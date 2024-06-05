Dog-Friendly Holidays in Cornwall
Heading down south to the sunniest county? Here’s where to eat, sleep, play and walk with your pup in Cornwall
Share Article
If you’re considering staying in the British Isles for a holiday this year, Cornwall was almost certainly the first place that sprang to your mind. Not only does our most southwestern county have the most hours of sunshine in the UK, wide sandy beachesopens in a new tab and some serious foodie chops, it’s also famously dog-friendly. Which is handy, because obviously your pup is coming too.
However, despite it’s reputation as a pooch-loving place, Cornwall isn’t a total free-for-all for dogs. Quite a few beaches now have seasonal or time-of-day dog restrictionsopens in a new tab in place during the summer months and some beaches have banned dogs altogether.
Ahead, we round up Cornwall’s most dog-friendly places to sleep, eat, play and more to make sure you – and your pup – have the summer holiday you’ve both been dreaming of.
Dog-friendly cottages
Although there are plenty of dog-friendly hotels in Cornwall, an anxious dog might appreciate the privacy of a cottage.
Timmy’s Stable
Located on a working farm just outside Saltash, this very adorable cottage is perfect for two people and their beloved pooch. Pup-friendly features include an enclosed outdoor courtyard (with BBQ – watch those sausages) and the dog-loving owners who let you use their land for exercise. Up to two dogs welcome, £20 each.
Timmy’s Stable, Saltash, from £340 for seven nightsopens in a new tab
Balleswidden Cabin
Holy remote cabin in the woods Batman! Balleswidden Cabin, located near the west coast, nearly-but-not-quite as far down as Land’s End, is perfect for those seeking a rustic and isolated getaway. Dogs are welcome but a note for those who have pooches with bed-sharing tendencies: a ladder must be climbed to get to the sleeping quarters. Comfortably fits up to two humans and one pet.
Balleswidden Cabin, St Just, from £490 for seven nightsopens in a new tab
Polsue Cottage
For those travelling in a group or with a family, Polsue Cottage is nestled in the teeny village of Point on the Restronguet Passage near Truro. It sleeps five humans and two dogs (dogs go free!) and has views over the river.
Polsue Cottage, Point, Devoran, from £291 per nightopens in a new tab
Dog-friendly hotels
If you’re after pup-centric amenities like a doggie shower (for hosing down post-beach) and treats at reception, look no further.
Oceanside Lifestyle Hotel
The ‘cheap’ part of ‘cheap and cheerful’ isn’t really a thing in Cornwall at peak season but Oceanside Lifestyle Hotel in Newquay is cheerful and colourful, at the lower end of the local budget bracket – and they love dogs. It does cost an additional £25 to add your furry friend to the tab but they get a welcome pack with treats, plus there’s an outdoor doggie shower for de-beaching and they’re welcome to join you for breakfast on the terrace or in the bar.
Oceanside Hotel, Fistral Beach, Newquay, from £88 a nightopens in a new tab
Mullion Cove Hotel & Spa
This luxury hotel really values its four-legged customers. Not only do dogs receive their own welcome pack with treats and a list of local walks, they’re also welcome to join you for dinner in the hotel’s dog-friendly lounge. The hotel is located up on the cliffs on the west side of the Lizard Peninsula.
Mullion Cove Hotel & Spa, Mullion Cove, from £135 a nightopens in a new tab
Dog-friendly accommodation
For those looking for something a little bit different, here��’s a few dog-friendly options that fit the bill.
Lovat Padstow Holiday Village
(Best M&S voice) This is not just a holiday park, this is a Lovat holiday park. Not only are the lodges on offer here spacious and modern, there’s a lifeboat-themed play park on site, a restaurant, an outdoor kitchen, a dog exercise area, a dog agility area and a doggie shower and treat station. The park is a stone’s throw from foodie paradise Padstow.
Padstow Holiday Village, Padstow, from £320 for three nightsopens in a new tab.
Dropped Anchor campsite
If camping is your game you could do worse than this coastal seaside plot. It’s small, with 15 pitches, but that means less competition for the flushing toilets, hot showers and warm-water outdoor washing up station. There’s even a little shop on site for essentials. Dogs go free and provide a friendly heating service for those who overestimated their sleeping bag’s tog rating. Located on the southern coast in between Land’s End and the Lizard Peninsula.
