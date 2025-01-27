What your dog’s name says about you

Didn’t think naming your dog Toast said something about you? Think again...

Choosing your dog’s name is hard. You will be calling that name hundreds of times – when they wander off in the park, when they chew the corner of the sofa and when it’s time for dinner. So, you want to make sure both you like it and that it suits them.

My dog is called Bobby. At the time, a footballer named Bobby Firmino played for Liverpool FC, and we were fans. We also thought it suited the way this little Cockapoo was bobbing around. But what does his name say about me?

There’s actually a whole psychology behind it, and it can reveal a lot about your personality. We spoke to an expert to find out more.

The psychology of naming dogs

So, you’ve just named your German Shepherd ‘Princess’. Why?

“Name choices can reflect a range of factors,” says Eloise Skinner opens in a new tab , psychotherapist and author of But Are You Alive?, a lesson in pursuing depth, purpose and meaning through the field of existential therapy . “These include the emotional state at the time of selection, emotional connections to a name, identity-related considerations (such as who you want to be and how the name aligns with that identity) and external influences such as culture, media and trends.”

Calling your German Shepherd ‘Princess’ shows you have a sense of humour. Similarly, naming a Chihuahua ‘Bear’ or ‘Tyson’ is ironic and shows you have a light-hearted side.

Maybe you don’t want people to be afraid of you and your German Shepherd. She’s not a guard dog but rather a princess who loves being spoiled with cuddles and treats.

On the other hand, if you have a Rottweiler named ‘Thor’, we know you mean business. Your dog’s name can mirror what you are looking for in life or how you want to be perceived.

Let’s take a look at some popular dog name trends and the meaning behind them.

Trends in dog names

Human dog names

If we look at the most popular dog names in the UK opens in a new tab , human names opens in a new tab are topping the charts. Names such as ‘Max’, ‘Charlie’, ‘Bella’ and ‘Poppy’ are classic choices. Considering that nearly 50 percent of UK pet parents see their pets as family members opens in a new tab , it’s no wonder the lines between baby and puppy names have blurred.

“Seeing a pet as a member of the family can certainly influence naming choices,” says Eloise. “We might choose names that carry more emotional significance for us, or we might choose a name based on how it aligns with other family members.”

This growing trend of giving pets distinctly human names opens in a new tab reflects their elevated status in our lives. Naming your dog ‘Olivia’ or ‘George’, for example, shows that you see them as more than just a pet – they’re equal to their human siblings.

Pop culture references

Recently, there has been a rise in pop culture-inspired names. According to Guide Dog research, we’ll be seeing a lot more Billies, Taylors and (dare we say) Donalds in 2025.

Why the shift?

“This could stem from our tendency to think about things that are frequently displayed in culture, whether we do this intentionally or not,” says Eloise. “ A name that we hear often in culture commentary might slide into our minds when we are picking names.”

Plus, we love sharing the things we’re passionate about, and what better way than naming your dog after your latest obsession? Whether it’s a nod to a favourite TV show opens in a new tab or a meme-worthy name ( remember Fenton? opens in a new tab ) that’ll have everyone at the park laughing, pop culture-inspired names say a lot about your personality.

Classic pet names

Classic pet names will never go away. If your puppy has a coloured mark over their eye, why not name them ‘Spot’ or ‘Patch’? It makes perfect sense, is easy to say and it’s a dog’s name after all, right?

“Although it depends on the individual, choosing a straightforward name could reflect a preference for simplicity or stability,” says Eloise.

People who are looking for a comfort zone might opt for these classic pet names. In this chaotic world, our dogs often become our safe haven.

Names such as ‘Lucky’ or ‘Rover’ offer a sense of familiarity and security, perfectly suited to a four-legged floof. Plus, it’s highly unlikely that an annoying neighbour or controversial figure will share a name like ‘Fudge’, making it a safe and comforting choice.

What your dog’s name says about you

Let’s take a look at some popular dog name categories and what they say about you.

Pop culture enthusiasts

Oasis returns this year and you name your puppy ‘Noel’. You’re a trendy individual and your dog is an extension of your personality. Being part of the cultural conversation is important to you and when you’re showing your dog off on socials, you’re sure to tag Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish or Snoop Dog.

Nature lovers

If your dog is called ‘Willow’, ‘River’, ‘Bear’ or ‘Maple’, say no more. You love nothing more than early morning hikes, cold water swims and connecting to the environment. Drake? Never heard of him. You’re more of a Bear Grylls, David Attenborough type of dog parent.

Traditionalists

If you’ve chosen timeless dog names such as ‘Max’ or ‘Bella’, you value the classics and prefer to stick to what works. Dogs need dog names and you aren’t one for trends, especially when it comes to choosing your beloved puppy’s forever name.

Alcohol connoisseurs

Naming your dog after your favourite drink like ‘Whiskey,’ ‘Guinness’ or ‘Mimosa’ reveals a fun-loving and possibly cheeky side to your character. You’re a bit of a wild one and your dog loves you for it.

The quirky one

Picking ‘unconventional’ names such as ‘Toast’, ‘Pickle’ or ‘Noodle’ shows your playful and creative personality. You aren’t one for following trends and you’ve never been much of a traditionalist. Dogs are a bunch of fun and they deserve a name to match.

The role of social media in dog naming

In the age of Instagram, a name isn’t just a name – it’s a brand. The world of dogstagram may influence your choice of name if you want a taste of fame.

Quirky, Instagram-worthy names such as @TeddyTheCavapoo or @PicklesTheDachshund are more than just cute; they’re a reflection of how you want your dog (and yourself) to be seen. Social media has made it more important than ever to have a unique, memorable and hashtag-ready name for your pup. After all, how else will they gain their own followers?

So, whether you’ve named your dog ‘Princess’, ‘Toast’ or ‘Rover’, there’s more to it than meets the eye. Your choice reflects your personality, values, and even your sense of humour. And no matter what name you choose, it’s bound to suit your four-legged friend.

