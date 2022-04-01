In a 2006 interview with Sudoku book author Will Shortz, writer Clive Thompson described the game as “the ultimate puzzle for a postliterate world”. He pointed out that “it may sound complicated, but you can play it even if you’re completely illiterate – hell, even if you’re innumerate, since Sudoku doesn’t even require maths”. You see where we’re going with this...

If your human housemates have been rejecting your invitations to games night, you can now play with an arguably more worthy competitor – your dog. My Intelligent Pets have created a Sudoku-inspired interactive game for dogs. Simply hide your pup’s favourite treats underneath the colourful tiles and encourage them to find them by shuffling the tiles around. The brand designed the game to be challenging but solvable, and recommends starting with the basic versions, and only move up to expert levels once your dog has easily solved the first two levels.

“Many dogs are under-stimulated and under-exercised or pretty bored. They don’t have phones or watch TV,” says Stacy Alldredge, a dog behaviourist and founder of Who’s Walking Who opens in a new tab . “Interactive toys are a great way to give your dog something to do. They’re also a way for kids to do something with a dog that doesn’t make them mouthy and jumpy.” Puzzle games isn’t just for puppies, either. “The biggest mistake people make is forgetting that adult and senior dogs need entertainment, too,” adds Stacy.