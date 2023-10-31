Summer in an era of climate change means more heat waves and more extreme weather opens in a new tab in general. It also means more things for dog parents to worry about. While it’s essential to be armed with water and a travel water bottle when venturing out with your pup, another summer prerequisite that can just as easily fit in your tote is a proper dog paw balm. If you’re asking yourself, ‘What’s a paw balm and why does my dog need one?’ read on. When temperatures really start to rise in the summer months, these balms are paramount to your pet’s health.

Is dog paw balm necessary? Yep – the thick ointment in paw balms heal and protect the dry, cracked skin on your pup’s paw pads. Although they may have a thick appearance and a sturdy constitution, dog paws are actually really sensitive and when damaged are subject to infection, which could mean an expensive trip to the vet opens in a new tab . We’ve always been in the camp that preventative medicine is just as essential as any other type of treatment, which is why we’ve rounded up some of the best natural dog paw balms that will keep your pup protected in this and every season.

Best dog paw balms

Below, vet and Kinship Collective member Dr John Iovino, and rescue vet Dr Rachel Warnes highlight what to look for in a dog paw balm.

opens in a new tab Zizia Botanicals All-Natural Pet Balm (20ml) opens in a new tab £ 16 This high-quality balm is the perfect protective layer for your pet’s most valuable assets. The soothing all-natural botanicals of myrrh, comfrey and sunflower oil give your dog the extra moisture and protection their paws, nose and coat need to maintain a healthy barrier. Formulated with organic ingredients and without added fragrance or essential oils, including the balm in your pup’s grooming kit is a no-brainer. Plus, it’s packaged in a recyclable aluminum tube, so it gets points for sustainability, too. To apply the balm, spread a thin, even layer across their paws for extra protection and to lock in moisture for a shinier, smoother and softer coat. £16 at Earl of East opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Natural Dog Company Paw Soother Stick (59ml) opens in a new tab £ 17.99 Natural Dog Company’s Paw Soother balm promises to smooth rough and dry paw pads. Dr Warnes has one stipulation to that claim: “It’s OK for dog’s pads to be rough or coarse. Most dogs do not need balms or creams for their paw pads.” However, for the minority of pups who live in environments where moisture and barrier protection are crucial, this organic, plant-based healing balm is an excellent option. Plus, its twist-stick applicator makes it easy to dab on your pup’s paw pads. This company has even shared their best pet-parent tips, including placing baby socks over your pup’s feet at night to encourage the balm to absorb into their pads. In terms of application, Dr Iovino suggests “dabbing it on lightly in a reasonable way – that way they aren’t eating it. I wouldn’t lather paw pads with all this waxy stuff.” Even if your pup is prone to licking, all Natural Dog Company products are 100 percent natural, safe and edible. It’s important to note that the Paw Soother works to treat paws, while the company’s PawTection helps prevent damage. £17.99 at Sprockies opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Skout’s Honor Prebiotic Pet Balm (59ml) opens in a new tab £ 23.95 Skout’s Honor’s prebiotic pet balm is ideal for soothing, healing and protecting the paws and noses of both cats and dogs. Formulated with 100 percent natural ingredients that are safe for felines and pups alike, the balm, which is made with mānuka honey, provides instant relief and ongoing protection for noses and paws. Prebiotics support and feed the good bacteria that serve as a natural defence against environmental damage and inflammation, which is particularly important when the paw pad is worn down. When this happens, “eventually you’ll get to raw tissue”, says Dr Iovino. “With the balms, the idea is to keep those situations from happening and support the paw pad.” While an excellent option for a multi-pet household, Skout’s Honor does have more ingredients than some of the other natural balms. Dr Warnes recommends looking for “natural ingredients (wax, vitamin E, cocoa butter, etc)”, and reiterates the age-old adage: “The fewer the ingredients, the better.” £23.95 at Fruugo opens in a new tab