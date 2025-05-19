Think you had a good weekend? There’s absolutely no chance it was as good as the one enjoyed by the people who attended Goodwoof Festival and got the chance to see 600 Dachshunds out on parade together.

Aside from Crufts, Goodwoof is the most talked about doggy date on the UK canine social calendar. Held at an actual country estate (called Goodwood – see what they did there?) owned by the Duke of Richmond, the two-day festival takes place in the old kennels of the big house (which had heating in before the house itself – priorities!). The weekend features everything from dog spirituality (dog reiki, crystals, tarot and doggy mediums) to top-of-the-line wellness and beauty experiences for the most pampered of pups.

The best part of the weekend, though? The annual breed parade. Each year, a different breed takes centre stage and gathers for what is, arguably, the most adorable parade you’re set to see probably ever. This year, it was the turn of the Dachshunds. And the call to Dachshund pet parents the world over to descend on Goodwood Estate this past weekend did not go unheeded: 600 of the little guys and gals showed up to take part in Saturday’s procession, led by a Bavarian oompah band to celebrate the breed’s German origin.

And LOOK:

Known for their big personalities and tenacity, Dachshunds are one of the world’s most popular dog – and they’re a favourite at the Estate too. The Duke of Richmond’s family even has their own Dachshund, Winston.

It wasn’t just a weekend for Dachshunds though, over 12,000 dogs took part in the fun which included Ministry of Hound – a DJ stage, doggy massage workshops, dog yoga, breathwork and reiki, crystal healing, an outdoor lido to cool off in (for the dogs, not the humans), a grooming parlour and talks on health all weekend on the wellness stage presented by Mars Petcare. There was even a Jellycat hotel opens in new tab , Michael Morpurgo doing readings in the literary corner, pottery, pet portraiture and forest bathing. What more could you want in a festival?

Coachella? We don’t know her.