Having a dog gives you a sense of connection to other dog people in your community, but not all pet parents have the same goal – whether it’s to make friends along the way or just let their dog do their business and rush home. If dog walking is a social activity for you but less-than-friendly neighbours are curbing your enthusiasm, you may be committing a canine etiquette faux pas. Everyone walks their dogs in their own ways for their own reasons, and following these ground rules will help you stay on good terms with your neighbours and fellow dog owners.

Use a lead

This is a cardinal rule. If you aren’t in an off-lead area such as a park, you should always have your dog on a lead opens in a new tab during your walk. While your dog may have excellent recall, there’s no telling what might trigger them to bolt or involve them in a contentious situation with either another dog or a person. At the end of the day, not everyone wants to be approached by your dog, no matter how cute they are. Keeping them on the lead is an easy way to maintain peace. Recall training is best done in a contained area such as your garden or a secluded part of the park, places that offer space without the risk of cars or joggers.

Be respectful

This goes for people and property alike. When it comes to other people, don’t let your dog run up to or jump on them – it’s a bit rude. Also, refrain from taking too much space from your fellow pedestrians: keep your dog close so others can pass you without fear of falling. And while we understand how specific dogs can be about where they go to the toilet, keep them away from local front gardens. After all, dog wee is a lawn killer.

Pick up your dog’s poo

Seriously. Just do it. It’s not fertiliser; it’s damaging to the environment and nobody wants to step in it. People who fail to pick up after their dogs give all of us a bad name. Don’t be that person.

Be aware

You are responsible for your dog, so be aware of their behaviour and interactions. If they’re jumpy, get in another dog’s face, bark or wrap their lead around others, stop them. Know when a situation is getting unfriendly opens in a new tab and act accordingly. Basically, when it comes to being social, try to keep other people’s prerogatives in mind. Don’t let your dog approach other dogs while they’re eliminating – it’s distracting for the dog and frustrating for the owner, who’s no doubt keen on their dog completing this function. Keep meet-and-sniffs brief, and don’t take it personally when people keep their pace, since you don’t know what kind of schedule they’re on.

While walking your dog might not be the time to socialise, there are other places to mingle with fellow dog lovers. Keep on keeping on, social butterfly – just keep your dog on a lead.