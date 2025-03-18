As devoted pet parents, we often find ourselves pondering random questions about our animals’ bathroom habits like, why does your dog like to engage in a post-poo scoot opens in a new tab ? And must it be across your new rug?

Here, we’re tackling the seemingly simple topic of whether you can put dog poo down the toilet. It may seem like a no-brainer, and a simple way to reduce mess, but the issue is a little more complicated that that. So, let’s take a moment to delve into the down-and-dirty of dog poo and human loos, and bust any myths you might believe about dog poo disposal for good.

Main Takeaways Dog poo should not be flushed down the toilet due to harmful parasites and toxins that are present in the excrement of animals.

Avoid disposing of poo bags, pet litter, and similar materials into your toilet as this could cause blockages and run the risk of water contamination.

Flushing dog poo can be harmful to the environment and wildlife around us.

Can dog poo go down the loo?

Sorry to burst your bubble straight off the bat but according to Anglian Water, no type of animal faeces is allowed to be flushed down the toilet opens in a new tab . This is because sewer systems have not been designed to handle animal waste due to the potential presence of parasites like Toxocara which is resistant to high temperatures and can cause Toxocariasis in humans, an infection which can damage the eyes. Disposing of dog poo in the toilet is therefore not advised, even if you live in a property with no outdoor space opens in a new tab .

Laws and regulations around flushing animal poo down the toilet

While there is no way of fully policing this type of dog poo disposal, there are laws against dog fouling in general in the UK. With an estimated eight million dogs producing more than 1,000 tonnes of mess every day opens in a new tab , the presence of dog poo in public spaces isn’t just a nuisance issue, it’s a public health issue. A fixed penalty notice of £100 can be issued to anyone who fails to clean up after their dog. If the case goes to court, the person in charge of the dog could face fines of up to £1,000.

Environmental and physical dangers of flushing dog poo

Dog poo can carry harmful, disease-causing parasites which can affect wildlife and humans. Not only can it cause Toxocariasis in humans and livestock, it may contain other parasites capable of causing a number of other infections which can lead to neurological damage, abortion and even death in livestock. It is therefore extremely important how and where you dispose of dog poo at all times, both at home and out on walks.

Can you flush dog poo bags down the toilet?

Even flushing poo bags that are marked as biodegradable could block or damage the pipes in your toilet as the time they take to fully disintegrate can vary. If you are having issues with your dog weeing or pooping in the house opens in a new tab then consulting your vet or a trainer is advised.

Can you flush biodegradable litter down the toilet?

Biodegradable litter will still carry the harmful pathogens from your cat or dog’s waste and should not be flushed or disposed of down the toilet in any way. Instead, safely place the litter in a biodegradable bag and add it to your general household waste bin outside of your property.

Alternative ways to dispose of your dog poo

Dog poo should always be bagged and tied securely in a standard or biodegradable dog poop bag. Even if your pup poos when you are out in adverse weather conditions like snow opens in a new tab or rain, don’t be tempted to leave it behind. Dispose of animal faeces in your general household waste bin outdoors, or place it in a designated dog poo bin if one is available in your vicinity.

Final thoughts: don’t flush dog poo down the toilet

As an answer to whether you can flush dog poo down the toilet, the conclusion is a definite no. By disposing of poo from dogs, cats, or any non-human in this way, you run the risk of contaminating the water supply in your local area and blocking your drains.

Frequently asked questions: flushing dog poo

Are you allowed to flush dog poo down the toilet?

No. Dog poo must not be flushed down the toilet under any circumstances as our water systems are not made to handle this type of waste and cannot kill harmful pathogens or bacteria.

How do you dispose of dog poo at home?

When your dog toilets at home, it should be bagged immediately and sealed securely before placing it into your general household waste bin outside.

Is it okay to put dog poo down the drain?

No. As with flushing any type of animal faeces down the toilet, you should also avoid putting it down the drain. This could block the drains and cause expensive issues for homeowners.

What is the safest way to dispose of dog poo?

Dog poo must always be bagged and disposed of in the appropriate bin. If you are out walking in public areas such as beaches opens in a new tab or woodlands, dog poo must always be bagged and properly disposed of. If there are no bins provided on your dog walk, you should take the waste home and safely dispose of it there.

