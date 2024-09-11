With a declining (human) birth rate and fast-rising dog pup-ulation, the country looks set to be the pet parent capital of the world

South Korea is having a baby boom... but just not the kind you’re thinking of. Whilst traditional prams are gathering dust, pet strollers are flying off the shelves faster than you can say “woof”. As it turns out, South Korean pet parents are splashing more cash on wheels for their four-legged friends than for their two-legged offspring.

South Korea’s birth rate is one of the lowest in the world, with the country’s fertility rate dropping to a record 0.72 in 2023 opens in a new tab – down from 0.78 the previous year. It is estimated that 6 out of 10 households opens in a new tab will be childless by 2052.

Meanwhile, pet parenthood is booming. 12 million individuals were estimated to be raising pets as of 2022 and recently reported figures from G-Market opens in a new tab , a leading Korean e-commerce site show that in sales of pet food versus baby formula so far this year, 69 percent have been of pet food. In 2023, G-Market reported that sales of dog strollers jumped to 57 percent of total stroller sales, while traditional pushchair sales were on a steady decline. This marks a significant increase from 2021 and 2022, where pet strollers constituted 33 percent and 36 percent of sales, respectively, according to The Korea Times opens in a new tab .

But before you roll your eyes and mutter, “what next, doggy driving lessons?”, it’s worth noting that pet strollers are more than just a style statement. For smaller breeds, older dogs or pets recovering from surgery, a stroller can be a lifeline; they offer a safe and comfortable way to enjoy the great outdoors. Teaching your dog to ride in a stroller opens in a new tab isn’t just about pampering; it’s about ensuring that pets with mobility issues can still enjoy a walk in the park without putting undue strain on their little legs.

Pet strollers are also becoming popular for safety reasons, especially in busy urban areas (of which South Korea has a lot opens in a new tab ) where foot traffic can be intense and potentially overwhelming for tiny paws. If you’ve ever seen a Pomeranian opens in a new tab nervously trying to navigate a crowded shopping area, you’ll understand why a padded stroller suddenly seems like a stroke of genius.

Stroller culture isn’t confined to budget buggies, either. Brands like Ibiyaya and Gen7Pets offer pet strollers that rival luxury prams in both price and pizazz. Think: adjustable canopies, shock-absorbing wheels and even space for a sneaky treat or two. These aren’t just any wheels; these are pet wheels that promise to match your Lululemon leggings on your morning power walk.

According to data from Statista, the pet market in South Korea is expected to reach a staggering 6 trillion won opens in a new tab ($4.47 billion, £3.43 billion) by 2027, after reaching 4 trillion won ($3 billion, £2.23 billion) in 2023. This sharp growth is driven by a generation of millennials and Gen Zs who, faced with rising costs of living, have decided that children with fur are a much safer investment than, well… real babies. And who can blame them? Pets don’t need a university fund, doggy daycare is cheaper than actual childcare and dogs and cats certainly don’t hog the bathroom before school.

With fewer people choosing to have children, pets are increasingly seen as full-fledged family members. And, like any proud parent, pet parents want the best for their beloved companions, whether that’s organic dog treats, luxury pet hotels or the latest in stroller technology. This shift in spending habits speaks to a broader change in societal values, one where pets are cherished not just as animals, but as part of the family.

While some people in the Western world might still chuckle at the sight of a dog in a pram, South Korea’s pet stroller phenomenon is a sign of the times. As pet parenthood continues to rise and traditional family structures evolve, it’s clear that the relationship between humans and their pets is becoming ever more intertwined. And if a pet stroller is what it takes to give our four-legged friends a more comfortable ride through life, who are we to judge?

