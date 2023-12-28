Can Dogs Eat Carrots?
Yes, this crunchy, sweet vegetable is a great addition to your dog’s diet
Share Article
Carrots are one of those underrated vegetablesopens in a new tab that we all should be eating more of, including your pup. Low in calories, loaded with nutrients and very affordable, carrots are a great addition to your dog’s diet. And most dogs really like them. Here’s how to incorporate carrots into your pup’s mealtime.
The health benefits of carrots for dogs
Carrots are packed with nutrientsopens in a new tab including beta-carotene, antioxidants, fibre, vitamin C and vitamin K (needed for proper blood clotting), as well as potassium. They’re also an excellent source of magnesium, manganese, most of the B vitamins and phosphorus, which is required for energy production, among other things. Loaded with lutein, carrots can also help keep your dog’s eyes healthy. But since carrots contain a lot of fibre, it’s best to introduce them slowly.
How to add carrots to your dog’s diet
Feed your dog raw carrots cut into sticks or thin disk shapes to reward good behaviour. You can also grate carrots and add them as a topper to your dog’s meals. Pro tip: to make carrots even tastier, steam them in chicken broth before serving.
Be sure to wash carrots before feeding them to your dog, and if you buy organic, there’s no need to peel them; the skin is as healthy as the rest of the vegetable. Carrot greens are loaded with nutrients and can be fed to your dog, but you’ll need to chop them finely to mask their earthy flavour, which some dogs dislike.
Claudia Kawczynska
Claudia Kawczynska was co-founder and editor-in-chief of The Bark for 20 years. She also edited the best-selling anthology Dog Is My Co-Pilot.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
How You Can Easily Manage Your Dog’s Weight
Keep your pup’s weight down, and you could add years to their life. What’s better than that?
- opens in a new tab
10 Superfoods to Share With Your Dog
From kale to quinoa, these nutrient-packed picks deserve a spot in your dog’s food bowl
- opens in a new tab
Peanut Butter Is the Best Snack. Can Your Dog Have It?
Peanut butter is widely considered one of dogs’ favourite snacks (and a great bribery tool) – but how much is too much?
- opens in a new tab
Can Dogs Eat Blueberries?
Yes – blueberries are a fibre- and antioxidant-packed snack for your pup