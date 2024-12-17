It’s what we humans turn to during hay fever season, but what about your beloved pup?

As a responsible pet parent, it’s natural to want to do everything you can to keep your dog healthy and comfortable. When your dog is suffering from itching, allergies or other discomforts, it’s easy to wonder if human medications, such as Piriton (the brand name for the antihistamine chlorphenamine) can help. But, before you rush to offer your dog some of your own allergy tablets, there are a few important considerations to keep in mind.

Main takeaways

Piriton can be safely given to dogs but always under veterinary guidance.

Piriton is a human licensed medication, meaning it cannot be prescribed by a pharmacist for a pet without a prescription.

Piriton can be prescribed by a vet to treat the symptoms of allergic reactions in dogs.

Is it safe to give my dog Piriton?

Piriton can be safely given to dogs, but only under a veterinarian’s guidance. That said, Piriton is a human medication so carries no official licence for use in dogs in the UK. This means that research into its use in pets has been less vigorous and we know less about the correct dosing and potential adverse outcomes.

There are a number of other points that a veterinarian will consider before giving this medication to your pet. The appropriate dose varies depending on your dog’s age, breed and weight. They’ll also take into account any existing health conditions. Its safety will depend on whether you pet has other health issues or is taking other medications. Piriton can cause mild side effects, which may be more serious for some pets than others.

What does Piriton do?

Piriton is an over-the-counter antihistamine commonly used by humans to treat symptoms of hay fever, allergies and rashes opens in a new tab caused by allergic reactions. It works by blocking histamine, a substance in the body that is released during allergic reactions, leading to symptoms such as sneezing, itching and swelling. Chlorphenamine, the active ingredient, is a sedating antihistamine, meaning it may make people feel drowsy.

Pets can be allergic to a number of things, from dust and pollen to insect bites and stings opens in a new tab . If your pet is regularly exposed to an allergen – such as chicken protein – in their diet, you will typically see long-term symptoms such as reddened, inflamed skin, increased itching and scratching, constant chewing and licking at the paws, hair loss, ear infections and (in the case of food allergies) vomiting and diarrhoea.

These symptoms can by caused by other conditions as well, so it is important to get your pet checked by a vet to ensure that the correct illness is being treated. They may also be able to identify the underlying cause of your pet’s allergies so that you can avoid exposure.

With an acute onset allergic reaction – say, to an insect bite – your pet’s symptoms will develop suddenly and may seem more severe than with long term exposure. They may develop tiny bumps all over their skin, also known as hives, or a swelling of their face. This can progress to life threatening airway swelling or anaphylactic shock in some dogs, so it is important to monitor them closely and seek veterinary advice.

How much Piriton can I give my dog?

Since this medication has not been licensed for use in dogs, specific doses have not been determined through scientific studies. Your vet will be able to use the limited evidence available, along with their own experience, to provide a safe dose for your pet. This dose will depend upon a number of factors. Typically, smaller dogs are typically given one 4mg tablet, whilst larger dogs are given two. Tablets are typically given once every eight hours for the duration of symptoms.

Piriton is an over-the-counter medication, meaning you can buy it at any time for yourself without a prescription. However, if a pharmacist is aware that you are purchasing this medication for your pet, they cannot legally supply it to you unless you hold a veterinary prescription. According to the law, a drug licensed for humans can be given to animals, but only under certain circumstances, and it must be done very carefully. First and foremost, pets should be given medications with a veterinary licence for the condition that they have. As no antihistamine medications are licensed for pets in the UK, then according to a strict set of rules known as the cascade opens in a new tab , veterinarians may prescribe human medication for these circumstances.

Potential side effects of Piriton

Mild sedation or drowsiness.

Increased risk of seizure.

Diarrhoea or vomiting.

Dry mouth – ensure your dog has plenty of access to water.

When should I not give my dog Piriton?

You should not give this medication to your dog unless you have discussed your pet’s symptoms with a vet and your vet is there to assist you. In some cases, your vet may be willing to discuss this over the phone. Piriton should not be given if you aren’t sure whether your dog is suffering with an allergic reaction or other issue, such as:

If your dog is known to suffer from seizures, Piriton can lower the seizure threshold, which means it could trigger them to have a seizure.

Piriton should not be given to animals with glaucoma or those suffering from urinary retention.

Tablets should never be given to unconscious animals, or those unable to swallow.

Frequently asked questions about dogs and Piriton

How much Piriton can I give my dog?

The Piriton dose varies depending on the age and weight of your dog, as well as whether they are taking any other medications. Small dogs are typically prescribed one 4mg tablet, whilst larger dogs will be prescribed two.

Is dog Piriton the same as human Piriton?

There is no such thing as ‘dog’ Piriton. Piriton is a human medication licensed only for use in humans. You may be prescribed Piriton for your dog by your vet. This is the human-licensed Piriton that your vet has deemed safe for your pet to use your particular set of circumstances.

What human antihistamines are safe for dogs?

There are a number of human antihistamines on the market, such as chlorphenamine (Piriton) and cetirizine (Piriteze). These are in theory ‘safe’ for use in dogs but none are licensed for pet use. Diphenhydramine (Benadryl) has a very narrow safety window and shouldn’t be used in pets. Some medications, such as loratadine (Sudafed), contain other active ingredients that are less safe for use in pets. As a result, you should always check with your vet before giving your pet any of these human drugs.

