The Best Dog-Friendly Holidays in the UK

Who says you have to leave your dog at home when you go on holiday? Not us – and definitely not your dog! With a wide variety of dog-friendly accommodation to suit all budgets and tastes in destinations up and down the UK, you can forget about needing to apply for pet passport opens in a new tab to take your pup abroad, and instead head to one of these spots closer to home. So tell your dog to put their out-of-office on and grab their Speedo because it’s officially holiday time.

The Cotswolds

Known for its chocolate-box houses, picturesque villages and rolling hills, the Cotswolds is the perfect setting for a quintessential English holiday. With more than 3,000 miles of public footpaths to tread you’ll never be short of options for walkies and there are plenty of dog-friendly cafes, pubs and attractions too. Barbour jacket optional.

Kinship recommends the Cotswolds, Cornwall, the Forest of Dean, the Lake District, Manchester and Dorset as just some ideas.

To prepare for your trip make sure you pack the essentials and check whether your train operator allows dogs to avoid any last minute hiccups.

Dog-friendly accommodation in the Cotswolds

The Glen, Chipping Campden

If your dog insists on an authentic Cotswolds holiday complete with thatched cottage, then look no further than this charming spot in the market town of Chipping Campden, which sleeps five humans and two dogs. There are dog-friendly pubs in walking distance, too, including Eight Bells opens in a new tab where you can warm up by the fire after your walk through the village. Disclaimer: a mysterious and dashing neighbour à la Jude Law in The Holiday is not guaranteed.

The Glen, from £503 for two nights opens in a new tab

The Lygon Arms, Broadway

From a dog-friendly lounge and bar offering a doggie food menu opens in a new tab that gives your pup the choice of beef, chicken or sausages, to the complimentary bed, treats and bowls that come in every dog’s room, this hotel is about as dog-friendly opens in a new tab as it gets. If that wasn’t enough, you can also hire a dog photographer to come to the hotel to take photos of your pampered pooch or even do a spot of in-hotel shopping for Le Chameau opens in a new tab collars or Ruff and Tumble opens in a new tab dog robes. And for humans? Think spa, afternoon tea, plenty of local walks and attractions and luxurious bedrooms. The bottom line: your pup will leave this hotel with a true understanding of the word ‘spoilt’.

The Lygon Arms, from £313 per night opens in a new tab

Lygon Arms

The Grape Escape, North Nibley

For a true taste of country living, why not stay in a stunning custom-made wood cabin on a small family run vineyard, with a wood-fired hot tub, rainfall wet room, and rows and rows of vines for you and your pup to stroll through. At only £15 extra per dog, up to two dogs, and seemingly infinite local walking routes to explore from your doorstep, it seems like a no-brainer.

The Grape Escape, from £200 for two nights opens in a new tab

Dog-friendly activities in the Cotswolds

Your dog will love this area of outstanding natural beauty and its dozens of varied walking routes that take in the breathtaking scenery. For 10 of the best spots for walkies, check out this list opens in a new tab . Other outdoor destinations to visit with your pup include the picturesque Painswick Rococo Garden opens in a new tab ; Burford’s Cotswold Wildlife Park opens in a new tab where you and the family can meet other animals; the Gloucestershire Warwickshire Steam Railway opens in a new tab where everyone is welcome abroad the steam and heritage diesel trains between Cheltenham Racecourse and Broadway; and keeping with the transport theme, the Cotswold Motoring and Toy Museum opens in a new tab , which also allows dogs to explore its collection of rare vintage cars. Plus, don’t miss Cotswold Water Park opens in a new tab , The Dragonfly Maze opens in a new tab , Cirencester Park opens in a new tab , Cotswold Lavender opens in a new tab , and Birdland Park and Gardens opens in a new tab for long walks and lots of fresh air.

@thedanishpoppstry riding the Gloucestershire Warwickshire Steam Railway

Cornwall

If you’re considering staying in the British Isles for a holiday this year, Cornwall was almost certainly the first place that sprang to your mind. Not only does our most southwestern county have the most hours of sunshine in the UK, wide sandy beaches opens in a new tab and some serious foodie chops, it’s also famously dog-friendly.

