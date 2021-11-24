10 Ways to Make Your Dog’s Life Better

Pretty much every pet parent wants their pup to live their best life. You try (and get) to do it all for them – the indestructible chew toy, the new jumper for winter, the best vet in town. But what exactly can we do to increase our dog’s happiness quotient? Here’s a short list of ways to exponentially improve the quality of our dogs’ lives.

1. Turn up the dial on exercise

Dogs adore activity – hence, the crazy exuberance most display at the very whisper of a ‘walk’. Taking your pup on an extra-long ramble, joining you on a jog or going on a few short outings in addition to those daily walks will be well received. Look for a place your dog can enjoy a safe off-the-lead run like the local park, which will make the experience even more enjoyable for them.

2. Fight boredom

Give your dog more mental stimulation with mind-engaging activities such as enrichment puzzles, new toys, visits to new places and learning new skills and tricks.

3. Give them a hand

Most dogs learn visual signals faster than verbal ones. When training, communicate more clearly by using hand signals along with words. Your dog will heave a figurative sigh of relief at finally being able to understand you.

4. Rub them the right way

Most dogs, like most people, appreciate a good massage. It not only promotes relaxation, healing and bonding, it feels so good (you'll know for sure when their back leg starts twitching).

5. Stop and smell the world

Dogs need to be dogs, and that means allowing them time to explore the world’s wonderful (and not so wonderful) smells. You can also try to engage them in scent work activities: using their noses comes naturally, so tracking or playing scent games is fun for dogs.

6. Free them from fashion

Consider removing your dog’s collar at night. Dogs will probably enjoy the freedom just as much as we do when we take off our belts, watches or earrings. Plus, the noise of jingling tags bothers many dogs; to reduce it, tape the tags together or stow them in a pouch designed for that purpose.

7. Feed them well

While the debate about canine nutrition rages, most people agree that a variety of food, especially if it’s healthy and fresh, has many advantages. Carefully consider what you feed your dog, do some research and ask your vet for help in making good choices.

8. Keep them tidy

Good grooming is essential; dogs are most comfortable when their coats are orderly and free of any mats that tug uncomfortably at their skin. Abolishing tangles helps them eliminate more easily (aka no poo stuck in their fur) and short toenails allow for easier movement comfortably. And no matter how cute your dog may look with fur hanging over the eyes, or how popular that style is for the breed, a haircut that allows for unobstructed vision is a better (and safer) choice.

9. Play it up

Make play dates for your dog with other nice, well-socialised pups. Most dogs love to play with other dogs, and their exhilaration is palpable as they frolic together.

10. Sharpen your focus

Dogs value the time we spend focused completely on them, and that’s easiest to do without anyone else present. This quality time is especially valuable and important in multi-dog households. So, carve out some one on one time for your pup every day to make their tail wag like crazy.