The race is on to get rid of that offensive smell...

If you’re a dog parent, chances are you know the dread of seeing your dog sniff, drop and roll in something stinky. And the worst smell to get rid of? Fox poo. My cocker spaniel Bonnie is an expert in finding the smelliest thing she can find (usually said fox poo) and rubbing herself in it, so it’s safe to say that I’ve tried many methods to get rid of the stench.

Dogs roll in fox poo for a variety of reasons opens in a new tab ; they might enjoy the sensory experience of covering themselves in a strong scent or rubbing themselves on the ground to communicate to other animals where they have been. Unfortunately, fox poo has a uniquely pungent smell that can linger if not removed, but thankfully, there are specialist shampoos and sprays you can buy to help. Read on to find out more.

Main Takeaways Fox poo is pungent and needs specialised products to get rid of the scent.

Dogs enjoy covering themselves in strong scents – even if those smells are downright offensive to human senses.

Dogs often rub themselves on the ground to communicate with other animals by leaving their scent behind.

Dogs enjoy covering themselves in strong scents – even if those smells are downright offensive to human senses.

Dogs often rub themselves on the ground to communicate with other animals by leaving their scent behind.

What does fox poo smell like?

Fox poo is dog poo’s punchier cousin. It’s a strong, musky odour that may bring tears to your eyes or make you feel queasy. Fox poo may smell a bit like a skunk scent; foxes secrete a pungent liquid from their scent glands similar to those of skunks. If you’re wondering the type of poo your dog has rolled in, fox poos look similar to dog droppings, but they tend to be darker, more twisted and pointier at one end.

How to get rid of fox poo smell on your dog

There are multiple ways to get rid of the smell of fox poo on your dog, with many products you can buy to deal with the stench. Odour neutralising is the key; you need products that counteract the pungent aroma, not just cover it up.

If you’re going on a walk in an area where you are likely to encounter fox poo (or you have a serial ‘roller’), I would recommend packing some pet-safe wipes and a bottle of cheap ketchup (more on that later) to get the ball rolling with clean-up.

Step-by-step cleaning guide for getting rid of fox poo

Getting rid of fox poo is as much about the products you use as it is your washing technique. If you have a dog who is a frequent poo roller, it’s best to stock up on specialist shampoo, but be careful you don’t wash your dog too much, as their skin can become itchy, flaky, dry and sensitive if they are washed too frequently opens in a new tab .

Step 1

Start by removing as much solid poo as you can with paper towels or pet-safe wipes. Wipes alone will not completely eliminate the smell, so prepare to bathe your dog.

Step 2

Dampen your dog’s fur and lather up with a specialist odour-neutralising shampoo. If you have an exfoliating wash mitt, this can help break up the muck on the fur (just don’t mix it up with any human mitts).

Step 3

Rinse your dog thoroughly, and repeat if necessary.

Step 4

Dry your dog off, and if there’s still a whiff of fox poo, you can use an odour-neutralising spray as a final step.

Products to combat the fox poo smell

There are lots of products on the market that can help rid you of that stink, and some items you may have lying around the house that can help, too.

Shop-bought shampoos

Fox poo requires a specialist dog shampoo to get to work on that smell. There are some great dog shampoos out there, but make sure they are specifically for dogs as human shampoos can cause irritation. I recommend (from my vast experience of living with a poo-obsessed pup) Animology Fox Poo Dog Shampoo opens in a new tab , which has intense odour-neutralising properties yet is delicate enough to be used on pups with sensitive skin.

Or, if you’re looking for something completely natural, then the Little Soap Company’s Organic Smelly Dog Shampoo Bar opens in a new tab also works a treat. Odour-neutralising sprays do great work between washes or if the scent lingers after a bath. I recommend Groomers De-Fox It Spray opens in a new tab , which has an antibacterial formulation with oxidising compounds to remove the smell, and not just cover it with fragrance.

DIY home remedies

Tomato ketchup: yep, the classic chip sauce can actually be of use outside the kitchen. Coat the affected area with ketchup for extra odour neutralising power, as tomatoes have a chemical compound that can help counteract the stink. Leave the ketchup on the dog’s fur for around 20 minutes before washing it off with shampoo. A word of warning, however: ketchup can stain lighter coats and may cause irritation if you have a pup with sensitive skin.

Baking soda: if you find that after you’ve washed and dried your dog, there’s still a musky whiff, sprinkling some baking soda to the affected area can help soak up the remaining smells. Rub the baking soda into the fur, leave for a few minutes, then brush it out. Baking soda is also a great odour neutraliser for carpets or rugs your darling dog rubbed themselves on before you got them in the bath.

Is fox poo dangerous for dogs?

Fox poo isn’t just stinky; it can contain harmful bacteria and parasites, which could cause some harm and tummy issues for your dog if ingested.

Mange

This condition, also known as scabies, is caused by a mite in the fox’s skin and will occur in a dog that has come into contact with an infected fox. The poo itself doesn’t transfer mange, but a dog can pick up the mite by indirect contact with an infected fox, simply by rolling in an area where the foxes recently rolled or slept.

The symptoms of mange are:

itching

loss of hair

scaliness and crusting of the skin

thickening of the skin

Bites

Another possibility is catching infections from fox bites. If you think your dog may have had direct contact with a fox, check them for scratches, bite marks and bleeding areas.

Parasitic worms

The most severe risk associated with fox poo is your dog’s increased risk of ingesting parasites such as roundworm, hookworm and lungworm.

If your dog can regularly be found rolling in or ingesting fox poo, they could become infected by any of these parasitic worms opens in a new tab . If a parasite infects your dog, you may notice a loss of appetite, vomiting, a swollen abdomen, weakness, weight loss, gagging and you may spot spaghetti-type worms in their poo. Keeping your dog up-to-date with their worming regime can help prevent a parasitic infection.

How to stop your dog from rolling in fox poo in the future

To prevent your dog from rolling in fox poo, you can try keeping them on a lead in areas where foxes might roam, actively monitor them during walks and teach them a firm “leave it” cue with treats or positive reinforcement as a reward for avoiding unwanted behaviour.

Final thoughts: how to get rid of fox poo smell on your dog

The thing about dealing with fox poo is prevention is better than cure, although that’s easier said than done! Practice the “leave it” cue with your dog to help prevent future incidents and avoid unwanted snacks such as chicken bones when out and about. But ultimately, dogs will be dogs, and accidents happen, so make sure you have the right shampoo ready in case of a stinky incident.

Frequently asked questions: dogs rolling in fox poo

Why do dogs roll in fox poo?

Poo rolling might be an evolutionary survival tactic, helping to mask a dog’s scent from predators or prey. It’s also thought that rolling in strong smells could be a way for dogs to communicate with other animals or mark their territory. Some experts also believe that dogs might find the act of rolling in fox poo enjoyable or stimulating.

Why does fox poo smell so bad?

Fox poo smells terrible because of a pungent, musk-like liquid that foxes secrete from their scent glands. This liquid is similar to the spray from a skunk.

What neutralises the smell of fox poo?

You can buy specialist shampoos that neutralise the scent of fox poo, but you may also find that tomato ketchup is also an effective odour neutraliser.

Does vinegar get rid of fox poo smell?

Some people swear by vinegar to get rid of the smell of fox poo. Dilute white vinegar with water (one part vinegar to five parts water) and gently pour or spray it over the affected area. Vinegar is a natural deodoriser, but be careful not to get it in your dog’s eyes.

What does fox poo do to dogs?

Fox poo can be dangerous for dogs because it can contain parasites and bacteria that can cause health issues such as digestive upset.