Dog-friendly accommodation in Cornwall

Balleswidden Cabin, St Just

Holy remote cabin in the woods Batman! Balleswidden Cabin, located near the west coast, nearly-but-not-quite as far down as Land’s End, is perfect for those seeking a rustic and isolated getaway. Dogs are welcome but a note for those who have pooches with bed-sharing tendencies: a ladder must be climbed to get to the sleeping quarters. Comfortably fits up to two humans and one pet.

Balleswidden Cabin, from £166 for two nights opens in a new tab

Oceanside Lifestyle Hotel, Newquay

The ‘cheap’ part of ‘cheap and cheerful’ isn’t really a thing in Cornwall at peak season but Oceanside Lifestyle Hotel in Newquay is cheerful and colourful, at the lower end of the local budget bracket – and they love dogs. It does cost an additional £25 to add your furry friend to the tab but they get a welcome pack with treats, plus there’s an outdoor doggie shower for de-beaching and they’re welcome to join you for breakfast on the terrace or in the bar.

Oceanside Hotel, from £70 a night opens in a new tab

Lovat Padstow Holiday Village, Padstow

(Best M&S voice) This is not just a holiday park, this is a Lovat holiday park. Not only are the lodges on offer here spacious and modern, there’s a lifeboat-themed play park on site, a restaurant, an outdoor kitchen, a dog exercise area, a dog agility area and a doggie shower and treat station. The park is a stone’s throw from foodie paradise Padstow.

Padstow Holiday Village, open from end of March, from £320 for three nights opens in a new tab .

@lovatparks

Dog-friendly activities in Cornwall

The Eden Project opens in a new tab , one of the UK’s most incredible tourist attractions welcomes dogs on miles of outdoor paths –and they even get their own outdoor doggie dining area and water bowls provided throughout. Or check out Lanhydrock opens in a new tab , rated ‘three paws’ on the National Trust’s handy dog-friendly rating system, a huge Victorian mansion, gardens and estate where dogs are welcome on all the walking trails, in the cafe, stables and outdoor shopping area. If your pup has a penchant for the dogs of the sea aka seals, then the Cornish Seal Sanctuary opens in a new tab will surely be on their bucket list. Home to hundreds of sick, injured or distressed seals and other marine animals (puffins and otters) that have been found in need of help, dogs are very welcome to visit as long as they’re on leads. And of course, if you’re in Cornwall, you and your dog will want to explore as many beaches as possible. Our dog-friendly recommendations? Sandymouth Bay Beach opens in a new tab , Harbour Cove (Tregirls Beach) opens in a new tab and Fistral Beach opens in a new tab .

@cornishsealsanctuary

Forest of Dean

Why will your dog love the Forest of Dean? The clue is in the name. Situated on the border between England and Wales, this historic forest offers vast, open spaces with miles of well-maintained paths for walking, allowing dogs to explore freely through diverse woodland scenery with plenty of opportunities to sniff, chase sticks and play in streams. Plus, if your pup likes Harry Potter, you can check out some of the filming locations opens in a new tab and discover areas that inspired various elements of the Potter-verse.

Dog-friendly accommodation in the Forest of Dean

The Speech House Hotel

Located in the heart of the Forest of Dean, this historic hotel is surrounded by beautiful woodland for you and your dog to explore right from your doorstep – and they welcome dogs with open arms, promising to ensure your pup feels “right at home”. With a range of dog-friendly rooms, accessible from the car park, you can go straight from muddy walks into the shower before heading out for an evening at one of the many dog-friendly local pubs including the aptly named The Dog House Micropub .

The Speech House Hotel, from £88 per night opens in a new tab

Golden Oak cabin

Got a big pack of pups in tow? This cabin allows humans to bring up to four dogs with them (at £15 per pup, per night) for a stay in what can only be described as an enchanted woodland. Whether you and all four dogs are cosying up together inside or venturing out to explore the huge expanse of scenery, there’s plenty of space to relax. You can even try archery, horse-riding or visit a gin distillery in the local area.

Golden Oak cabin, from £135 per night opens in a new tab

The Dome Garden, Coleford

Dome Garden is an eco-encampment with a mix of geodesic domes, hotel rooms and a contemporary treehouse. In the words of its owners: “The Dome Garden is not a hotel – but it does have crisp white linen with wonderful ensuites and flushing loos. It’s not a campsite either – but it does have tents and guy ropes and access to limitless amounts of fresh air.” If that wasn’t enough to tempt you, you’ll also be pleased to know there’s biking, hiking and rafting nearby – so leave your phone at home and reconnect with your pup and nature.

