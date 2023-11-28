Balaclavas, waterproof wellies, all-natural nose balm and more gear to help outdoorsy pets and their parents get the most out of the season

Seasons may come and go, but one constant will remain – outdoorsy people are going to continue venturing outdoors. Whether it’s hiking, camping or simply taking a walk, people who love nature find a way to enjoy it all year. Maybe you’re one of these people or maybe your New Year’s resolution is to be more adventurous. Regardless of how you plan to spend your winter: we want our dogs with us, and we want them to be comfortable.

Of course, travelling with a dog opens in a new tab at any time is no easy feat – add in chilly temps and you’ve got a real challenge on your hands. It’s certainly not impossible, but our pets might just need a few extra supplies to get through it with more ease. Thick sweaters, durable shoes, a warm bed and even moisturisers (dogs get dry skin opens in a new tab in the winter, too) can all help make the experience as enjoyable and risk-free as possible for dogs. So grab your pup and hop in the car: here are 12 cold-weather accessories for your next adventure together.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab Maxbone Go Everywhere Backpack opens in a new tab £ 175 If you have a smaller dog, they might not be able to keep up all day on longer walks and hikes. This pet backpack will help them get through the extra mileage. Plus, when flipped on its side, the washable faux sherpa comfort liner practically doubles as a bed so your pup can be relaxed and comfy no matter where you end up. £175 at The Floof Dogs opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Wilderdog Doggie Bag opens in a new tab £ 24.99 Few things feel more emotionally conflicting than heading out for an exciting day in nature with your dog, but having to pack single-use plastic bags to hold all their food. Wilderdog offers a solution with a bag designed specifically for dog food. Kiss freezer bags and self-eco-shaming goodbye. £24.99 at Bear Trax opens in a new tab