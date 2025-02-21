Turns out they back it up for a reason – here’s the science behind it

Ever wondered why your cat keeps backing up for a firm bum pat opens in a new tab ? Perhaps they raise their rear every time you go in for a stroke, or maybe they get straight to it, arching their back, lifting their tail and vocalising as if asking for more opens in a new tab .

It’s a curious behaviour that many cat parents will recognise – that enthusiastic response to having their lower back or the base of their tail patted. But what drives this peculiar preference, and is it something all cats enjoy? Let’s explore the science behind the behaviour, gather expert insights and learn when to be cautious.

Is it normal for cats to like bum pats?

Just like humans, cats have their own unique preferences when it comes to physical interaction. While some cats seem to relish a good pat on their lower back, others might find it overwhelming or unpleasant.

“Cats are individuals and their preferences can be complicated. It’s often due to a combination of genetics, learning and socialisation,” explains Joey Lusvardi opens in a new tab , a cat behaviour consultant. “For some cats, bum pats can be a bit too stimulating while others find the experience pleasurable.”

These preferences often develop early in life. “Cats can begin to show preferences for petting early, but the most critical period for social development is between two to seven weeks of age. A cat that regularly gets petted in that area, and enjoys it, during that time may be more to continue to enjoy it into adulthood,” adds Joey.

The science behind bum pats

The reason some cats respond so enthusiastically to bum pats lies in their anatomy. Axel Lagercrantz, cat behaviourist and CEO of Pets4Homes opens in a new tab , explains, “The lower back and rump area have a lot of nerve endings, especially around the tail base. It’s a region packed with sensory receptors that help cats with balance and communication. These nerve endings make it super sensitive, which is why cats can be so responsive to touch in this area.”

There’s also a practical aspect to this behaviour. According to Daniel Warren-Cummings, central behaviour officer at Cats Protection, “It can be tricky for cats to reach their lower back to groom it properly with their tongue, so they appreciate any help in reaching this area like the offer of a scratch or rub.”

The enjoyment might also have roots in kittenhood experiences. “Mother cats will lick and groom their kittens extensively, especially during their first few weeks of life. This helps keep the kittens clean and healthy,” says Joey. “While not necessarily specific to the base of the cat’s tail, it’s not unreasonable that some of the enjoyment a cat gets from having that specific area petted is a holdover from kittenhood.”

The pleasure response might also be linked to natural chemical reactions in the body. “When you pet a cat in this area, the pressure activates those sensory neurons, which can feel quite pleasurable for them,” says Axel. “It’s like a little natural ‘high’ from the endorphins released. It’s similar to how we enjoy massages – it stimulates the nerve endings and can have a calming, comforting effect.”

Marking, social bonding and attention-seeking

There could be more to bum pats than just physical sensation. The area is closely tied to how cats communicate and mark their territory. “The base of the tail has scent glands that produce pheromones, chemicals that cats use to mark their territory and communicate with other cats,” says Joey.

“By having the base of their tail rubbed, they’re leaving their scent on whatever they’re rubbing against, similar to when a cat rubs their face or other parts of their body with pheromones against things.”

This behaviour can also indicate trust and social bonding. “When a cat allows or seeks out bum pats from a human, it’s often a sign that they trust you,” says Axel. “Cats are very selective about who they allow into their personal space, so if your cat enjoys this, it’s a clear indicator that they feel safe with you.”

According to Cats Protection opens in a new tab , the behaviour has important social aspects. “A cat’s bum is a vulnerable area and so they will only show it off if they are happy and comfortable around you,” the charity explains. However, they also note that in unneutered females, this posture might indicate the cat is in heat.

Some cats might also learn to associate bum pats with positive attention. Many patterns you observe in a cat can become learned behaviours under the right circumstances, says Joey. “While some cats intrinsically like having the base of their tail patted, others may develop an appreciation for it because they like the attention from the humans.”

When to be cautious

Despite some cats’ enthusiasm for bum pats, it’s important to note that this isn’t a universally enjoyed behaviour. Dr Mikel Delgado opens in a new tab , cat behaviour expert with Rover, points out, “ Two studies opens in a new tab have actually shown that the base of the tail is one of cats’ least favourite places to pet opens in a new tab , so it is important to recognise that this is not a good area to pet a cat you have just met.”

Watch for signs of discomfort or pain opens in a new tab , which Daniel says include “lip-licking, tight mouth, ears out to side and back, dilated pupils and lowering their body position to avoid.” These could indicate stress or discomfort.

Sometimes, an adverse reaction to touching this area might indicate health issues. “If you notice a big reaction from your cat when you touch or stroke this area, you should get them checked out by your vet. Issues such as lumbar spine arthritis opens in a new tab might make this area painful,” says Daniel.

Reading your cat’s body language

To determine if your cat genuinely enjoys bum pats, look for positive body language. If they are kneading, purring, slowly closing their eyes or rubbing against you, it’s more likely they’re enjoying it, says Dr Delgado.

“If you are petting a cat and they position themselves so their rear is right where you’re petting, that indicates that that is the spot they want to be petted,” adds Joey. “Keep in mind a cat may start out enjoying having bum pats, but it could change if they’ve had too much so you always need to keep an eye out for body language changes.”

Remember that gentle interaction is key. As Daniel notes, “Firm pats are not the preferred human contact for many cats. They often prefer rubbing cheeks, head scratches and fusses around the neck. Some cats do also love scratches at the back and base of the tail but many don’t.”

Ultimately, it’s important to remember that every cat is different, and what one cat enjoys might not be the same for another. “The best thing you can do as a cat parent is observe their body language and respect their boundaries,” says Axel. “Building trust takes time, and when you do, these little interactions, like bum pats, can strengthen your bond. Just always be gentle and watch for signs of what they’re comfortable with.”

