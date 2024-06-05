Heading down south to the sunniest county? Here’s where to eat, sleep, play and walk with your pup in Cornwall

If you’re considering staying in the British Isles for a holiday this year, Cornwall was almost certainly the first place that sprang to your mind. Not only does our most southwestern county have the most hours of sunshine in the UK, wide sandy beaches opens in a new tab and some serious foodie chops, it’s also famously dog-friendly. Which is handy, because obviously your pup is coming too.

However, despite it’s reputation as a pooch-loving place, Cornwall isn’t a total free-for-all for dogs. Quite a few beaches now have seasonal or time-of-day dog restrictions opens in a new tab in place during the summer months and some beaches have banned dogs altogether.

Ahead, we round up Cornwall’s most dog-friendly places to sleep, eat, play and more to make sure you – and your pup – have the summer holiday you’ve both been dreaming of.

Dog-friendly cottages

Although there are plenty of dog-friendly hotels in Cornwall, an anxious dog might appreciate the privacy of a cottage.

Timmy’s Stable

Located on a working farm just outside Saltash, this very adorable cottage is perfect for two people and their beloved pooch. Pup-friendly features include an enclosed outdoor courtyard (with BBQ – watch those sausages) and the dog-loving owners who let you use their land for exercise. Up to two dogs welcome, £20 each.

Timmy’s Stable, Saltash, from £340 for seven nights opens in a new tab

Balleswidden Cabin

Holy remote cabin in the woods Batman! Balleswidden Cabin, located near the west coast, nearly-but-not-quite as far down as Land’s End, is perfect for those seeking a rustic and isolated getaway. Dogs are welcome but a note for those who have pooches with bed-sharing tendencies: a ladder must be climbed to get to the sleeping quarters. Comfortably fits up to two humans and one pet.

Balleswidden Cabin, St Just, from £490 for seven nights opens in a new tab

Polsue Cottage

For those travelling in a group or with a family, Polsue Cottage is nestled in the teeny village of Point on the Restronguet Passage near Truro. It sleeps five humans and two dogs (dogs go free!) and has views over the river.

Polsue Cottage, Point, Devoran, from £291 per night opens in a new tab

Dog-friendly hotels

If you’re after pup-centric amenities like a doggie shower (for hosing down post-beach) and treats at reception, look no further.

Oceanside Lifestyle Hotel

The ‘cheap’ part of ‘cheap and cheerful’ isn’t really a thing in Cornwall at peak season but Oceanside Lifestyle Hotel in Newquay is cheerful and colourful, at the lower end of the local budget bracket – and they love dogs. It does cost an additional £25 to add your furry friend to the tab but they get a welcome pack with treats, plus there’s an outdoor doggie shower for de-beaching and they’re welcome to join you for breakfast on the terrace or in the bar.

Oceanside Hotel, Fistral Beach, Newquay, from £88 a night opens in a new tab

Mullion Cove Hotel & Spa

This luxury hotel really values its four-legged customers. Not only do dogs receive their own welcome pack with treats and a list of local walks, they’re also welcome to join you for dinner in the hotel’s dog-friendly lounge. The hotel is located up on the cliffs on the west side of the Lizard Peninsula.

Mullion Cove Hotel & Spa, Mullion Cove, from £135 a night opens in a new tab

Dog-friendly accommodation

For those looking for something a little bit different, here��’s a few dog-friendly options that fit the bill.

Lovat Padstow Holiday Village

(Best M&S voice) This is not just a holiday park, this is a Lovat holiday park. Not only are the lodges on offer here spacious and modern, there’s a lifeboat-themed play park on site, a restaurant, an outdoor kitchen, a dog exercise area, a dog agility area and a doggie shower and treat station. The park is a stone’s throw from foodie paradise Padstow.

Padstow Holiday Village, Padstow, from £320 for three nights opens in a new tab .

