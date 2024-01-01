Everything you need to know about the most common – and preventable disease your dog can get
dental health
Wonder how often you really need to brush your pet’s teeth? Here’s everything you need to know about caring for their pearly whites.
What to do if you’ve let your pooch’s pearly whites get past their best
It sounds like a daunting task, but here are some helpful steps to take
Whether you should save them for the tooth fairy is another issue entirely
Take things slow to figure out what works best for their pearly whites
Oof, that is bad
A new study finds that small dog breeds are at higher risk for dental disease
You can still maintain their dental health without getting an unfortunate bite
Spa days can happen at home
Veterinarian Dr Shea Cox on how to assess your dog’s eyes, ears, nose and mouth
Rawhide Is a Raw Deal
The six dangers of rawhide dog bones
How to teach your pup to play nice
How to teach your dog to enjoy, not destroy, their toys
How to Get a Dog to Eat
You can’t appease a picky dog with chicken nuggets like you can with a toddler. Here are some things you can do
Braces are actually the most gentle way of dealing with your dog’s malocclusion (aka a ‘bad bite’)
Senior Dog Care
Is your dog getting older? As dogs age, it’s important to recognise both physical and mental changes they may be experiencing and learn how to cater to those needs
Sometimes it works the other way round – here’s why your cat is drooling
Dogs can suffer from gum disease, too. Here’s how to prevent it
11 Tough Toys for Power Chewers
Veterinary behaviourist Dr Valli Parthasarathy recommends the most durable dog toys for destructive players
How to spot and how to treat them
Because bite marks are not a good look
The toothbrushes, dental wipes and breath fresheners that’ll keep your pup smiling
Why Does My Cat Chew On Everything?
How to decode your cat’s chewing habits when they’re nibbling on all the things
How to spot, diagnose and treat the painful lesions – whether cancerous or non-cancerous
Your older dog is the love of your life. Here are some health issues to look out for
What to Expect When You’re Expecting – canine edition
Here are four common dental problems your pup might face and how to treat them