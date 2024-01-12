The Pet Abduction Bill Is One Step Closer to Becoming Law

Right now if your pet is stolen, the government treats it as property theft, instead of the loss of a valued family member

Update – 22 April, 2024: The Pet Abduction bill came a step closer to being passed today after the proposed new legislation went through its third reading in the House of Commons on Friday, 19 April 2024. This means the bill will now head to the House of Lords, passing the hurdle that the previous bill, the ambitious Kept Animals Bills, wasn’t able to surpass.

Under the bill introduced by Anna Firth MP, anyone found guilty of stealing a pet will face up to five years in prison, a fine, or both. It is hoped these harsher penalties will deter thieves. The bill also recognises that cats and dogs are sentient beings and that their theft can cause them distress and other emotional trauma.

“As a nation of pet-lovers, it is vital that the law recognises the emotional impact that theft of a pet can have and brings the perpetrators to justice that correctly reflects this,” says Anna Firth. “Pets are not merely ornamental in our lives – they are sentient beings, and it is not right that the law [previously] didn’t recognise this.”

The Conservative MP brought forward the Private Members Bill after becoming aware of a number of incidents of pet theft in her constituency. Figures from insurer Direct Line suggest that at least 2,290 dogs were stolen last year, a six percent increase on 2022.

“The Bill is important because it removes pets from being in the same legal category as inanimate objects that have been stolen, and creates the specific offence of dog and cat abduction,” says Anna Firth. “It recognises that dogs and cats are sentient beings capable of experiencing distress and other emotional trauma if they are stolen from their owners or keepers.”

The bill will now head to the House of Lords where it will face further review and amendments from peers.

Update – 19 January, 2024: The Pet Abduction bill came a step closer to being passed today after the proposed new legislation received government backing.

“I am absolutely delighted that the Pet Abduction Bill has passed its second reading, and will move on to Committee stage." Anna Firth said. "As a nation of pet-lovers, it is vital that the law recognises the emotional impact that the abduction of a pet can have, and brings the perpetrators to justice that correctly reflects this.

“Pets are not merely property like a smartphone or watch – they are part of the family. It is not right that the law does not distinguish this and I am delighted that my bill will redress this wrong,” she continued.

The bill will now face further review from MPs and peers.

Original story – 12 January, 2024:

Any pet parent worth their salt knows that their pet is part of the family opens in a new tab . As loved and dear as a brother or sister – although one much less likely to dob you into mum and dad for forgetting to send Aunt Phyllis a birthday card. The government, however, doesn't see things that way. Officially, on paper, your beloved cat or dog is considered to be ‘property’. Like a TV, a sofa or that Stanley Cup you bought because you lost your mind in a moment of TikTok-related madness.

Now, this doesn't matter on an emotional level; you know your cat or dog is your baby, regardless of what anyone says. It does, however, matter when it comes to the issue of your pet going missing opens in a new tab . Right now, if your pet is stolen it’s treated as property theft, limiting the resources and penalties that come with bringing the perpetrator to justice. Now, a new bill, due to be debated in parliament next week, is seeking to change that. And you can help.

What is the Pet Abduction Bill?

Introduced by Conservative MP Anna Firth as one of three animal welfare bills opens in a new tab the Conservatives are hoping to pass, the pet abduction bill calls for the government to change how they classify pets. According to the Conservative Animal Welfare Fund (CAWF), “By recognising pets as sentient beings rather than mere property, this bill seeks to impose stricter penalties on perpetrators, thus providing greater security for pet owners and their beloved animals.”

It comes after the Pet Theft Taskforce opens in a new tab was set up during Covid due to the perceived rise in pet theft and found that there was ‘limited’ data on pet theft.

Introducing the private member’s bill in Parliament before Christmas, Frith said, “Pets are considered members of the family and the impact of one being stolen is devastating.”

It is hoped that by creating a specific offence for dog theft, and a specific offence for cat theft, thieves will be deterred by the threat of greater punishments for stealing pets. Currently, the crime is punishable by up to seven years in jail but far more likely is that the perpetrator will be handed a fine, according to campaigning group Pet Theft Reform opens in a new tab . It is also hoped the passing of the new bill will mean that the police will be given more resources to help bring stolen pets home as well as collect data on these specific crimes, leading to better knowledge on how to tackle the problem.

How can I help?

Great question. Right now, the bill has only been introduced. On 19 January, it’ll get its second reading and then be debated in Parliament. What you can do to help it pass is to email your MP, ask them to attend on that day and vote in favour of the bill.

And if that all sounds too complicated and you’re worried about what you’d even say in your email, let alone where you’d get your MP’s email address, then worry not. Cats Protection, who have been advocating for this change, have created a handy form opens in a new tab for you to use. They’ll even find your MP for you and provide you with a briefing doc opens in a new tab to send them.

As a pet parent, you already know that most pet parents overwhelmingly view their pets as part of the family, and the emotional toll of them being stolen is unimaginable. Hopefully, if this bill passes, more pet parents can be spared finding out just how heartbreaking it can be.