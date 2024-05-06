They might be bigger, but that just means there’s more of them to love

We all know that animal rescue centres are overflowing right now, thanks to the cost of living crisis. The latest figures from Dogs Trust opens in a new tab reveal that in 2022 alone they had 7,875 dogs handed over to them by owners who could no longer look after them. The same year, the RSPCA announced a six percent rise in dogs being surrendered to them opens in a new tab (compared to pre-pandemic 2019 figures), and a 30 percent drop in adoptions.

All of which is to say that if you’ve been considering adopting a dog opens in a new tab and you’ve had a long think about the commitment involved opens in a new tab and researched the financial aspect of adding a pet to your family opens in a new tab , consider this article as your sign from above to go forth and take the plunge.

With so many dogs in need right now, you might be wondering if there’s a certain kind of dog that is more in need? Is there one type of dog that gets overlooked time and time again? The type of dog that could say, find the love and care it so desperately needs in your arms?

Well yes, it so happens that certain breeds do get left at the shelter for longer. New figures from the RSPCA show that it takes almost twice as long to rehome large dog breeds than small breeds. On average, it takes 33 days to rehome small dogs, 39 days to rehome medium-sized dogs and 60 day to rehome large dogs. The poor dog waiting longest of all? Alaskan Malamutes, who currently spent an average of 257 days in the RSPCA’s care before being adopted.

That’s not to say that you should rush out straight away and adopt enough Malamutes to form your own sled dog team. It’s important to note that taking care of bigger dogs is a very different kettle of fish to taking care of smaller pups. The costs associated are larger, big dogs take up more space and will probably need more exercise. However, welcoming a larger dog into your home also means more pup to love and giant-sized adventures to come. You just need to decide whether or not your family set-up, home, lifestyle and finances are right for a big lad or lass.

Clinical Animal Behaviourist and RSPCA Dog Welfare Expert Esme Wheeler says: “At the RSPCA we love all creatures, great and small. And as a nation of dog lovers, we all adore our dog pals whether they’re as big as a horse or as small as a guinea pig!“

“Taking on any dog is a huge commitment, in terms of both time and money, so it’s really important to go into it with your eyes open as to how much it could cost. However, adopting a dog is one of the most rewarding experiences you can have so if you’re thinking of getting a pet, then please consider adopting a rescue.”

The breeds that take the longest to rehome are mainly the larger ones. Salukis take, on average, 115 days to rehome, Shar Peis take 101. Greyhounds, Mastiffs, Huskies, Akitas Lurchers and German Shepherds are also likely to spend longer in a shelter before being rehomed.

If you are looking for a smaller pup, Dachshunds and Tibetan Terriers both spend, on average, over 100 days waiting to be re-homed.

Below are some big boys and girls who need a home.

Willow

Waiting for a home for 16 months. Three-year-old Caucasian shepherd Willow opens in a new tab is a ‘gentle giant’ who loves bear-sized hugs. She’s been at Bath Cats & Dogs Home opens in a new tab since New Year’s Eve 2022.

Photo courtesy of RSPCA

Toppa

Waiting for a home for seven months. Two-year-old Toppa opens in a new tab was taken in by RSPCA Lincolnshire Mid & Lincoln Branch opens in a new tab .

Photo courtesy of RSPCA

Nina

Waiting for a home for 18 months. Five-year-old mastiff Nina opens in a new tab has been patiently waiting for a new home at the Southridge Animal Centre, in Hertfordshire since arriving in November 2022.

Photo courtesy of RSPCA

Big Moose

Waiting for a home for 21 months. Five-year-old mastiff Big Moose opens in a new tab weighs more than 60kg (132lb) and has been waiting at the RSPCA’s Stubbington Ark opens in a new tab , in Hampshire, since July 2022 for a new home.