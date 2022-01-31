adoption & fostering

It’s been nearly a month since Turkey passed the ‘massacre’ law that many feared would lead to a mass culling of the country’s beloved street dogs – here’s what’s been happening since
RSPCA Issues Warning to Be ‘Extra-Vigilant’ This Summer, As Attacks On Cats More Than Double
The charity’s latest figures reveal that cats are increasingly falling victim to deliberate weapon attacks
“I can rely on my cats to be there – no ghosting here – and, claws aside, they’ll never intentionally hurt me”
As more people choose to adopt, rescue dog meet-ups are popping up all over the UK and the US. One writer took her former stray Lucy along to see what it’s all about…
”It’s the commodification of animals, it’s social currency – whether it’s to look hard or manly or to emulate a celebrity. We put pressure on that dog to play a role in our lives”
Beloved pets are often used by perpetrators of domestic abuse to manipulate their victims. That’s why Dogs Trust runs a specialist service to temporarily home dogs while their parents seek safety
Animal rescue centres are full as costs to provide emergency shelter mount to approximately £500,000 a month
No pets were asked to construct IKEA flat-pack furniture with their significant other in the making of these images
It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to
They might be bigger, but that just means there’s more of them to love
It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…
How Much Does it Cost to Own a Dog?
We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to
How Much Does A Cat Cost?
Not sure if you can afford to bankroll a new cat for the rest of its life? Check out our comprehensive guide for all the costs involved
More Men Are Adopting Cats
A report shows that man has a new best friend
Even if you do want to live that Elle Woods life...
The truth is breed labels are often wrong
You’ve chosen to adopt a dog, congratulations! But with dogs in need both here and abroad, which route should you take?
People with distinctive features step forwards, you’re needed to train the next generation of seeing eye dogs. Here’s what’s involved...
So-called ‘milestones’ are shifting these days. Is getting a dog the new getting hitched?
TikTok thinks the universe just provides you a cat – is that really a thing?
If you’re struggling with pet care costs, you are far from alone and there’s no shame seeking help. Here’s a few places to start
You’re in love, but is it irresponsible to add four paws to the mix?
At so many points in those first hours, weeks, months, I screamed, internally: what have we done?
A new study scores dogs on behaviours such as how they responded when unfamiliar people visited or if they were jealous when their owner gave affection to another animal
I adopted a couple of seniors because cats, like wine, only get better with age
Here’s why bonded kitties, senior cats and felines with FIV make just as amazing pets as any other
Here’s how to help your rescue kitty feel at home