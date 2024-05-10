Dog and Cat Names Inspired By Food

From Potato to Pickle, we round up the best names for your pets

Have you ever looked at a dog and thought, ‘What an adorable little muffin?’ If so, you’re not alone. In 2023, TrustedHousesitters Pet Name Study opens in a new tab revealed that 13 percent of cats were named after a food or drink and 11 percent of dog names are food or drink inspired. So whether you take your cues from delicious desserts – Tiramisu – or your go-to comfort food – Nacho – there are literally hundreds of names to choose from. Here’s just a few of our foodie favourites to inspire you.

Food-inspired dog names

Bacon

No need to be a carnivore to name your pup after this fry-up staple. Bacon would suit a dog with brown fur, or even better, a little ‘sausage dog’ Dachshund to complete the plate.

Dijon

The perfect accompaniment to mac and cheese, toasties and mash potato, naming your perfect life accompaniment after this French mustard is a sweet, albeit slightly high-brow, name choice. Planning to adopt a Bichon Frise? Dijon the Bichon just rolls off the tongue…

Nugget

Who’s the cutest little nugget in the world? Your dog, obviously. Every Brit’s favourite childhood food (and hangover food and chicken shop food and McDonald’s food), if you’re a nugget fiend, then this is the name for you and your pup.

Vino

A subtle nod to your love of wine, Vino is a great name for red- or white-haired dogs alike. Plus, shouting it in the park might mean that someone responds to your demands and comes over to you with a bottle. Win, win.

Pudding

Juxtapose this extra-cute Yorkshire Pudding-inspired name with a Doberman or German Shepherd, or say what you see and name your Pomeranian, Pug or Shih Tzu after this Sunday roast classic (or black pudding, if that’s your thing.)

Liquorice

Black dogs of the world unite: Liquorice is the perfect name for raven-haired pups. Liquorice Allsorts have been a fixture in British sweet jars for generations, so you’ll endear both your grandparents and your kids to a dog with this name. Bonus points if they have a white marking on their chest.

Noodles

Speaking of rhyming: Noodles the Poodle, anyone? It’s giving Justin Timberlake’s NSYNC-era hair. Just be careful about shouting the abbreviation ‘Noodz’ in the park.

Potato

God-tier food and source of all things great, Potato has so many possible nicknames and variants: Spud, Tato, Mash, Roastie, Cutie Patootie Little Baked Potato Baby… the possibilities are endless.

Olive

A classy classic, Olive suits dogs of all breeds, big or small, pitted or unpitted. And with Perelló olives being the east London snack du jour (thanks @realhousewivesofclapton opens in a new tab ), you can really lean into your hipster lifestyle with this name.

Guinness

Another spot-on name for a black dog, particularly ones who enjoy spending time at the pub, Guinness is also a top choice for pups with Irish pet parents – if a little on the nose.

Fish & Chips

Seaside meal of dreams meets dog duo of dreams. This iconic pairing is a very tasty choice if you’re adopting two pups at the same time.

Food-inspired cat names

Bean

Cats are known for their adorable little toe beans, and as a nation, we’re known for our love of baked beans – combine the two and you have yourself a perfect little British babe.

Bagel

Salt beef, salmon and cream cheese, bacon and egg… there is nothing that doesn’t taste even better housed in a bagel. And somehow it just works as a cat name, right?

Marmite

Many cat parents have a love-hate relationship with their felines. Love when they’re being cute and snuggly, hate when they’re knocking your expensive glass candlestick off the table – making Marmite an accurate name for your black cat.

Scone

If you get your kicks from endlessly debating whether to put the jam or cream on first, Scone is a great name for a cat whose favourite meal of the day is afternoon tea and who keeps begging you for a National Trust membership.

Pickle

Is your cat always getting themselves into a pickle? Do they love Branston Pickle? Are they the cutest pickle in all the land? This is the name for them.

Gregg

If you’re a die-hard sausage roll fan who cannot possibly pass a Greggs without grabbing one, then opt for this human cat name with a pastry twist.

Spoons

While we’re on the topic of iconic British establishments, why not name your cat in ode to the nation’s top watering hole – Wetherspoons. (Just try to disassociate the name from problematic owner Tim Martin.)

Tuna

What better name for fish-loving felines than Tuna? See also: Sushi, Salmon and Mackerel.



Mr Kipling

Some distinguished cats just suit having an honorific in front of their name, and if you can’t get enough of cherry bakewells then this could be the formal name for your feline. Plus, English writer Rudyard Kipling wrote Jungle Book, which has Shere Khan the tiger in it, so tenuous links abound.



Macaroni & Cheese

Adopting a pair of cats? Mac and Cheese are surely the only duo of names you need to consider.