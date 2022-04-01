Sudoku Is the Newest Brain Game for Dogs
They’re only one step away from world domination
Share Article
In a 2006 interview with Sudoku book author Will Shortz, writer Clive Thompson described the game as “the ultimate puzzle for a postliterate world”. He pointed out that “it may sound complicated, but you can play it even if you’re completely illiterate – hell, even if you’re innumerate, since Sudoku doesn’t even require maths”. You see where we’re going with this...
If your human housemates have been rejecting your invitations to games night, you can now play with an arguably more worthy competitor – your dog. My Intelligent Pets have created a Sudoku-inspired interactive game for dogs. Simply hide your pup’s favourite treats underneath the colourful tiles and encourage them to find them by shuffling the tiles around. The brand designed the game to be challenging but solvable, and recommends starting with the basic versions, and only move up to expert levels once your dog has easily solved the first two levels.
“Many dogs are under-stimulated and under-exercised or pretty bored. They don’t have phones or watch TV,” says Stacy Alldredge, a dog behaviourist and founder of Who’s Walking Whoopens in a new tab. “Interactive toys are a great way to give your dog something to do. They’re also a way for kids to do something with a dog that doesn’t make them mouthy and jumpy.” Puzzle games isn’t just for puppies, either. “The biggest mistake people make is forgetting that adult and senior dogs need entertainment, too,” adds Stacy.
Indeed, dog Sudoku gives your pet a physical and mental workout, stimulating their sense of smellopens in a new tab, burning off pent-up energy and distracting them from stressors. The compact wooden game will fit perfectly on your board game shelf, and the safe, natural materials can be recycled or composted. Can your Monopoly set claim that?
Avery Felman
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
6 Genius Interactive Dog Toys From Nina Ottosson
These puzzle toys are made to help you bond with your pup
- opens in a new tab
New Puppy Driving You Nuts? Here’s How to Deal With It
The beginning of puppy parenthood can be rough, but it does get better – especially when you implement this advice
- opens in a new tab
10 Cult Dog Products All New Pet Parents Need
Technically, you can live without this stuff, but we don’t recommend it
- opens in a new tab
Are Gamer Dogs On the Horizon?
Don’t just assume that your dog’s golden years should be spent quietly relaxing – they could be gaming