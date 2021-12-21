How a simple cheek swab could save English Shepherds from inherited blindness with a new DNA test
safety
Get tips on pet-proofing your digs, keeping your pets warm (or cool) through the seasons, and avoiding all the toxic stuff… like toys, plants, and everything else they try to eat.
Learn essential steps to treat pet burns , from first aid to when to seek veterinary care
If your mental health is causing you to neglect your pet, find them immediate care while you get help
Experts say this AI-like breeding trend is susceptible to serious health issues
It might not be something you ever want to think about, but planning ahead will be a help when the time comes
How to take precautions for your pup when temperatures rise
Animal welfare charities and veterinary organisations have teamed up to urge on pet parents to get clued up ahead of the warm weather
How to keep your dog safe, happy and active all summer long
Ways to keep your dog safe that you’ve never thought of
This dangerous disease has been spotted a number of times in the UK. Here’s how to recognise if your dog has symptoms
Get your kit sorted now so you’re ready in an emergency
Beloved pets are often used by perpetrators of domestic abuse to manipulate their victims. That’s why Dogs Trust runs a specialist service to temporarily home dogs while their parents seek safety
There is nothing more humbling than apologising to a stranger in the park while your dog nibbles on their sausage roll
With automatic feeders and self-cleaning litter trays, your cat could technically look after themselves... but should they?
Discover your options for creating a safe window spot for your cat
Including how to stop them jumping out the window whilst you’re driving...
Summer safety is vital for cats
We asked a vet for tips on how to prevent the tick-borne Lyme disease in dogs
Is My Dog Allowed On The Beach?
Check the rules before heading out…
Pet parents are being urged to keep their pets indoors during peak pollen times “until September”
How To Create a Dog-Friendly Garden
Green fingers at the ready...
It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to
The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years
How To Create a Cat-Safe Garden
Green fingers at the ready
The charity is expecting an influx of kittens this summer
There's no good reason to ever do this to your dog
Microchipping your cat is quick and painless – and it’s now required by law