Is your dog overly clingy? Here’s how to help them build independence

Dogs are known for their loyalty, but what happens when your four-legged friend becomes too attached? I love to take our dog, Joey, everywhere, but thankfully, he can stay home if needed. If your dog can’t bear to be without you, follows you everywhere or becomes destructive when left alone opens in a new tab , you might have a ‘velcro dog’ on your hands. While the bond between dogs and their humans is heartwarming, excessive attachment can lead to stress – for both you and your pet.

So, what is a velcro dog, and how can you help them gain independence while maintaining a loving connection? Let’s dive in.

What is a velcro dog?

The term velcro dog refers to dogs that are excessively clingy, always in close proximity to their pet parents or even other dogs. “They stick to you like glue, always wanting to be by your side,” says Ashley Reely, dog trainer and founder of Meraki Dogs opens in a new tab .

“A true velcro dog isn’t just attached – they’re attached in a way that affects their well-being,” says animal behaviourist Colby Julien opens in a new tab .

Dogs are pack animals. Pair that with natural instincts and a young puppy looking for someone to imprint opens in a new tab to, and that’s the first step towards velcro behaviour opens in a new tab , according to the American Kennel Club opens in a new tab . Of course, taking care of your dog is of the utmost importance, but it’s also important to set boundaries with proper training.

Some breeds may be more inclined to become velcro dogs, but as Colby explained, this generally describes a breed’s biddability (the ease of training), which is more common in working breeds.

Why do some pups become velcro dogs?

Velcro dogs are shaped mainly by their experiences, not just their genetics, says Colby. Velcro behaviour often stems from a combination of genetics, upbringing and learned habits.

A dog will seek an “attachment figure to be able to cope with stress”, as noted in a 2015 study opens in a new tab . “The environment you create for your dog, how you establish boundaries and the structure you provide can all help manage or even modify their innate tendencies,” says Ashley.

“They’re not just following you around – they’re looking to engage and participate actively,” she adds.

“True velcro behaviour often comes from the way breeds are raised and rewarded,” adds Colby.

“When a dog is consistently praised and given attention for staying close, dogs learn quickly that their human is the ultimate source of joy,” which gives them a dopamine hit, says Colby.

A dopamine hit is when a feeling of pleasure is released opens in a new tab as part of the brain’s reward system. This, in humans, has been observed in various activities such as shopping, social media and more. For dogs it could be rewarding them by giving them treats, stroking them or playing with them.

If they’re constantly picked up and rewarded, they learn that staying near their owner equals a dopamine hit, which can then develop into dependency.

“If they don’t get that dopamine hit, they become anxious,” says Colby.

This is why positive reinforcement training works so well for dogs – they seek the dopamine hit that comes with being rewarded, whether from a toy or treat, and seek to replicate that behaviour. Dopamine is important for dogs on a health level too opens in a new tab , as it may preserve renal blood flow, meaning how much blood goes to the kidneys.

Are some breeds more prone to being velcro dogs than others?

While some breeds are genetically predisposed to be more clingy, a dog’s training and the way they are raised play an important role (the old nature vs nurture argument).

Teamwork-oriented breeds, such as Border Collies, Australian Shepherds, German Shepherds and Shelties, have a slightly increased genetic tendency to be velcro dogs due to being more inclined to form a bond with and please humans opens in a new tab . In this case, it’s important to do your homework on different dog breeds and understand what’s suitable for you and your lifestyle.

Dog attachment styles

The attachment style theory was initially developed in the 1950s by psychologist and psychiatrist John Bowlby opens in a new tab , who analysed the behavioural and psychological consequences between mothers and their young children.

“Understanding your dog’s breed and genetic background can give you a heads-up about their natural inclinations, which is helpful when anticipating how they might bond with you,” says Ashley.

Similar to humans, dogs can have secure or anxious attachment styles, as reported in studies opens in a new tab .

Secure attachment

Securely attached dogs display a balanced level of independence whether you’re around or not – they’re comfortable on their own

Anxious attachment

Anxiously attached dogs exhibit a high level of dependency on their pet parents or even other pets. This attachment style can sometimes lead to more severe behavioural challenges as these dogs struggle to cope when alone, explains Ashley.

“These dogs may struggle to relax or enjoy themselves unless they’re beside their human, leading to distress or separation anxiety,” adds Colby. “True velcro behaviour is only a concern if it keeps the dog from being happy or confident on its own.”

How to help your velcro dog live their best life

If your pup is still a youngster, the advice is to avoid smothering them, slowly introducing them to being alone for short but increasing periods of time. But if they are already grown up, it’s about building confidence away from you, as Colby suggests. “If you’ve missed the opportunity to teach your pup to be comfortable alone, you are going to have to do separation exercises to teach them that you are not their only source of getting a dopamine hit.”

Colby suggests putting mentally stimulating toys, such as a Kong, in your dog’s bed or crate when you leave them alone, or even having someone else take them to a training class opens in a new tab .

Generally, training and setting clear boundaries are essential, notes Ashley. “Things like place training (like teaching them to stay in a specific spot such as a bed or mat), ensuring they sleep separately from you and occasionally leaving the house without them, helps foster a sense of independence.” Co-sleeping, on the other hand, can create dependency and reinforce their clingy behaviour.

Providing your dog with mental and physical enrichment is the best way to support your velcro dog, says Ashley. She recommends the following:

Ensure they get plenty of exercise to burn off any excess energy

Transform meal times into fun, mentally engaging activities using puzzle toys or snuffle mats. This keeps them busy and diverts their focus from you.

Maintaining a low-key attitude can prevent them from getting too worked up. Avoid getting them excited immediately before you leave or after you return.

“Having a velcro dog doesn’t automatically spell behavioural problems like separation anxiety, but they can be more susceptible if their fundamental needs for exercise, mental stimulation and proper training needs are not met from the start,” says Ashley.

