life with pets

From the dog that detected a deadly hair treatment to the search and rescue hero from the Turkish earthquake, meet the pups who gave humans a second chance at life
Whether you’ve got a laid-back Lab or a temperamental Terrier, there’s a pet care option for everyone
“I can rely on my cats to be there – no ghosting here – and, claws aside, they’ll never intentionally hurt me”
It might not be something you ever want to think about, but planning ahead will be a help when the time comes
People are questioning not just if you’re allowed to walk your dog in a graveyard, but whether you should
As more people choose to adopt, rescue dog meet-ups are popping up all over the UK and the US. One writer took her former stray Lucy along to see what it’s all about…
American vice-presidential nominee JD Vance made some rude remarks and cat ladies are not having it
The real impact of social media trends on your pets’ well-being
And what you can do inside instead
The world needs cute pet pics. Here are five tips to go from amateur to Annie Leibovitz
Move over Brat Girl Summer, the nepo dogs are here to stay
Your daily walks together are a special time for both you and your pup. Here’s how to lower stresses and find more joy during your daily routine
Vets, groomers and cleaning experts weigh in on how to manage when you’re drowning in dog fur
Can dogs tell the difference between a day, a week or a month?
Ways to keep your dog safe that you’ve never thought of
Know your rights as new legislation comes into place
People love to be nosy. Here’s how to fend them off – because you’re happy!
Let it rip...
”It’s the commodification of animals, it’s social currency – whether it’s to look hard or manly or to emulate a celebrity. We put pressure on that dog to play a role in our lives”
The England Team’s Number One WAGs
It's coming home, but who are the pups the players are going home to?
Where did the Great Dane originate? Learn more about the history and genetic origins of this working dog
The dynamic duo have already made a paws-itive impact
Get your kit sorted now so you’re ready in an emergency
Number one concern? The cheese tax
Think a holiday with your nervous pup is off-limits? You just need to make a few adjustments. Here’s how to have a dreamy trip that you and your anxious dog can enjoy
When it’s time to say goodbye…