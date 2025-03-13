I’m sorry, you’re supposed to wash your dog’s bed how often?

Tucked away in a corner of my living room, my black Labrador Betsie reclines like a goddess on her fluffed up, softer-than-a-cloud dog bed. She loves it – the place she feels safest, most comfortable, where she goes to lie down after muddy walks and wild swims.

In our household of two busy working parents and three wild children, I’ve never been quite sure how often I need to wash her bed, but I can guarantee we probably don’t clean it enough, much like the rest of my house.

But after watching a viral TikTok opens in a new tab that said I should be washing my dog bed twice a week, at a minimum, I questioned if I was doing harm to my pup, our house, and my family.

So how often should we be washing our precious pups’ beds? I spoke with a vet, a cleaner and dog bed manufacturer to find out.

Why should we wash our dog beds?

“There’s a lot of opinions on how often you should wash a dog bed, but little scientific fact,” says Caroline Reay, veterinary standards lead at national pet charity Blue Cross opens in a new tab . “It’s a bit like asking people how often you should wash jeans – some do it weekly, some rarely, and a few never.”

A pet parent who should definitely be aware of keeping a dog bed clean is one whose dog has a skin disease, such as allergies, or someone battling with fleas on your pet.

“Allergies to house dust mites are a relatively common cause of skin disease,” she says. “If your vet thinks your dog may have this problem, then regular washing at over 60C may help and can also help with control of fleas.”

She mentions that dogs prone to allergies would benefit from an impermeable covering, such as plastic, covered up by a fabric cover that can be washed regularly.

Dru Ross, founder and director of the Big Dog Bed Company opens in a new tab and previous research scientist in biological and earth sciences, says that a waterproof cover can also prevent water from a wet dog passing through to the filling of the bed.

“It will take all the odour forming components and bacteria will grow within the cushion material,” he says.

Dirt from mud, oils and fur from the dog’s coat, urine leaks, residue from eating treats, and dried saliva all smell, says Dru.

“They will cause bacteria to grow on the bed which will create further dog odours,” he says. “Doggy odours in the home are more likely to be from dog beds and carpets where dogs frequently lie, than from the dog themselves.”

Even though dirty dog beds might be smelly, and exacerbate skin conditions, Dru says they “do not represent a risk to dog or human health”.

What are signs that your dog’s bed needs cleaning?

“You may wish to wash your dog’s bed if it is obviously dirty, if your pet has a skin condition, or prior to surgery so they have a clean environment to come home to,” says Caroline.

ISSA-certified opens in a new tab cleaning expert Sabrina Tretyakova opens in a new tab suggests “immediate cleaning” if the dog bed starts smelling bad.

“Similarly, visible dirt or stains such as mud, drool or other debris indicate that it is time for cleaning the bed,” she says. “Look for excessive hair on the bed. Check whether your dog avoids sleeping in their bed. It could be because of discomfort caused by dirt or pests.”

How to wash your dog’s bed, and how often

If you’ve noticed signs that you dog bed needs cleaning, like I have, Dru says the whole bed – the cushion and cover – should be cleaned, unless you have used a waterproof cover to protect the cushion. In that case, only the fabric cover needs to be washed since the waterproof cover keeps moisture and dirt from the cushion.

“Waterproof fabric covers will only need washing every 4–6 months,” he says.

Beds with vinyl or faux leather covers are waterproof so only need vacuuming and a damp cloth occasionally.

“The washing interval will be dictated by the preference of the dog parent, the lifestyle of the dog – city dweller, one who likes to roll in unpleasant things or country mud diver – and time of year,” Dru says. “Beds get dirty quicker in winter because the dog gets muddy and wet more frequently.”

Sabrina recommends cleaning a dog bed every 1–2 weeks, depending on the dog and pet parent’s lifestyle.

“I suggest avoiding harsh chemical or strong fragrances that can irritate your dog’s skin,” she says. “Washing the dog’s bed with hot water is advisable because it helps kill bacteria and dust mites. However, check the material because some beds require cold water treatment. Please ensure the bed is completely dry to prevent mould or mildew growth. I suggest air drying, but checking the materials is crucial because some materials can go into the dryer on a low setting.”

What can I do in between washes to keep things fresh?

If your dog’s bed just needs a freshen up, Caroline would first advise a pet parent to hoover the bed once or twice a week to remove debris.

“It can also help with the control of fleas and house dust mites,” she says. “Preferably use a hoover with a HEPA filter.”

Any mild spills, drool or accidents should be cleaned immediately with a damp cloth and mild soap, according to Sabrina.

“Anti-microbial sprays designed for pet use can help freshen the bed between washes,” she says. “I suggest avoiding harsh chemicals such as Febreeze unless they are specifically pet-safe.”

If there is a need for deodorisers, Dru says it is time for a wash, because repeated use of microbial sprays could be an irritant.

“The everyday use of antimicrobial sprays should be avoided due to the creation of antimicrobial resistant bacterial,” he says. “They may also cause skin irritation is some dogs.”

What happens if I don’t wash my dog bed often enough?

If for whatever reason, you aren’t able to clean your dog bed as often as you might want, Ross says you need not fear.

“The primary result of not cleaning a dog’s bed is odour,” he says. “The worst-case scenario - your house smells so doggy due to the smelly bed that no-one will visit, which some people might think is an advantage.”

I’ll definitely be giving my Betsie’s bed a wash after talking to the experts, but won’t lose sleep over trying to wash her bed twice a week.