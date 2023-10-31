7 Hands-Free Dog Leads Perfect for You and Your Active Pup · Kinship

Skip to main content

7 Hands-Free Dog Leads for Running (or Texting)

Because you never want to drop that flat white

by Sean Zucker
31 October 2023
A stylish young woman wearing a white jumpsuit walking her Dalmatian dog with a light blue hands-free leash made by the Fable brand
Courtesy of Fable

I never thought I’d be the type of person to wake up for a pre-work jog, but my dog, Banshee, loves to exercise, and she’s an early riser, so it’s become part of the routine – the things we do for our kids. Beyond my less-than-middling cardiac fitness and her dedication to spontaneous bowel movements, there have been some challenges. Her enthusiasm has an unfortunate tendency to manifest itself in the form of zig-zagging from one side of me to the other – plus, I need to carry a large water bottle to battle my previously stated weak heart. After some minor googling, one solution presented itself: a hands-free lead.

Of course, like any cautious parent, I asked a doctor before trying something new. “The hands-free lead only works well if the dog knows how to heel properly. If the dog is not good on a regular lead, they’re probably not going to be good on a hands-free lead,” says vet Dr John Iovino.

He notes that while hands-free leads can be a great option for many dog parents, there are a few stipulations to consider. If a dog is erratic or aggressive with a standard lead, they’ll still require the same attention with a hands-free option and the possible hazards will probably be more severe.

Related article
Afghan hound dog mid jump in an open grass field

Overexcited Dog? How to Calm A Dog Down

If your dog loses their sh*t over anything from a squirrel to a visitor, dog behaviourist Trish King has some tips

Length is also a key consideration, especially for jogging. Dr Iovino recommends using a shorter lead to help secure the dog to your side for the duration of the exercise. However, it’s not just the dog’s safety you should consider. “I think having something around your lower back with a dog, especially if it’s a larger dog, I can definitely see that becoming a potential for injury,” says Dr Iovino.

There are two methods of strapping a hands-free lead to yourself. You can either strap it over the shoulder or wear it around your waist. While he gives a slight edge to the off-the-shoulder option for safety reasons, Dr Iovino cautions that both can cause possible back damage. And the bigger the dog, the bigger the risk.

That being said, if your dog is well-behaved on a lead and you stay actively aware of your surroundings throughout, Dr Iovino agrees that a hands-free lead could be a great option for walking and running. Below, the best leads that’ll give you the ability to hold a drink, eat food or document the entire experience for Instagram while you do it.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

blue leash
Fable Magic Link
£67.08

Somewhere on the list of the many gross things that pet parents learn to live with is how stinky and slimy our leads can get. Thankfully, the Magic Link is made from industrial-strength aluminium that’s water-proof and easy to clean.

£67.08 at Amazon
the maxbone leash in brown
Maxbone Go! With Ease Hands Free Lead
£44

Practical, secure, cute – it ticks all the lead boxes (that also happen to be applicable to the wishlist for the perfect romantic partner).

£44 at The Floof Dogs
ombre blue dog leash
Found My Animal Indigo Ombre Rope Lead
£50

Found My Animal’s lead is hand-crafted in the factory to be hands-free on the streets. It also has a tasteful colour scheme.

£50 at Free People
the leash in blue and yellow
West Paw Strolls Buckle Lead
£33.95

Can’t forget an eco-option. This lead is made from recycled polyester webbing, and its double-sided reflective thread offers both added safety and, well, cool colours.

£33.95 at Amazon
neon coral leash
Zee.Dog Hands-Free Lead
£28.99

Casual and adjustable, Zee.Dog’s hands-free lead is laid back and comes in a range of eye-catching colours. Plus, its ‘E-Zee’ lock allows you to quickly tether the lead around park benches when one or both of you need a water break.  

£28.99 at WOOOF
turquoise dog leash
Wilderdog Cascade Lead
£29

Ideal for hikers and hardcore runners who train through rain and snow, Wilderdog’s Cascade lead is as durable as they come. In fact, it’s made out of the same rope used for rock climbing to give you a stone-strong grip.

£29 at Bear Trax
the lilac leash with gold hardware
Strange Tails Handsfree Lead Adapter
£30

Already have a lead you love? This adapter can help transform your favourite into a hands-free option.

£30 at Strange Tails

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.

Related articles