato-based dog treats is this one for easy-to-make sweet potato crisps. Simply preheat the oven to 120C.

Slice whole sweet potatoes into rounds: a ¼ inch slice will create a crunchier crisp, and a ½ inch slice will create a chewier crisp. Place on a foil-lined sheet. Bake for two hours, turning over once. Allow to cool on sheet. Store crisps in an airtight container.

Note: while caution was taken to give safe recommendations and accurate instructions in this article, it is impossible to predict an individual dog’s reaction to any food or ingredient. Readers should consult their vets and use personal judgement when applying this information to their own dogs’ diets.