You can’t appease a picky dog with chicken nuggets like you can with a toddler. Here are some things you can do

Parents often have to deal with children who are picky eaters, but at least a kid can tell you what foods they don’t like; with a dog, you’re just guessing. When your pup turns their nose up at their dinner bowl, you’re stuck wondering, ‘Why is my dog not eating?’

How can you persuade your dog to eat? And how many skipped meals should you allow before you take your pup to the vet for an expert opinion?

A dog without an appetite can definitely be cause for concern, but there are multiple reasons why your dog may just not be into their food lately. Here, learn about the loss of appetite in dogs and what you can do to persuade your picky pup to chow down.

What causes loss of appetite in dogs?

What causes a dog not to eat? Before you start worrying about severe illness, take a look at your home and life. Changes to a dog’s environment or new additions to the family can be just as likely to limit your pet’s appetite as sickness. And while appetite loss is a very common sign of illness, it’s usually accompanied by other symptoms, so don’t fret unless your dog also experiences vomiting, diarrhoea opens in a new tab or another sign of illness.

New environment: how to get a newly adopted dog to eat

If you’ve ever felt nervous about starting a new job or moving to a new place, you should be able to sympathise with a dog who’s adapting to a new environment. Whether you just adopted your pup from the local rescue centre or you’ve moved to a new home, any change in a dog’s routine or surroundings can cause stress and even put a damper on their appetite. So, if you notice your newly adopted dog not eating, have a little patience. Usually, a dog will return to their normal eating habits once they’ve grown accustomed to the new situation – generally in just a few days.

Illness: how do you help a sick dog who won’t eat?

If your dog has always maintained a healthy appetite but suddenly won’t even look at their food, it may be a sign of illness. Look for other changes like weight loss and symptoms like vomiting or diarrhoea and contact your vet ASAP if you notice any. A lack of appetite accompanies a lot of serious illnesses, like pancreatitis, liver and kidney disease, chronic gut issues and cancer, so it’s best to get your dog checked out as soon as you can.

Picky eater: how to get picky dogs to eat

Some dogs may not refuse all food, just certain ingredients, which usually means that there’s nothing wrong – you just have a picky eater on your hands. Dogs often become picky if they’re frequently fed human food, fed at inconsistent times, or have enjoyed a wide variety of foods and flavours. Puppies especially tend to be picky eaters but often adjust to their new home and diet over time. If your dog has enjoyed the taste of chicken nuggets or other goodies, they may be a little less than enthused about their dry dog food, so try some healthy snacks opens in a new tab to encourage their appetite.

Anxiety: how to get an anxious dog to eat

While a change in environment can be a source of anxiety opens in a new tab , any change in a household can throw a dog’s appetite off. That includes things like a new job that keeps you away from home more often, a new pet or baby in the home, or a death in the family. Any stress can make your dog anxious and cause disruptions opens in a new tab in both their appetite and normal behaviour. If you’re going through a big life change, try to pay a little extra attention to your dog and work to keep their routine as normal as you can.

New medications or vaccinations

Many medications and vaccinations can have unexpected side effects, such as temporary appetite loss. However, this should pass within a day or two. If your dog is still struggling to show interest in food, try feeding them some plain chicken and rice or schedule a visit with your vet.

Dental problems

If you’ve ever had a toothache, you know the last thing you feel like doing is eating. The same thing can happen to your dog, so check their mouth for anything that may be caught in their teeth or gums. Look out for signs of dental issues like a bad odour, loose teeth or excess tartar build-up. If you notice a potential problem with your dog’s teeth, it’s time to visit the vet.

Food quality

If your dog stopped eating a food they’ve enjoyed for years, the food itself may be to blame. Try a new type of food to see if your dog likes that better, and if not, there may have been an ingredient change that your pup just doesn’t agree with. Consider trying a new food brand or flavour.

Parent absence

Some dogs just won’t eat when their human parents aren’t around. Remember that dogs are pack animals, and they may feel more comfortable eating with you close by. Try to feed your dog well before you have to go anywhere so you can keep them company while they enjoy their meal.

When should I be concerned about my dog’s lack of appetite?

So, how long can a dog go without eating? If your dog skips a few meals but then begins eating normally again, there’s likely nothing to worry about. However, if your dog hasn’t eaten anything for 24–48 hours, reach out to your vet. Make sure to pay closer attention to small dogs because they can become dehydrated more quickly than larger canines.

Contact your vet immediately if you notice any of the symptoms below in addition to a loss of appetite:

frequent vomiting or diarrhoea

lethargy

sudden weight loss

excessive thirst

constipation or unusual stool

What can I do to stimulate my dog’s appetite?

Fortunately, if you have a disinterested or picky dog on your hands, there are plenty of things you can try to encourage your pup to eat:

Frequently asked questions

How can I tell if my dog is hungry?

Dogs tend to be vocal about their needs, especially when it comes to food. A hungry dog may whine or bark persistently, lick their lips or even wander throughout the house, looking for a snack. You may also notice frequent and excessive paw licking opens in a new tab or digging at the ground.

How can I tell if my dog is eating enough?

One of the best ways to ensure your dog gets plenty of food is to monitor their weight opens in a new tab . Set aside a specific time every two to three days to weigh your pup. Make sure you always use the same scale and weigh them after a walk so they have an empty bladder.

You can also assess your dog��’s body condition score opens in a new tab and muscle condition score opens in a new tab by using the criteria to make sure your pet is in the ideal weight range for their size.

What should I do if my dog throws up after eating?

Sometimes dogs eat too quickly, which can cause them to vomit opens in a new tab immediately after eating. While a single instance of vomiting isn’t a cause for concern, if your dog keeps throwing up after meals, contact your vet. They could have consumed a food or item that is toxic opens in a new tab to them or could be dealing with an illness.