The Dome Garden, from £469 for three nights opens in a new tab

Dog-friendly activities in the Forest of Dean

The Forest of Dean Sculpture Trail opens in a new tab is a great place to start your day, with a 4.5-mile loop trail that is not only visually stunning with its collection of contemporary sculptures hidden throughout the woods, but it also welcomes dogs on leads and offers doggie biscuits at Beechenhurst Cafe. Or for the more adventurous pup, why not check out Symonds Yat Rock opens in a new tab , which offers a fantastic viewpoint over the Wye Valley where dogs are welcome. While pups need to be kept on leads in certain areas due to the proximity of cliffs, the path up to the viewpoint is dog-friendly and the open space at the top makes it a great place for humans and canines alike to take in the view and stretch their legs.

Some canoe and kayak rental services opens in a new tab on the River Wye are dog-friendly, too, and will let you bring your dog along for a paddle – a perfect activity for pups who love water and enjoy the challenge of being out on the river with you. Tintern Abbey opens in a new tab and its extensive grounds on the Welsh border is a great spot to explore, while Clearwell Caves opens in a new tab , a natural cave system that has been mined for more than 4,500 years underneath the Forest of Dean welcomes dogs to explore the grounds (although they can’t enter the caves themselves).

RJ on tour

Lake District

There are few places in the UK that are more appealing to an energetic dog than the Lake District, the nature lover’s paradise in northwest England. From the lakes to the high fells and everything in between, it’s the perfect place for an outdoorsy staycation for you and your pup.

Dog-friendly accommodation in the Lake District

Sykeside Camping Park, Patterdale

Can you think of anything more wholesome than waking up at sunrise, unzipping your tent and turning on the gas stove to make a cup of coffee while your pup sits beside you ready for a day of infinite walkies? That’s what the Lake District is all about. Sykeside Camping Park is just 20 minutes from Windermere and Ullswater, offering tent pitches, touring pitches and cosy camping pods with views of Dove Crag. Just a short walk from Brotherswater, the site is the perfect spot for walking, whether you fancy a short stroll or a full day’s hike. There's also a pub onsite serving tasty meals. The Great British outdoors at its finest.

Skyeside Camping Park, from £17 per night for a single tent pitch opens in a new tab

Lodore Hall Hotel & Spa, Derwentwater

But camping is not for everyone (I’m looking at you, Meredith Blake). So if you prefer to return to luxury lodgings after a day on the Lakes, then look no further than dog-friendly Lodore Hall Hotel & Spa, which has both a cosy lounge and a bright conservatory where you can dine with your dog for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Rooms come with dog bowls and dog beds and cost just £25 extra per dog per night. And for you? A lavish on-site spa featuring a 16-metre hydro pool complete with neck jets and underwater bubble loungers.

Lodore Hall Hotel & Spa, from £207 per night opens in a new tab

Lodore Hall Hotel

The Brackenrigg Inn, Ullswater

Nowhere does B&Bs quite like the UK, and staying above a pub is the best way to add some countryside charm to your trip. The Brackenrigg Inn is a true Cumbrian pub – think roaring fireplaces, Chesterfield sofas, 100-year-old chairs and Persian rugs – with wide-angle Ullswater views, and all rooms are dog-friendly. Plus, just down the hill takes you to Another Place, The Lake, the inn’s sister hotel where you and your pup can enjoy wild swimming and paddleboarding from the jetty.

The Brackenrigg Inn, from £120 per night opens in a new tab

Dog-friendly activities in the Lake District

The Lake District is, unsurprisingly, all about the lakes, and some of the best spots to visit with your pup include Lake Windermere opens in a new tab , the largest lake in England, where your dog can explore the shores and lakeside trails. You can even take a scenic boat trip with dog-friendly operator Windermere Lake Cruises opens in a new tab who will welcome your pup aboard for no extra cost. There’s also Ullswater opens in a new tab , one of the most scenic lakes in the Lake District and home to Aira Force, a stunning waterfall located on the shores – there are a number of trails through the surrounding woodland that your pup will love. If your dog (and you) are super fit and enjoy a challenge, head to Helvellyn opens in a new tab , the third-highest peak in the Lake District. While the summit can be quite challenging, the route via Striding Edge and Swirral Edge offers incredible views for adventurous dogs and humans. Fancy something a bit more relaxing? Visit dog-friendly Lake District Wildlife Park opens in a new tab to see lemurs, deer and birds of prey.

