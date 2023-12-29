7 Heated Dog Beds to Keep Your Pup Cosy
Because a snuggly pup is a happy pup
Share Article
If your pup loves to curl up in a cosy corner, a heated dog bed could be a sound investment – especially as many models can be packed up and taken on your travelsopens in a new tab. Heated dog beds and pads can also be particularly soothing for pups with arthritisopens in a new tab or joint painopens in a new tab. So, here are seven of the best heated dog beds on the market, including self-heating options and models designed especially for small and large breeds.
Nick Levine
Nick Levine is a freelance writer and editor based in south London. If you ever need a cat or dog-sitter, he is ready, willing, able and battle-hardened.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
10 Ways to Make Your Dog’s Life Better
Number six will probably surprise you
- opens in a new tab
Overexcited Dog? How to Calm A Dog Down
If your dog loses their sh*t over anything from a squirrel to a visitor, dog behaviourist Trish King has some tips
- opens in a new tab
Why Does My Dog Bark at the Postie?
How to get your pup and the postie to be friends