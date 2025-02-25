Crufts 2025: Everything You Need to Know About The Greatest Dog Show

Perhaps you’re new to Crufts. Perhaps your only experience of Crufts thus far is clicking ‘like’ on pictures of dogs with hair more fabulous than you opens in a new tab . Perhaps you’re not really sure what Crufts is, and at this point, you’re too afraid to ask. Fear not, we’re here to answer your questions.

Main Takeaways Crufts is the largest dog show of its kind, held annually in Birmingham.

The 2025 show runs from March 6–9, culminating in the Best in Show competition on Sunday evening.

People at home can watch the show on Channel 4 or on Cruft’s YouTube channel.

What is Crufts?

The largest event of its kind in the world. Crufts is an internationally recognised dog show that attracts competitors and viewers from all over the world.

Last year, over 24,000 dogs and 155,000 humans attended, while 8.7 million viewers tuned in from around the world. The 2025 event will of course feature the famed ‘Best In Show’ competition – where the top dog from each breed group competes to win best overall dog (even though they’re obviously all the best dog). There’s heelwork to music (some people like to refer to it as dog dancing opens in a new tab and it’s incredible). There‘s also obedience, agility, Flyball opens in a new tab , (a kind of team relay race) and plenty of other competitions. There are displays from dog groups, opportunities for young handlers to show off their skills and the heartwarming Kennel Club Hero Dog Awards opens in a new tab , which recognises pups from around the UK who help their parents and handlers overcome big hurdles.

What are the Crufts 2025 dates?

Crufts this year kicks off on Thursday 6 March and continues through until Sunday 9 March when the ‘Best in Show’ competition is held.

Why is Crufts called Crufts?

Despite ‘cruft’ sounding like the bark of a very posh dog, disappointingly Crufts is not a dog show that they let dogs name. Instead, it was started in 1891 by a guy called Charles Cruft who decided to eschew the family jewellery business and instead became office boy to a company that made ‘dog cakes’ and went on to become the world’s first large-scale manufacturer of dog biscuits. While travelling Europe promoting and selling Spratt’s dog biscuits, Charles was invited to run a number of dog shows and became secretary to several dog breed clubs. In 1891, his own event ‘Cruft‘s Greatest Dog Show‘ launched, running successfully until his death in 1938 when it was sold to The Kennel Club who continue to run it today.

Interestingly, Charles and his wife claimed they never owned a dog for fear of showing favouritism for a particular breed. “We were determined to own a pet, so we took the least line of resistance and kept a – CAT!” Emma Cruft wrote in her book. However, when Charles‘s memoirs were published posthumously, it emerged that he had owned at least one Saint Bernard and had lived in households with Alsatians and Borzois. Can’t keep a pet parent away from their pups.

How old is Crufts dog show?

For those of you who can’t be bothered with the maths (we feel you), Crufts will turn 134 this year.

What do Crufts winners get?

What do you win if your dog wins Best in Show? Erm, honour? Worldwide recognition? International fame and glory? What more could you want? Seriously though, don’t get into dog showing for the cash, 2023 winner Orca is reported to have walked away with £200 and a silver trophy. A spokesperson for The Kennel Club told Birmingham Live opens in a new tab last year that “for the vast majority of breeders, it is about the prestige, not the money”. Hmm, wonder if landlords accept prestige as rent money?

Where is Crufts this year?

Same place as always baby; the ever-glam Birmingham NEC, just off junction 6 on the M42 motorway. Specifically, it’s held in the bp pulse LIVE arena.

Who presents Crufts?

Of course Clare Balding will be returning as lead presenter. Clare has headed up the TV coverage of Crufts on and off for both the BBC and Channel 4 since 2004.

Joining her in 2025 are TV presenter and Welsh Olympic sprinter Iwan Thomas, and internationally-renowned dog trainer Victoria Stilwell (It’s Me or the Dog). Also popping in as a special guest will be the Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick.

How much are Crufts tickets?

At a time we’re used to shelling out upwards of £100 for big events, you’ll be pleased to know that day tickets for Crufts opens in a new tab start at £24.50 with discounts for children, seniors and students. If you would like a seated place to watch the competitions each day, these tickets cost extra – around £12. Best in Show tickets on the Sunday cost between £23-£291.

There are hospitality options available which include lunch, breakfast, afternoon tea with prosecco, reserved seating to watch the events in the ring, free tea, coffee and juice throughout the day and fast track queuing.

When is Crufts on TV?

From 6 March through to 9 March, there’s Crufts on TV every day on Channel 4 from 3pm on the Thursday and Friday and 4pm on the Saturday and Sunday. The Best in Show competition is on Channel 4 live (anything could happen!) from 7-9pm on Sunday 9 March.

Viewers outside the UK can catch the action on Crufts YouTube channel. opens in a new tab

Who sponsors Crufts?

The pet nutrition experts over at Royal Canin opens in a new tab are longtime sponsors of the show thanks to their partnership with the Kennel Club. If you’re going to the event, head over to their stand for tailored and specific advice from their experts on making sure your pup is getting the nutrients it needs (and the chance to win your pup a prize).

Elsewhere there are the lads at James Wellbeloved opens in a new tab who make wholesome, delicious, naturally healthy and naturally hypoallergenic food to help your pet eat better and live better.

Other sponsors include Skoda, Agria Pet Insurance, Eukanuba, Good Boy and Kennel Club Pet Insurance.