Dropped Anchor campsite

If camping is your game you could do worse than this coastal seaside plot. It’s small, with 15 pitches, but that means less competition for the flushing toilets, hot showers and warm-water outdoor washing up station. There’s even a little shop on site for essentials. Dogs go free and provide a friendly heating service for those who overestimated their sleeping bag’s tog rating. Located on the southern coast in between Land’s End and the Lizard Peninsula.

Dropped Anchor, Helston, from £17 a night opens in a new tab

Kemper, Ekopod

Safari hut in the trees for you and eight of your friends? Yes please! Located on the Ekopod campsite just north of Bodmin Moor, this safari hut has adorable beds in boxes, a kitchen with a large group table, a huge balcony for outdoor relaxing/stargazing and (most importantly) is dog-friendly (£25 per dog) meaning your pooch can enjoy the fun, too.

Ekopod, Launceston, from £200 a night opens in a new tab

Dog-friendly beaches Cornwall

As mentioned, some beaches in Cornwall have closed their doors to dogs this year, which is a shame, but does mean that you’re less likely to face any issues with non-dog people over your pup’s excited leaps and bounds in the sea spray. If you’re not sure whether your dog is allowed, it’s always best to check opens in a new tab . And make sure you’re fully confident on how to keep your pup safe opens in a new tab while you’re there. The following beaches in Cornwall welcome dogs all year round.

Sandymouth Bay Beach

This National Trust beach is a 15-minute drive from Bude and is dog-friendly all year round. There’s plenty of sand at low tide and a café on the cliffs overlooking the beach. A warning: it’s very tidal with strong undercurrents, so keep your dog from doing any water sports more adventurous than splashing about paw-deep.

Sandymouth opens in a new tab , Stibb, Bude

Harbour Cove (Tregirls Beach)

This wide, sandy beach is sheltered from heavy winds by surrounding sand dunes and the headlands. Situated in the Camel Estuary, Harbour Cove is dog-friendly all year round and the closest dog-friendly beach to Padstow (about a mile’s walk). Facilities are limited.

Harbour Cove opens in a new tab , S W Coast Path, Padstow

Fistral Beach

You’ve probably heard of Fistral Beach in relation to surfing, but this perfectly shaped beach is also dog-friendly all year round. As Newquay’s main beach (and one of Cornwall’s most famous) expect it to be busy and buzzy with plenty of dog-friendly places to eat and drink nearby.

Fistral Beach opens in a new tab , Newquay

Dog-friendly days out

The Eden Project

One of the UK’s most incredible tourist attractions absolutely welcomes your dog at no extra cost. Dogs are permitted on miles of outdoor paths at The Eden Project, have their own outdoor dining area and water bowls are provided throughout. Please note that dogs aren’t allowed inside the biomes, so if visiting them is on your bucket list you’ll need to figure out a work around (think: one person goes in while the other stays outside with the pup).

The Eden Project opens in a new tab , Bodelva, tickets from £12

Lanhydrock

Rated ‘three paws’ on the National Trust’s handy dog-friendly rating system, this absolutely huge Victorian mansion (side-eying the description as “a wealthy but unpretentious family home”), gardens and estate offers visitors and their pups a delightful day out. Dogs are welcome on all the walking trails, in the café, stables and outdoor shopping area. Make sure water baby dogs find the five designated dog bathing areas to cool off.

Lanhydrock opens in a new tab , Bodmin, from £9.50

Cornish Seal Sanctuary

Dogs of the land, meet: dogs of the sea. The Cornish Seal Sanctuary is home to hundreds of sick, injured or distressed seals and other marine animals (puffins and otters) that have been found in need of help. Dogs are welcome as long as they’re on leads. Water bowls and other facilities are provided and they’re even allowed on the sanctuary’s cute little train. It’s located in Gweek, just at the top of the Lizard Peninsula.

Cornish Seal Sanctuary opens in a new tab , Gweek, tickets from £16.79











