600 Dachshunds Took Part In a Parade This Weekend & It Was Glorious

The pictures need to be seen

by Jess Commons
18 May 2025
three dachshunds pose against a blue sky in an orange circle
PA Media

Think you had a good weekend? There’s absolutely no chance it was as good as the one enjoyed by the people who attended Goodwoof Festival and got the chance to see 600 Dachshunds out on parade together.

Aside from Crufts, Goodwoof is the most talked about doggy date on the UK canine social calendar. Held at an actual country estate (called Goodwood – see what they did there?) owned by the Duke of Richmond, the two-day festival takes place in the old kennels of the big house (which had heating in before the house itself – priorities!). The weekend features everything from dog spirituality (dog reiki, crystals, tarot and doggy mediums) to top-of-the-line wellness and beauty experiences for the most pampered of pups.

The best part of the weekend, though? The annual breed parade. Each year, a different breed takes centre stage and gathers for what is, arguably, the most adorable parade you’re set to see probably ever. This year, it was the turn of the Dachshunds. And the call to Dachshund pet parents the world over to descend on Goodwood Estate this past weekend did not go unheeded: 600 of the little guys and gals showed up to take part in Saturday’s procession, led by a Bavarian oompah band to celebrate the breed’s German origin.

And LOOK:

@doghousewoofs The Dachshund Parade at @Goodwoof Dogs ♬ original sound - DOGHOUSE
@piptok04 @Goodwoof Dogs #dogsoftiktok #puppy #pup #dachshund #dachshunds #dapple #puppylove #doxie #miniaturedachshund #sausagedogs #sausagedog #foryou #dachshundpuppy #fyp #sausagedogsoftiktok #foryoupage ♬ You Can't Hurry Love - Live At Jools' Annual Hootenanny - Olivia Dean & Jools Holland and His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra

Known for their big personalities and tenacity, Dachshunds are one of the world’s most popular dog – and they’re a favourite at the Estate too. The Duke of Richmond’s family even has their own Dachshund, Winston.

six dachshunds post together in a basket
PA Media

It wasn’t just a weekend for Dachshunds though, over 12,000 dogs took part in the fun which included Ministry of Hound – a DJ stage, doggy massage workshops, dog yoga, breathwork and reiki, crystal healing, an outdoor lido to cool off in (for the dogs, not the humans), a grooming parlour and talks on health all weekend on the wellness stage presented by Mars Petcare. There was even a Jellycat hotel, Michael Morpurgo doing readings in the literary corner, pottery, pet portraiture and forest bathing. What more could you want in a festival?

Coachella? We don’t know her.

@alfie_the_ivdd_daxie We had the best day visiting @goodwoofdogs for the first time yesterday. Taking part in the dachshund parade with over 600 others, visiting the @jellycat hotel (had to add another Otto to the collection just need one on wheels 🤞🏽 manifesting), making our live debut with @iamradzi at the jelly cat hotel, listening to @drbolueso dachshund talks with many useful tips and advice, ministry of hound and of course seeing all our friends were just a few of our favourites from the day. We can’t wait to come back next year! PR invite #dogsofinstagram #dogfriendly #dogfriendlyuk #dachshunds #dachshundsofinstagram #dachsundsofinstagram #sausagedogcentral #sausagedogsofinstagram #minaturedachshund #minaturesausagedog #ivdd #ivddawareness #ivddrecovery #ivddsurvivor #disableddog #disableddogs #cute #cutedogs #love #dogmom #ivdd #stage5ivdd #ivdd #ivddlife #prinvite #goodwoof@Goodwoof Dogs @Jellycat @Walkin’ Pets ♬ original sound - alfie the ivdd daxie

girl with blonde hair with ginger cat on her lap

Jess Commons

Jess is a writer, editor and former global lifestyle director at Refinery29 with previous stints at ITV, Grazia, The Debrief (RIP) and more. She is a sucker for an older gentleman cat with A Past and spends most of her time being told what to do by her toddler and her three-legged rescue cat, Mac.

