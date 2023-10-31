5 Natural Paw Balms That Will Keep Your Pup Safe From Summer Heat
The best paw balms, based on vets’ recommendations
Share Article
Summer in an era of climate change means more heat waves and more extreme weatheropens in a new tab in general. It also means more things for dog parents to worry about. While it’s essential to be armed with water and a travel water bottle when venturing out with your pup, another summer prerequisite that can just as easily fit in your tote is a proper dog paw balm. If you’re asking yourself, ‘What’s a paw balm and why does my dog need one?’ read on. When temperatures really start to rise in the summer months, these balms are paramount to your pet’s health.
Is dog paw balm necessary? Yep – the thick ointment in paw balms heal and protect the dry, cracked skin on your pup’s paw pads. Although they may have a thick appearance and a sturdy constitution, dog paws are actually really sensitive and when damaged are subject to infection, which could mean an expensive trip to the vetopens in a new tab. We’ve always been in the camp that preventative medicine is just as essential as any other type of treatment, which is why we’ve rounded up some of the best natural dog paw balms that will keep your pup protected in this and every season.
Best dog paw balms
Below, vet and Kinship Collective member Dr John Iovino, and rescue vet Dr Rachel Warnes highlight what to look for in a dog paw balm.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Avery Felman
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.