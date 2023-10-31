The Best Dog Puzzle Toys That Keep Your Pup Engaged · Kinship

Interactive Dog Puzzle Toys

Let the games begin

by Marisa Meltzer
31 October 2023
Dog looking for treats in an interactive dog puzzle toy
Lenti Hill / Adobe Stock

For anyone trying to work from home with a pup who needs quite a lot of attention, dog puzzle toys and brain games are a great solution.

“Many dogs are under-stimulated and under-exercised, or pretty bored. They don’t have phones or watch TV,” says Stacy Alldredge, a certified dog trainer and behaviourist. “Interactive toys are a great way to give your dog something to do. They’re also a way for kids to do something with a dog that doesn’t make them mouthy and jumpy.”

Types of interactive and puzzle dog toys

In addition to the mental stimulation that a dog gets from interacting with a puzzle toy, playing and chewing releases feel-good chemicals in the brain, which keeps dogs happy, busy and using up energy. Dog puzzles and interactive toys come in a variety of styles and skill levels that any dog can benefit from.

  • Durable treat dispensing balls are popular for solitary play. The dog rolls around the ball to release food.

  • Slow-feeder food cubes and pyramids, such as Kongs and Fable Pets, require dogs to knock over the treat dispenser to get food.

  • With chew-puzzle toys, dogs need to chew and manipulate the toy to extract their reward.

  • Treat puzzle games are interactive dog toys that require pups to flip open doors and lift compartments, using their paws and nose to find the hidden treats.

If your dog needs encouragement, make the toys more appealing by rubbing something tasty on them, such as peanut butter. When you first introduce your dog to puzzle toys, make it easy for them to get the treats, then gradually increase the difficulty so that they learn how to extract the food. Otherwise, your dog may get frustrated, leading to the opposite of what is intended through enrichment and mental stimulation.

Choosing the best puzzle toy for your dog

Not all toys are the same, and not all dogs will respond to the same toys. If your dog needs activity, try a treat game that slowly dispenses treats while they chase it around the house (preferably away from where you’re working). “Some dogs will eat out of a puzzle toy but not out of a bowl,” says Alldredge. If your dog doesn’t have that problem, but rather is such a fast eater that they make themselves sick, try a toy that slows mealtime down. If your dog needs confidence building, go for a simple puzzle game and gradually work them up to more difficult ones.

“A few years ago, I bought one of every dog puzzle game on the market,” says Alldredge. “And wow, some of them, like the Nina Ottosson ones, were so hard to figure out!” Puzzle toys aren’t just for puppies, either. “The biggest mistake people make is forgetting that adult dogs need entertainment, too.” Below, the best dog puzzle toys.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

Best interactive dog puzzle toys

fable the game
Fable Pets: The Game
£63.6

The high-design accessory brand’s first foray into puzzle toys holds around 375g of dry food, making it ideal for fast eaters who need a side of stimulation, both mental and physical.

£63.6 at Amazon
interactive feeder in blue and white with kibble
PetDreamHouse Spin Interactive Slow Feeder
£19.99

Slow feeders, such as this aesthetically pleasing example, will help slow a dog’s chomping while they feast upon their dinner. It‘s a game that’s also good for their gut.

£19.99 at Amazon
the paw feeder in three colors
PetDreamHouse 2-in-1 Slow Feeder & Lick Pad
£9.5

If your pup has a habit of wolfing down their food and regurgitating it, you may be in need of a lick pad. The slower-eating process helps keep their lunchtime excitement from turning into a two-part affair.

£9.5 at Amazon
the interactive dog puzzle toy in yellow and blue
Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Interactive Puzzle
£19

Using 12 hidden compartments and three dog-bone covers, the latest from cult favourite dog brand Outward Hound allows pet owners to adjust the toy’s difficulty to meet their pup’s needs. Just getting started? No problem. With this toy, it’s easy to work up to more advanced dog puzzles.

£19 at Amazon
the tennis ball toys in different colors
Wild One Tennis Tumble Toy
£27

This Wild One toy is ideal for the dog who has chewed more tennis balls than Rafa Nadal has seen in his life. It’ll help slow the destruction process by keeping the object of your pup’s affection just out of reach, offering a satisfying reward when they finally wriggle it free.

£27 at BYMiT
west paw toppl toy
West Paw Designs Toppl Toy
£21.99

While this toy may seem small enough for a pup to conquer, its inner ridges keep pets from accessing their treats without putting in the time and effort to unlock it. It’ll tire your dog out and requires some serious concentration as they work to access their well-earned reward.

£21.99 at Healthful Pets
red rock toy
Ruffwear Gnawt-a-Rock Toy
£24.25

This squidgy toy is ideal for larger dogs who enjoy gnawing on everything from chair legs to sofa cushions. Its irregular shape allows your pup to nose it around for hours and never get bored.

£24.25 at Mountain Dog
red wobbler interactive kong toy
Kong Wobbler Interactive Treat Dispensing Toy
£16.98

Kongs are less about solving a puzzle than keeping a dog busy. Fill this toy with your pup’s favourite treats, and they can bat it around for a fun interactive experience that will help keep their separation anxiety at bay when you leave the house.

£16.98 at Amazon
West Paw Qwizl Tough Treat Dispensing Chew Toy
£21.99

For dogs who benefit from a more complicated treat-dispensing, scent-releasing toy, this is it. It also works as an added layer of complication for games of fetch.

£21.99 at Amazon
Outward Hound Nina Ottosson brick toy
Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Brick Puzzle Game
£17

Nina Ottoson’s puzzle games for Outward Hound are the gold standard for dogs who need an intellectual challenge.

£17 at Amazon
toy shaped like carrot
Petstages Treat-Dispensing Interactive Toy
£12

Let’s face it, half the toys we buy for our pets are downright fun to look at, and this Petstages carrot toy is no exception. It’ll massage your pup’s gums and help remove plaque while keeping them entertained and out of trouble, which is a win-win if we’ve ever heard one.

£12 at Desertcart
Ethical Pet Durba-Brite Treat Ball
£16

The internal maze of these colourful globes slowly dispenses treats, preventing boredom and slowing down digestion.

£16 at Desertcart
Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel Squeaky Puzzle Plush
£18.61

Squirrels and squeaks: two things that endlessly fascinate our dogs. You stuff the squeaky squirrels in the tree, and your dog’s job is to hunt all six of them down in a game of hide and seek.

£18.61 at Amazon

Marisa Meltzer

Marisa Meltzer has contributed to The New York Times, Vogue, Vanity Fair, and is the author of This Is Big: How the Women Who Founded Weight Watchers Changed the World (and Me). She lives in New York City with her dog Joan.

