Food & Food Toppers · Kinship

Skip to main content

nutrition

Food & Food Toppers

Kibble or canned? Fresh or dehydrated? Human-grade?! We’ll help you choose the best pet food on the market.

As long as it’s not on top of a cake, the answer is yes

woman pouring tea while cat comes close

Can you feed your cat nuts? Learn more about the benefits and risks of feeding your kitty human foods

man feeding dog pineapple

Whip out the Hawaiian shirt, pineapple is a go for dogs

A woman feeding food to her cat at a dining room table

The best ingredients to include when considering a home-cooked diet for your cat

A cat eating wet food from a dish in the kitchen.

Tips for improving your cat’s appetite with these tasty add-ons

Senior cat looking at a bowl of wet food while its owner kneels next to it and pets its back

A new study reveals a quick fix for your cat’s loss of appetite

a woman feeds her large cat a treat

It can be hard to resist their powers of persuasion...

Two grey cats eating swiss cheese off of slices of bread while sitting on a table

Save the charcuterie board for the humans

black and white Corgi puppy eating out of a yellow dog bowl

It turns out the saying ‘you are what you eat’ isn’t just for humans

Girl with plate of kiwi sitting at table stroking dog

Your dog can snack on this fibre-fuelled fruit but don't go all out...

Young woman preparing meal with dog in kitchen.

Add them to the list of no-nos in the kitchen...

australian sheepdog looks up longingly at a plate of pancakes

Pancake Day is here! Is pancake batter safe for your pup to eat or should you keep them away from the flipping fun?

Australian Shepherd dog sitting on the ground next to a Monstera Delicosa leaf outside, waiting for his natural raw barf diet food that is in the cameraman's hand

From dry food to homemade food, this guide will help you learn the fundamentals of dog nutrition

A blonde Labrador resting its head on the shoulder of a woman who is holding a piece of sushi with chopsticks – the dog is looking longingly at the sushi.

It’s best to avoid feeding your pup this fishy snack

A Birma Kat Smells Fresh Fish On A Board Ready To Be Cooked.

It’s a classic kitty snack, but don’t go overboard

Man feeding rice to cat with chopsticks at dinner table

A warm bowl of rice is your cat’s version of comfort food

Cat sniffing a piece of chocolate cake.

The human favourite should be kept far away from kitties

The cat got the cream – but is it good for them?

Chinese crested dog with a pear in their mouth

Yes – pears and your dog can pair together. However, there are a few things to watch out for

Women in the kitchen baking mushroom pizza with her dog.

Your dog is a fun-gi, but be careful which shrooms they eat

woman getting celery out of the fridge while dog looks up expectantly

Yes, celery is one of the green veggies you can share with your dog – but with some precautions

Cat eating out of metal bowl

Sharing isn’t always caring. Keep your cat safe by keeping these human snack staples to yourself

cat eating sensitive stomach food for cats

Dr Bruce Kornreich explains why going this route isn’t always the answer

Beagle puppy dog holding a peeled carrot in its front paws sitting in the grass

Yes, this crunchy, sweet vegetable is a great addition to your dog’s diet

A dog eating a piece of bread with bananas and peanut butter.

Yep – bananas are a healthy and delicious treat for your pup

Blonde woman holding cat trying to feed it ham

Ham is OK – with a couple of caveats

Discover the ways to get your picky eater to expand their culinary horizons

More in Nutrition

Can My Pet Eat...?vitamins & supplementsTreatsweight managementrecipes