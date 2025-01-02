Thinking of taking your pooch to live their best Emily in Paris life in the French capital? Perhaps you’re planning a trip to rural France to enjoy long walks in the countryside (them) and plenty of baguettes and saucisson (you).

Whatever your French travel dreams for you and your dog might be, getting them there will unfortunately take a little bit of administrative work on your end. Don’t worry though, we’ve got you covered: from figuring out if your pup needs a passport to which vaccinations they’ll need, your trip to the continent is just a hop, skip and a jump (and a train, plane or boat ride) away.

Main takeaways

As of 1 January, 2021, EU pet passports issued in England, Scotland or Wales are no longer valid.

Pet parents wishing to travel to France with their dog must now get an Animal Health Certificate from their vet.

Animal Health Certificates require a dog to be microchipped and vaccinated against rabies.

When do dogs need a passport to travel from the UK to France?

Apologies for bringing up Brexit when you’re trying to do something as fun as plan a holiday but unfortunately, the decision to leave the EU kind of threw a spanner in the works when it comes to travelling with your dog. When the UK left, we also left behind the extremely convenient and extremely affordable EU pet passport scheme. In order to travel to France now from England, Wales or Scotland, you need an Animal Health Certificate opens in a new tab for each separate trip. These cost between £100–300.

Unless, of course, you happen to live in Northern Ireland, in which case, EU pet passports issued in the country opens in a new tab are still valid for travel around the EU. Please do check with the country you’re travelling to first though, no one wants to tell their holiday-pumped dog you need to turn around and head home again.

Getting a dog passport

Getting your hands (and paws) on an Animal Health Certificate involves going to your vet. Your vet will need to confirm that your dog is indeed microchipped opens in a new tab and vaccinated against rabies opens in a new tab (this vaccination is not a requirement in the UK as we have eliminated the disease amongst terrestrial animals, but it is needed for travel to the EU).

There’s a time element to this rigmarole too so plan carefully. A dog must wait 21 days after being vaccinated for rabies for an AHC but you only have 10 days to begin your trip after your AHC is issued. It remains valid for four months for onward travel within the EU and return to Great Britain. Make sure you factor in too that your pet must be at least 12 weeks old before they are vaccinated, so you won’t be able to take a very little puppy or kitten to France.

When thinking about coming back to the UK at the end of your holiday (sorry to bring that up already), your dog must have been treated for tapeworm opens in a new tab before they can be allowed back into the country, even if they don’t have it. Treatment must have been administered between 1–5 days before they come back. If not, they risk being quarantined for four months, which is a really crappy way to end a holiday.

Checklist for travelling with your dog from the UK to France

If this all sounds complicated and headache-inducing, don’t worry. Here’s a handy checklist of everything you need to do in order to get you and your pooch shouting “allons-y!”

Get all the necessary vaccines

If your dog isn’t vaccinated against rabies, get that out of the way first. They need to have been vaccinated for at least 21 days before a vet can issue the required Animal Health Certificate for travel to France. On the way back, they will need to be treated for tapeworm at least 1–5 days before re-entering the UK.

Get your travel options in order

How are you planning to get to France? Make sure well in advance that your chosen method of travel is also an option for your dog.

When it comes to ferries, different operators have different rules. Brittany Ferries opens in a new tab , for instance, charges from £35 and has a number of options for housing your dog on the ship including in an onboard kennel, leaving them in your car (not recommended for nervous pups!), or getting yourself a pet-friendly cabin. P&O Ferries opens in a new tab charge £15 and require your dog to stay in your car or head to their designated Pet Lounge on the Dover to Calais route.

When it comes to trains, sadly the Eurostar is not an option when travelling from London with your pooch unless they are a guide or assistance dog. The channel tunnel – or LeShuttle opens in a new tab , as it is now known – is a pet-friendly option if you’re taking your car. Just make sure that you check your dog in at the pet check-in at least an hour before departure. Then, take advantage of the designated exercise and toilet areas for dogs (with complimentary poo bags!) before securing them in your car for the 35-minute journey under the channel.

If you’re planning on flying, then check with your airline for specific requirements regarding carriers, cost and whether or not your dog is allowed in the cabin or must travel in the hold.

Secure an Animal Health Certificate

Get that Animal Health Certificate! Book in time with your vet to get your pet signed off. The Animal Health Certificate is valid to enter the EU for only 10 days after signing, so plan accordingly.

Dog passports: frequently asked questions

Do dogs need a passport from the UK to France?

Not a passport, exactly. Post-Brexit, dogs now need an Animal Health Certificate to travel to France. This certificate is issued by a vet who will signify (amongst other things) that your dog has had their rabies vaccination and that they are microchipped.

Why was my dog’s EU pet passport not accepted on the UK to France ferry?

First of all, how incredibly annoying, expensive and frustrating to make it all the way to the ferry and not have your pet passport accepted. We’re so sorry if this has happened to you. It is probably because of Brexit: pet passports issued in England, Wales and Scotland are no longer valid. Instead, you’ll need to obtain an Animal Health Certificate (AHC). You’ll need a new one for each trip and they cost between £100–300.

How to travel from London to Paris with a dog?

Travelling from London to Paris with your dog is unfortunately not an option on the Eurostar. Although dogs are permitted on some of their routes between other countries, the London to Paris route only allows guide or assistance dogs. Other options include flying (check specific requirements with your airline), ferry (same) or LeShuttle.