@windermerelakecruises

Manchester

If any escape to the city is on the agenda, why not head up north to the unofficial second city of the UK (sorry, Birmingham). A surprisingly great location for dogs to visit thanks to a mix of green spaces, dog-friendly spots and canal-side walks – the city even hosts the prestigious Manchester Championship Dog Show opens in a new tab .

Dog-friendly accommodation in Manchester

Hotel Gotham

This luxury boutique hotel “ rolls out the red carpet opens in a new tab for your esteemed four-legged family members” – quite literally. They not only give your pup a dog bed, water bowl and welcome gift, but they can also choose from a menu of treats that includes such highlights as meaty bubbles, toys and ‘woofins’ (which appear to be edible muffins for dogs). The hotel has also partnered with The Barkside MCR who offers a comprehensive range of services, from doggie day-care to dog grooming, with treatments like pawdicures, mud baths and full grooming on offer.

Hotel Gotham, from £199 per night opens in a new tab

Hotel Gotham

Floating Homestays

Remember those canals we mentioned? Well why not stay in a boat with your pup while you’re in the city. The owners of this dog-friendly boat have gone the extra mile in terms of decor, with palm prints, pink walls and a prohibition-style on-board bar. Conveniently located right in town opposite the Science and Industry Museum opens in a new tab (which is unfortunately not dog-friendly), you can easily hop on the tram at Deansgate to explore more of the city. There are loads of nice dog-friendly pubs and restaurants within a five-minute radius and a few lovely options to sit along the water and eat and drink, too.

Floating Homestays, from £380 per night opens in a new tab

Treehouse

Not an actual treehouse, but an amazing dog-friendly hotel where pups will be treated to their own personal canine concierge who will ensure they are well looked after during their stay, from welcome treats to guides for the best pet shops, dog parks and grooming salons in the area. The hotel itself also houses multiple restaurants, a bar and lounge, and a few other secret spots where you might stumble across some of Manchester’s homegrown DJs spinning the soundtrack to your city break. We’re betting that with so much on offer, it might be hard for you and your pup to remember to leave.

Treehouse, from £170 per night opens in a new tab

Dog-friendly activities in Manchester

Manchester is home to several large, beautiful parks like Heaton Park opens in a new tab , which is one of the biggest in the city and perfect for dogs to run around. To see the city in all its glory, why not join a dog-friendly walking tour opens in a new tab , ride the tram opens in a new tab , which allows dogs on leads, or stroll the canal paths opens in a new tab . For cinephile canines, don’t miss the chance to visit dog-friendly cinema and lounge Ducie Street Warehouse opens in a new tab in the heart of Piccadilly, which claims to be the world’s first dog-friendly cinema and has been welcoming pups since 2022. Many cafes and pubs around Manchester welcome dogs, too, including Cask opens in a new tab , The Bay Horse Tavern opens in a new tab , Albert’s Schloss opens in a new tab and Common opens in a new tab .

Ducie Cinema

Dorset

Dorset is a pup and dog parent haven, with coastal walks, sandy beaches opens in a new tab , historic castles and even museums all welcoming dogs. Encompassing seaside staycation hotspots such as Bournemouth, Poole, Sandbanks and Weymouth, Dorset is also full of quaint villages and huge expanses of countryside for maximum walkies potential.

Dog-friendly accommodation in Dorset

Doggy Dell

For this accommodation in the small market town of Shaftesbury, the clue is in the name. Not only is it dog friendly with a fully enclosed garden, but the owner of the property has a pet groomer on-hand and a dog exercise and agility arena opens in a new tab to keep your pup mentally and physically stimulated. The property is adjacent to kennels, so if you fancy a night out without your dogs, they can even look after them for you. Well placed to explore the wider area including Salisbury and the Dorset coastline (an hour away), Doggy Dell can sleep four humans and two dogs.