Dropped Anchor, Helston, from £17 a nightopens in a new tab
Kemper, Ekopod
Safari hut in the trees for you and eight of your friends? Yes please! Located on the Ekopod campsite just north of Bodmin Moor, this safari hut has adorable beds in boxes, a kitchen with a large group table, a huge balcony for outdoor relaxing/stargazing and (most importantly) is dog-friendly (£25 per dog) meaning your pooch can enjoy the fun, too.
Ekopod, Launceston, from £200 a nightopens in a new tab
Dog-friendly beaches Cornwall
As mentioned, some beaches in Cornwall have closed their doors to dogs this year, which is a shame, but does mean that you’re less likely to face any issues with non-dog people over your pup’s excited leaps and bounds in the sea spray. If you’re not sure whether your dog is allowed, it’s always best to checkopens in a new tab. And make sure you’re fully confident on how to keep your pup safeopens in a new tab while you’re there. The following beaches in Cornwall welcome dogs all year round.
Sandymouth Bay Beach
This National Trust beach is a 15-minute drive from Bude and is dog-friendly all year round. There’s plenty of sand at low tide and a café on the cliffs overlooking the beach. A warning: it’s very tidal with strong undercurrents, so keep your dog from doing any water sports more adventurous than splashing about paw-deep.
Sandymouthopens in a new tab, Stibb, Bude
Harbour Cove (Tregirls Beach)
This wide, sandy beach is sheltered from heavy winds by surrounding sand dunes and the headlands. Situated in the Camel Estuary, Harbour Cove is dog-friendly all year round and the closest dog-friendly beach to Padstow (about a mile’s walk). Facilities are limited.
Harbour Coveopens in a new tab, S W Coast Path, Padstow
Fistral Beach
You’ve probably heard of Fistral Beach in relation to surfing, but this perfectly shaped beach is also dog-friendly all year round. As Newquay’s main beach (and one of Cornwall’s most famous) expect it to be busy and buzzy with plenty of dog-friendly places to eat and drink nearby.
Fistral Beachopens in a new tab, Newquay
Dog-friendly days out
The Eden Project
One of the UK’s most incredible tourist attractions absolutely welcomes your dog at no extra cost. Dogs are permitted on miles of outdoor paths at The Eden Project, have their own outdoor dining area and water bowls are provided throughout. Please note that dogs aren’t allowed inside the biomes, so if visiting them is on your bucket list you’ll need to figure out a work around (think: one person goes in while the other stays outside with the pup).
The Eden Projectopens in a new tab, Bodelva, tickets from £12
Lanhydrock
Rated ‘three paws’ on the National Trust’s handy dog-friendly rating system, this absolutely huge Victorian mansion (side-eying the description as “a wealthy but unpretentious family home”), gardens and estate offers visitors and their pups a delightful day out. Dogs are welcome on all the walking trails, in the café, stables and outdoor shopping area. Make sure water baby dogs find the five designated dog bathing areas to cool off.
Lanhydrockopens in a new tab, Bodmin, from £9.50
Cornish Seal Sanctuary
Dogs of the land, meet: dogs of the sea. The Cornish Seal Sanctuary is home to hundreds of sick, injured or distressed seals and other marine animals (puffins and otters) that have been found in need of help. Dogs are welcome as long as they’re on leads. Water bowls and other facilities are provided and they’re even allowed on the sanctuary’s cute little train. It’s located in Gweek, just at the top of the Lizard Peninsula.
Cornish Seal Sanctuaryopens in a new tab, Gweek, tickets from £16.79
Jess Commons
Jess is a writer, editor and former global lifestyle director at Refinery29 with previous stints at ITV, Grazia, The Debrief (RIP) and more. She is a sucker for an older gentleman cat with A Past and spends most of her time being told what to do by her toddler and her three-legged rescue cat, Mac.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
A British Guide to the Countryside – For City Dogs
From thorns and grass seeds to more insidious threats such as snake bites and jellyfish stings, there’s a lot to watch out for
- opens in a new tab
All Aboard! How To Take Your Dog On A Train Journey
Heading home for Christmas? Here’s how to help your pup (and you) survive that stressful train journey
- opens in a new tab
How to Keep Your Dog Safe At the Beach
Five tips to help your pup have fun in the sun – safely
- opens in a new tab
When is it Too Hot to Walk Your Dog?
How to keep your dog safe, happy and active all summer long