Strap In: Dog Collars vs Harnesses

Style and safety don’t have to be mutually exclusive

by Amy Marturana Winderl
31 October 2023
French bulldog smiling with blue harness

Accessorise, accessorise, accessorise. But hold on, because when it comes to collars and harnesses, function is much more important than fashion. This means that despite how cool sequinned harnesses look on Timothée Chalamet, such trappings may not keep your pup safe on the street. We break down all the options below – taking into account advice from a vet – so you can decide what’s best for your dog.

First, get a collar

All dogs need to wear a collar – that’s where you’ll attach your contact details in case they get lost. But many new rescue dogs aren’t used to being walked on a lead yet, so if yours criss-crosses across the pavement, you’ll need a collar that offers more control than a traditional flat one. Also, if your dog is anxious and easily spooked on walks, or able to slip their head out of the collar because of a funny head-to-neck ratio (cute!), you should look no further than a martingale-style collar, which will tighten if and when they try to back out of it.

“If you’ve got a dog that might be prone to nip or lash out at strangers, they would do best with a head halter, which fits over the muzzle and hooks behind the ears,” says vet Dr Elizabeth Shines. “If you don’t control the dog’s head, you generally don’t control the dog, either.”

Then maybe a harness, too

It’s important to consider any health issues that can be made worse by a collar. “If your dog has any type of spine/neck malalignment, tracheal issue or heart condition, you’ll want to stick with a harness to avoid putting pressure on the neck,” says Dr Shines. Long-bodied breeds, like Dachshunds, should also never be walked on a collar because they’re prone to spinal issues. Neither should small puppies that are still developing.

Harnesses often offer better control, especially if a dog is very strong. Strappy versions are best for dogs who run hot, but they can dig into the skin if you’ve got a puller. There are also harness vests that don’t chafe as much, but these can be bulky and constricting. Where the clips are positioned is worth considering, too. Back-clip harnesses are great for avoiding lead-leg tangles but can feed an instinct to pull (picture huskies mushing a sled). Vice versa for those with front-clips, which can curb pulling, but make your dog more likely to trip up on the lead. Dr Shines says that “for a healthy dog, it comes down to your and your dog’s preference”, so be prepared for some trial-and-error (and save receipts).

Pawtitas Nylon Reflective Collar
£12.24

If your dog walks at a heel and heeds your commands, a flat nylon collar like this should suffice. It comes in 10 colours with reflective stitching to make nighttime walks a little safer.

£12.24 at Amazon
Kurgo Tru-Fit Harness
£21.95

This harness has two buckles and five adjustment points, but its most unique feature is its tether, which allows you to attach it to your car’s seat belt. If you travel often with your pup, it’s a great way to keep them safe and secure.

£21.95 at Amazon
2 Hounds Design Freedom No Pull Harness
£37.3

With both a back clip and a martingale option in front, this harness is often recommended by trainers to help teach minor pullers to slow down.

£37.3 at Amazon
Ruffwear Front Range Harness
£35.99

This harness has four points of adjustment, so you can ensure the perfect fit. Foam padding makes it comfortable and prevents chafing. Also, it comes in a wide range of colours.

£35.99 at Mountain Dog UK
Voyager Padded Fleece Harness
£18.33

This harness is essentially a fleece vest for your pup. It’s perfect for smaller dogs who might be less than thrilled to go out for a walk in the winter. Since it fastens with both velcro and a buckle, you can adjust it as needed – for example, when you want to add a jumper underneath. 

£18.33 at Amazon
PetSafe Gentle Leader Headcollar
£19.88

If you walk your dog on busy pavements where they may be tempted to jump up on other dogs or people, a head halter like this will help to redirect them by literally turning their head towards you.

£19.88 at Amazon

Amy Marturana Winderl

Amy Marturana Winderl is a freelance writer and editor based in central New York. Her work has appeared on SELF, HealthCentral, Martha Stewart Living, LIVESTRONG, Outside, and more.

