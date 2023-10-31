For anyone trying to work from home with a pup who needs quite a lot of attention, dog puzzle toys and brain games are a great solution.

“Many dogs are under-stimulated and under-exercised, or pretty bored. They don’t have phones or watch TV,” says Stacy Alldredge, a certified dog trainer and behaviourist. “Interactive toys are a great way to give your dog something to do. They’re also a way for kids to do something with a dog that doesn’t make them mouthy and jumpy.”

Types of interactive and puzzle dog toys

In addition to the mental stimulation that a dog gets from interacting with a puzzle toy, playing and chewing releases feel-good chemicals in the brain, which keeps dogs happy, busy and using up energy. Dog puzzles and interactive toys come in a variety of styles and skill levels that any dog can benefit from.

Durable treat dispensing balls are popular for solitary play. The dog rolls around the ball to release food.

Slow-feeder food cubes and pyramids, such as Kongs opens in a new tab and Fable Pets, require dogs to knock over the treat dispenser to get food.

With chew-puzzle toys, dogs need to chew and manipulate the toy to extract their reward.

Treat puzzle games are interactive dog toys that require pups to flip open doors and lift compartments, using their paws and nose to find the hidden treats.

If your dog needs encouragement, make the toys more appealing by rubbing something tasty on them, such as peanut butter opens in a new tab . When you first introduce your dog to puzzle toys, make it easy for them to get the treats, then gradually increase the difficulty so that they learn how to extract the food. Otherwise, your dog may get frustrated, leading to the opposite of what is intended through enrichment and mental stimulation.

Choosing the best puzzle toy for your dog

Not all toys are the same, and not all dogs will respond to the same toys. If your dog needs activity, try a treat game that slowly dispenses treats opens in a new tab while they chase it around the house (preferably away from where you’re working). “Some dogs will eat out of a puzzle toy but not out of a bowl,” says Alldredge. If your dog doesn’t have that problem, but rather is such a fast eater that they make themselves sick, try a toy that slows mealtime down. If your dog needs confidence building opens in a new tab , go for a simple puzzle game and gradually work them up to more difficult ones.

“A few years ago, I bought one of every dog puzzle game on the market,” says Alldredge. “And wow, some of them, like the Nina Ottosson opens in a new tab ones, were so hard to figure out!” Puzzle toys aren’t just for puppies, either. “The biggest mistake people make is forgetting that adult dogs need entertainment, too.” Below, the best dog puzzle toys.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

B est interactive dog puzzle toys

opens in a new tab Wild One Tennis Tumble Toy opens in a new tab £ 27 This Wild One toy is ideal for the dog who has chewed more tennis balls than Rafa Nadal has seen in his life. It’ll help slow the destruction process by keeping the object of your pup’s affection just out of reach, offering a satisfying reward when they finally wriggle it free. £27 at BYMiT opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab West Paw Designs Toppl Toy opens in a new tab £ 21.99 While this toy may seem small enough for a pup to conquer, its inner ridges keep pets from accessing their treats without putting in the time and effort to unlock it. It’ll tire your dog out and requires some serious concentration as they work to access their well-earned reward. £21.99 at Healthful Pets opens in a new tab