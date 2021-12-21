Get tips on pet-proofing your digs, keeping your pets warm (or cool) through the seasons, and avoiding all the toxic stuff… like toys, plants, and everything else they try to eat.

If your mental health is causing you to neglect your pet, find them immediate care while you get help

Learn essential steps to treat pet burns , from first aid to when to seek veterinary care

How a simple cheek swab could save English Shepherds from inherited blindness with a new DNA test

Ways to keep your dog safe that you’ve never thought of

How to keep your dog safe, happy and active all summer long

Animal welfare charities and veterinary organisations have teamed up to urge on pet parents to get clued up ahead of the warm weather

How to take precautions for your pup when temperatures rise

It might not be something you ever want to think about, but planning ahead will be a help when the time comes

Experts say this AI-like breeding trend is susceptible to serious health issues

health What Is Alabama Rot? How to Spot The Potentially Fatal Disease This dangerous disease has been spotted a number of times in the UK. Here’s how to recognise if your dog has symptoms

health Absolutely Everything That Should Be In Your Pet’s First Aid Kit Get your kit sorted now so you’re ready in an emergency

lifestyle The Dog Fostering Lifeline Helping People Flee Domestic Abuse Beloved pets are often used by perpetrators of domestic abuse to manipulate their victims. That’s why Dogs Trust runs a specialist service to temporarily home dogs while their parents seek safety

behaviour How To Deal With A Food-Motivated Dog During Picnic Season There is n othing more humbling than apologising to a stranger in the park while your dog nibbles on their sausage roll

lifestyle How Long Can I Leave My Cat Home Alone? With automatic feeders and self-cleaning litter trays, your cat could technically look after themselves... but should they?