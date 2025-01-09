How Much Do Puppy Vaccinations Cost in the UK?

If you’re looking into getting (or have just got a) puppy, congratulations! This is a very exciting time, and trying to get all the information about how to care for your new pup can be daunting. One of the most important aspects of becoming a pet parent is keeping our pets safe with vaccinations.

So that you can factor them into your new monthly costs (vaccinations definitely come before that fetching Barbour dog coat that doesn’t fit them yet, sorry) we’ve put together a guide on how much puppy vaccinations cost in the UK, along with all the info you need on why they are necessary and how you can keep costs down.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice opens in a new tab Main Takeaways Primary vaccinations for puppies are around £40–70 but can be £150+ with addition of a consultation, microchip implantation or optional non-core vaccinations.

Puppies start their vaccinations at 6–8 weeks old and need 2–3 injections spaced out by 2–4 weeks depending on which they have and how old they are.

Vaccinations reduce risk and severity of a variety of diseases , some of which are often fatal.

Save on vaccinations by joining health club memberships or finding vaccination clinics and offers.

Lower cost practices and charities such as The Blue Cross and PDSA offer vaccinations at lower prices.

Cost of puppy vaccinations in the UK

The cost of puppy vaccinations is influenced by a number of things, including:

Location

The average cost of puppy vaccinations are between £40-£70 but can be £150+ depending on where you live and whether you and your vet decide on optional additional injections. This price could also be more if your pet is not registered with the practice.

It is important to search your local area to find the most suitable vet practice for you and your pet. While most general practices offer similar services, each has slightly different costs, opening times and cover. Some practices cover overnight and weekend emergencies and some use a partner practice at a different location. Some practices also offer service packages such as ‘puppy packs’, which cover the initial course of vaccinations and sometimes other benefits such as parasite cover. Some vet practices offer annual healthcare plans which include vaccinations, the price of which may be reduced if you have more than one pet opens in a new tab .

Type of vaccine

The normal vaccinations your puppy will get in the UK are core vaccinations to protect against a variety of diseases including:

There is also a non-core option of Bordetella and parainfluenza, usually termed the ‘kennel cough’ vaccination. If your puppy is travelling overseas opens in a new tab it is a legal requirement to also have the rabies vaccination, thankfully currently the UK is rabies free.

Where the vaccine is administered

It can be stressful taking your young puppy into the vets for the first time, but let me tell you it makes our day as vets seeing young healthy pups coming in. Every effort is put in place to make their first vet visit opens in a new tab a positive one – after a gentle introduction (usually with a treat or two!), your vet will do a clinical exam to make sure your pup is in good health and check for any underlying conditions. If for any reason your pup is under the weather when it’s time for vaccinations, they are usually put on hold until your pup is well again.

The core vaccinations are then mixed together into a syringe, meaning fewer injections for your pup. The injection is then given under the skin – usually over the back of the neck where there’s loose skin at the scruff opens in a new tab . If it is advised your pup needs the kennel cough vaccination, depending on age and individual risk, this can come as injection or in aerosol form, which is a very small amount of liquid squirted gently up their nose.

Set of vaccines

Puppy vaccinations opens in a new tab are a set of two or three vaccinations given with 2–4 week gaps starting when your pup is 6–8 weeks old. The decision of two or three jabs depends on the exact age of your pup as maternally derived antibodies in very young pups may limit the effect of the vaccination, along with the specific brand of vaccination’s recommended protocol.

Remember, your pup is not fully covered until a week after their second injection, so it‘s important not to mix with other dogs or go for a walk where other dogs have been. Ideally you should carry your pup outside of your home or garden to limit the risk.

Why are vaccines important?

Vaccinations reduce the risk and the severity of illness to a variety of contagious diseases, some of which can be fatal. Vaccinations can also provide herd immunity; when a proportion of a population are vaccinated or immune against the disease, it protects those who are vulnerable by limiting spread of disease.

The vaccinations we give our puppies are against a set of diseases that can make them severely ill, and can be fatal:

Distemper, which is viral. It has become rare through vaccinations but it has a mortality rate of 50 percent in dogs and 80 percent in puppies.

Infectious canine hepatitis. This virus mainly affects the liver but also spleen, kidneys and eyes. There is no cure and only symptomatic treatment available. Even if survived, it can result in lifelong liver and kidney issues.

Parvovirus. This virus is common in young puppies causing severe vomiting and diarrhoea leading to dehydration and is often fatal, treatment is intensive supportive care.

Leptospirosis, which is bacterial. Known as Weil’s disease in humans, who are usually infected through rodent urine contaminated water sources. The UK has had increased cases in dogs over the last few years, symptoms vary from mild to severe and at the start can resemble other illnesses with vomiting and diarrhoea.

The majority of these diseases are viral, meaning antibiotics will not treat them. Antibiotics can only help treat the secondary bacterial infections that attack our pups while their immune system is lowered by disease. Not only are vaccinations important so our pups don’t fall ill, the treatment involved with these diseases if they do get them include intensive supportive care and sometimes lifelong, ongoing treatment which can be expensive and emotionally draining to families.

Should all puppies be vaccinated?

Generally, all puppies should be vaccinated to protect them and others from the spread of these diseases, however there are some situations where vaccinations are not recommended. For example; if your pup has any vomiting or diarrhoea when they are due their vaccinations it may be advisable to wait until this has resolved and any treatment has finished so we don’t overwhelm their immune system. If you plan to travel abroad with your puppy it is a legal requirement to have the rabies vaccination, so talk to your vet to discuss which vaccinations are most suitable for your pup.

How to save on puppy vaccinations in the UK

One way to save on puppy vaccinations is making sure you are registered with the practice beforehand. Most practices will also offer a variety of healthcare plan options or puppy care bundles including vaccinations, microchip placement and first parasite treatments. It is also a good idea to look locally for vaccination offers and clinics where appointments are shorter and cheaper if just for vaccinations. There are also charities or lower cost practices such as the Blue Cross opens in a new tab and PDSA opens in a new tab where more affordable healthcare options are available.

Puppy vaccination cost in the UK: frequently asked questions

How much is a puppy’s first vaccination?

Typically the cost of a puppy’s first vaccination is between £40–70 but this can increase if you have extras, such as a full primary course with microchip placement, first parasite treatment or having the optional kennel cough vaccination.

How much time does it take to vaccinate a puppy?

The vaccination injection itself is very quick, but before giving the injection, a full clinical exam is done to make sure your puppy is healthy and well enough for the vaccination. This should only take around 5–15 mins and it’s a great time to chat with your vet about how your pup is settling in and any concerns you have. It also allows your pup time to relax and get some cuddles and treats from your vet to make their first vet visit a positive one.

How many shots do puppies need to be fully vaccinated?

Puppies have a primary vaccination course of 2–3 injections spaced out by 2–4 week intervals starting from 6–8 weeks old. Timing depends on the exact age of your pup and which vaccinations they have.

References

“ Canine Distemper | Cornell Wildlife Health Lab opens in a new tab .” Cornell.edu, 4 Nov. 2016. Accessed 7 Jan. 2025.

VMD Position Paper on Authorised Vaccination Schedules for Dogs opens in a new tab . Accessed 7 Jan. 2025.

Lunn, Katharine F. “ Leptospirosis in Dogs opens in a new tab .” MSD Veterinary Manual, 8 Feb. 2022. Accessed 6 Jan. 2025.