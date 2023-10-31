Accessorise, accessorise, accessorise. But hold on, because when it comes to collars and harnesses, function is much more important than fashion. This means that despite how cool sequinned harnesses look on Timothée Chalamet, such trappings may not keep your pup safe on the street. We break down all the options below – taking into account advice from a vet – so you can decide what’s best for your dog.

First, get a collar

All dogs need to wear a collar – that’s where you’ll attach your contact details in case they get lost. But many new rescue dogs aren’t used to being walked on a lead opens in a new tab yet, so if yours criss-crosses across the pavement, you’ll need a collar that offers more control than a traditional flat one. Also, if your dog is anxious opens in a new tab and easily spooked on walks, or able to slip their head out of the collar because of a funny head-to-neck ratio (cute!), you should look no further than a martingale-style collar, which will tighten if and when they try to back out of it.

“If you’ve got a dog that might be prone to nip or lash out at strangers, they would do best with a head halter opens in a new tab , which fits over the muzzle and hooks behind the ears,” says vet Dr Elizabeth Shines. “If you don’t control the dog’s head, you generally don’t control the dog, either.”

Then maybe a harness, too

It’s important to consider any health issues that can be made worse by a collar. “If your dog has any type of spine/neck malalignment, tracheal issue or heart condition, you’ll want to stick with a harness to avoid putting pressure on the neck,” says Dr Shines. Long-bodied breeds, like Dachshunds, should also never be walked opens in a new tab on a collar because they’re prone to spinal issues. Neither should small puppies that are still developing.

Harnesses often offer better control, especially if a dog is very strong. Strappy versions are best for dogs who run hot, but they can dig into the skin if you’ve got a puller. There are also harness vests that don’t chafe as much, but these can be bulky and constricting. Where the clips are positioned is worth considering, too. Back-clip harnesses are great for avoiding lead-leg tangles but can feed an instinct to pull (picture huskies mushing a sled). Vice versa for those with front-clips, which can curb pulling, but make your dog more likely to trip up on the lead. Dr Shines says that “for a healthy dog, it comes down to your and your dog’s preference”, so be prepared for some trial-and-error (and save receipts).

