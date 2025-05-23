How often do you walk your pup? Are they top in class at puppy school or more of an ‘A for effort’ type? Is your dog the most adorable floof in the world? There’s nothing dog parents love talking about more than their pups, so why not tell the world about them?

The UK’s biggest dog welfare charity, Dogs Trust, is once again calling on dog lovers across the country to take part in its National Dog Survey opens in new tab – the largest of its kind in the UK. Now in its fourth year, the survey gathers essential insights from dog owners to better understand what our pups need to live their happiest, healthiest lives.

Following a record-breaking response last year – with over 400,000 participants – the 2025 survey aims to dig deeper into the realities of modern dog parenting. Whether you’re a proud pup parent to a sprightly rescue or a pampered pedigree, your voice helps shape the future of support and services for dogs across the UK.

Why your voice matters

The survey aims to gather a comprehensive picture of the UK’s dog population, exploring everything from the breeds and ages of our four-legged family members to their health, behaviour, the type of care they receive and the dynamics of being a dog parent. By participating, dog owners can help Dogs Trust understand the evolving needs of dogs and their owners, ensuring that their services remain relevant and impactful.

The survey isn’t just a questionnaire. It’s a vital tool used by Dogs Trust to track trends, tackle challenges and tailor services. Last year’s results uncovered widespread concerns around dog behaviour, mental health benefits of dog ownership and the continued popularity of crossbreeds such as Cockapoos and Labradoodles.

What we’ve learned from the survey

In previous years, the results of similar surveys have been instrumental for Dogs Trust. Data gathered has been used to advocate for changes in dog welfare legislation, support their campaigns on responsible dog ownership and guide the development of new initiatives and services. The insights gained have also been crucial in tailoring their educational programs, which aim to reduce the number of dogs ending up in shelters by promoting better understanding of canine needs among the public.

For example, the first survey in 2021 highlighted an increase in dog parents facing behavioural issues with their dog, so a nationwide Behaviour Support Line for dog parents was created, and in 2023, over 20 percent of respondents shared that they were having to cut costs with dog food, so Dogs Trust were able to share over a million dog meals through food banks and subsidised training for over 500 dogs since.

In 2023, ¼ renters with dogs said they’d been refused housing. Dogs Trust campaigned for fairer pet policies and in 2024, the Renter’s Reform Bill was announced, paving the way for a future where tenants won’t be unfairly turned away because of their pets.

What to expect for 2025

This year’s National Dog Survey is poised to be more comprehensive than ever, putting added focus on how changing work patterns, rising costs and access to services are affecting pet parents – highlighting the evolving landscape of dog parenting in 2025. The data also informs everything from education resources opens in new tab to government lobbying, making it one of the most impactful ways dog lovers can help beyond the end of the lead.

To take part in the National Dog Survey opens in new tab , visit the Dogs Trust website and fill out the online questionnaire. Whether you’re a seasoned dog parent or recently welcomed your first rescue, it’s a simple way to ensure your dog’s experiences and needs are counted. After all, who better to speak for our beloved pups than us, their devoted guardians/assistants/butlers (delete as appropriate)?