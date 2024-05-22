You Can Now Adopt The Cat & Dog Models From IKEA’s New Catalogue
No pets were asked to construct IKEA flat-pack furniture with their significant other in the making of these images
Following the launch of their first ever pet range, UTSÅDDopens in a new tab, IKEA UK has created a Cat-alogue and Dog-alogue in collaboration with Woodgreen Pets Charity to help animals find their forever home.
The super-cute furry models are all real cats and dogs at Woodgreen in need of a home, and IKEA has made sure to donate all the furniture and toys used in the shoot to the rescue centre so all the animals there can benefit from enjoying the range, which includes cosy cat and dog beds, scratching posts and dog and cat houses.
In 2023, Woodgreen saw a 62 percent increase in abandoned pets as well a huge increase (253 percent year-on-year) in people looking to give up their petopens in a new tab due to financial reasons, primarily the rising cost of living.
Last year alone, a total of 8,821 pets were helped through the charity’s service. The collaboration with IKEA UK aims to support Woodgreen’s mission of giving thousands of pets a brighter future, through safe shelter and specialist care. The charity also helps pet parents in need of advice and support, preventing people from having to make the heart-breaking decision to give up a pet for reasons beyond their control.
“Every pet deserves a loving home where they feel safe and happy. It’s so important that dogs and cats have spaces to rest and call their own, as well as opportunities to play and have fun – both during their time with us at Woodgreen, and when they move on to their new homes. We’re absolutely delighted to be partnering with IKEA to raise awareness of what we do, and celebrate rescue pets of all shapes and sizes!” says Fiona Cooke, head of specialist services at Woodgreen.
UTSÅDD, which features 29 products, aims to bring more joy, vibrancy and playfulness into our homes and, more importantly, into the lives of our pets. Developed with the input of dogs and cats (naturally) and a panel of vets and pet product experts, the collection is based on research on the daily life, behaviours and preferences of our pets.
The collection focuses around the four most important areas of our pets’ lives: eat, sleep, play and hide. Think cosy rattan cubbies and the cutest little fabric tent for cats, colourful ceramic food bowls, and soft blankets and beds in a range of fabrics.
“We hope this partnership not only raises awareness of adoptions but also provides solutions and inspiration of how to create a comfortable living space for furry companions,” says Michaela Quinlan, country commercial manager for IKEA UK and Ireland.
You can see the full lookbook of superstar cats and dogs here,opens in a new tab and to see which pets are currently in Woodgreen’s care and to consider whether adoption is for you, visit Woodgreen’s websiteopens in a new tab.
Check out some of the stylish pets and products below!
Ro Elfberg
Ro is Kinship UK’s Senior Editor. She has previously written and copy-edited for British Vogue, Glamour and DICE. When she’s not being manipulated into dishing out Dreamies to Kobe the cat, she spends her free time trying to convince her snake, Butters, to wear a tiny hat.
