Are Bluebells Toxic to Dogs?

Arguably one of the greatest things about spring (aside from the fact your dog walks aren't in the pitch black anymore) is the colourful addition of spring flowers. From daffodils to snow drops, tulips to bluebells, the UK floral scene is pretty darn spectacular. But did you know that some of these beautiful flowers that blanket the ground in spring can actually pose a danger to your pet? Read on to find out how the most quintessential woodland flower – the bluebell – can affect your dog if they get a little too up close and personal.

How poisonous are bluebells to dogs?

In theory, bluebells contain a number of toxic compounds which could be a problem to your pet. However, in reality, the majority of reported ingestions only result in mild symptoms. Phew.

Main Takeaways Bluebells are toxic to dogs but rarely cause severe symptoms.

The most common symptoms seen are vomiting and diarrhoea, which usually self-resolve.

Bluebells are most commonly eaten when their bulbs are dug up.

What makes bluebells toxic for dogs?

The bulbs, flower parts and, to a lesser extent, the leaves of bluebells contain several toxic compounds. Some of these toxins (scillarens) cause heart issues, while others (saponins) upset the gastro-intestinal tract. Toxins which affect the nervous system exist in much lower concentrations.

Types of bluebells and how to identify them

At first glance, bluebells may seem identical; they all have blue/purple flower and appear in ancient woodlands in April and May. However, there are a few different types, all of which are toxic to dogs.

English bluebells

These bluebells have a drooping stem and flowers only grow on one side of it. The flowers are a deep violet-blue, with cream-coloured pollen. They have a sweet scent and their leaves are narrow, around 1–1.5cm wide.

Spanish bluebells

In contrast, Spanish bluebells have an upright stem with flowers all around it. The flowers are a paler blue, and can sometimes be white or pink, with blue or pale green pollen. They don't produce a scent and their leaves are broader, around 3cm wide.

Hybrid bluebells

These are a cross between Spanish and English bluebells, incorporating aspects of both, though they resemble the Spanish bluebell more closely.

Symptoms of bluebell poisoning in dogs

Mild symptoms of bluebell poisoning in dogs

v omiting

d iarrhoea

l oss of appetite

l ethargy

d rooling

a bdominal pain

Severe symptoms of bluebell poisoning in dogs

w eakness

c ollapse

t remors

u ncoordinated walking (wobbliness)

s low, irregular heart rate

l ow body temperature

Unresponsiveness

How do dogs get bluebell poisoning?

Dogs are most likely to dig up bulbs planted in organic fertilisers and then eat them.

How many bluebells does your dog need to eat to get sick?

This has not been researched but most cases of dogs eating bluebells result in mild symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea. It is likely that eating a small amount might upset your pet’s stomach, whilst much larger quantities could cause more serious symptoms such as heart problems.

How vets diagnose bluebell poisoning in dogs

Whilst vets can test for the toxic compound that could cause heart issues in dogs, these tests are very expensive and time consuming. Since heart problems related to bluebell consumption are extremely rare, testing is often unnecessary. Vets usually rely on clinical signs and information from the pet parent to diagnose bluebell poisoning.

How to treat bluebell poisoning in dogs

If your pet has eaten a large quantity of bluebells relative to their size, it’s worth seeking advice from your vet. They may induce vomiting and administer activated charcoal, which binds to toxins in the gastrointestinal tract, preventing further absorption. In more serious cases, your vet may hospitalise your pet on intravenous fluids and provide supplemental oxygen, whilst monitoring for severe symptoms.

Can you treat bluebell poisoning at home?

If your pet has only eaten a small amount, you can monitor them at home. Most pets that show symptoms will have mild gastrointestinal issues, such as vomiting and diarrhoea. You can support them by feeding them a bland diet in small amounts and offering small sips of water. If your dog becomes lethargic, develops other symptoms, or if the vomiting or diarrhoea worsen, seek veterinary advice.

The bottom line: are bluebells poisonous to dogs?

Bluebells are toxic to dogs, but severe symptoms are rare. Most cases go unnoticed, and many dogs experience only mild vomiting and diarrhoea. In rare cases, your pet may develop heart issues or nervous system problems, which can be more serious. However, most cases resolve without further complications.

Dogs and bluebells: frequently asked questions

What happens if a dog eats bluebells?

Some dogs may have no symptoms at all, whilst others will develop signs of a stomach upset, such as vomiting, diarrhoea or abdominal pain. In very rare cases they may collapse or experience twitching and incoordination.

Can dogs eat bluebells?

Bluebells rarely cause severe illness in dogs, but it is advisable to discourage your pet from eating them. Make sure you have that 'leave it!' cue well-practised and in your metaphorical back pocket, ready for use.

What are the symptoms of bluebell poisoning?

The most serious symptoms of bluebell poisoning are related to the heart, such as collapse and a slow, irregular heart rates but these are extremely rare.

How might I prevent my pet from eating bluebells?

Fence off any freshly planted bulbs in your garden. Don’t let your pet stray too far out of sight whilst on walks so that you can keep an eye on what they’re eating. Train your pet to reliably leave things on command, and always carry their extra favourite treat to distract them potentially harmful objects.

What is the most poisonous plant for dogs?

Lilies are one of the most toxic plants for dogs, often causing irreversible kidney damage and neurological issues. Many cases of lily poisoning do not recover.