Doggy Dell, from £305 for seven nights opens in a new tab

Sandford Holiday Park

For a family stay in Dorset, head to Sandford Holiday Park. Not only is it packed with plenty of activities including an indoor and outdoor pool, high ropes course, bungee trampolines, crazy golf and an adventure park, but also comes complete with a dog agility park so your pup can work towards their Crufts goals opens in a new tab . Offsite, you’re close to the coastline; RSPB Arne opens in a new tab , a nature reserve teeming with wildlife where dogs are welcome on the lead; and the dog-friendly beach at Sandbanks.

Sandford Holiday Park, open from March, from £188 for four nights opens in a new tab

The Eastbury Hotel & Spa

Dogs stay free at this Georgian-style boutique townhouse hotel in Sherborne, where dog biscuits are free, grooming services can be booked and pups receive a comfy dog bed, bowls, treats, a dog toy and even a welcome letter for literate dogs. Both you and your pup (who is welcome to join you for breakfast and tea in the beautiful walled garden or lounge) might be pleased to know the kitchen is headed up by local Matthew Street, who was a contestant on MasterChef and finalist in the prestigious Roux Scholarship. After a day spent exploring the rolling hills of Dorset, nearby Purlieu Meadows opens in a new tab where your dog can run around freely and safely, the Jurassic Coast (30 mins drive) or the quintessentially English town of Sherborne itself (which includes two castles and an abbey), exhausted humans can unwind in the hotel’s fully equipped spa.

The Eastbury Hotel & Spa, from £300 for two nights opens in a new tab

@theeastbury

Dog-friendly activities in Dorset

Known for the UNESCO World Heritage Jurassic Coast, Dorset is home to the famous Durdle Door opens in a new tab , which welcomes dogs on the beach year-round. But of course, one beach is never enough – the following 31 beaches in Dorset opens in a new tab welcome dogs all year round, too. Or why not hop aboard the Swanage Railway’s opens in a new tab steam and diesel passenger trains and take in views of William the Conqueror’s Corfe Castle. Stop off at dog-friendly Corfe Castle Model Village and Gardens opens in a new tab , where pups are welcome on leads to sniff and explore the mini village, enchanted fairy garden and fossil garden. If you’ve got a rainy day on your hands, why not find out if your dog is into dinosaurs by taking them to the dog-friendly Dinosaur Museum opens in a new tab in Dorchester to see dinosaur skeletons, walk among life-size reconstructions including Stegosaurus and T-Rex, and learn some prehistoric facts to impress their pup pals back home. Once you’ve worked up an appetite from all these activities, pop in to one of the area’s many dog-friendly restaurants opens in a new tab , bars and cafes.

Courtesy of PetsPyjamas

Preparing to take your dog on holiday

So you’ve settled on a destination and you‘ve got the accommodation booked, what next? Start by packing the essentials: food and water bowls, a comfy dog bed or blanket, their usual food (don’t change their diet last minute), treats, and of course, their favourite toys. Don’t forget a lead, collar with ID tags and poo bags. You might also want to pack a portable dog crate for car journeys opens in a new tab , or a dog seat belt. For train trips opens in a new tab , make sure you know the pet policy of the company you’re traveling with – some trains allow dogs in carriers, while others may be fine with them on a lead, so double-check to avoid surprises.

On the journey, bring a few extra treats to keep things fun and relaxing for them. If you’re driving, make regular stops for bathroom breaks and a quick stretch, especially if it’s a longer trip. If you’re on a train, you might want to bring a cosy blanket and settle in near a quiet carriage. Above all, keep the mood light and positive – dogs are excellent at picking up on your energy, so if you’re excited about the trip, they’ll likely be on board, too.

Dog-friendly holiday: frequently asked questions

Where is the most dog-friendly place in the UK?

A tricky one to quantify – there are lots of dog-friendly places in the UK including the Lake District, Dorset, the Cotswolds and more.

Can I fly to the UK with a dog in the cabin?

Flying to England with your dog can be difficult; unlike other areas in Europe, the UK does not allow animals to fly within the aircraft cabin on inbound flights (apart from service dogs).

Can dogs go on the Eurostar?

Unfortunately, dogs are not allowed on Eurostar trains to and from London, except for guide and assistance dogs. Within Europe, some dogs are allowed on Eurostar trains between Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands if they have a ticket, are on a lead or in their pet parent’s lap, are in a crate or are guide or assistance dogs.

