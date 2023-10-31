Netflix has afforded a well-deserved boost to long-form documentaries, be it through gripping true crime, such as Making a Murderer (2015-2018), the fraud exposure of Bad Vegan (2022) or the pure spectacle of Tiger King (2020). And then there‘s Gunther’s Millions (2023), which drops the previous three in a blender, and tops it with expensive cologne and a spray tan.

Photo Courtesy of Netflix

A quick summary (better than a Netflix blurb)

Directed by Aurelien Leturgie opens in a new tab , who also served as executive producer, Gunther’s Millions follows a German Shepherd named Gunther, who holds the title of ‘richest dog on the planet’. Speaking on his behalf are the members of the Gunther Group led by Maurizio Mian opens in a new tab , Gunther’s legal caretaker. The story behind his fortune initially appears equal parts heartbreaking and sweet. Carlotta Leibenstein, a German countess who married a wealthy pharmaceutical company owner, had a life stricken with tragedy. After her husband passed, their son, also named Gunther, died by suicide at the age of 26, following a lifelong battle with depression.

Leibenstein had no living family and decided to entrust her entire $400 million fortune to her beloved pup who was named after her late son. Of course, a dog cannot manage an inheritance, so she named her friend and fellow animal lover, Gabriella Gentili, the official caretaker and manager of Gunther. Gentili, the president of her own pharmaceutical company, would eventually pass this duty on to her son, the eccentric Mian, who operates as the central figure of the series.

Photo: Lynne Sladky / AP

Don’t worry: Gunther is a happily spoiled pup

Because this whole story has lasted longer than the average dog’s lifespan, it’s worth noting that there have been several Gunthers (the series will answer your many questions around that). Unlike in Tiger King, it is clear the titular animal in this series is properly cared for. In fact, as early montages of Gunther being fed premium beef on fine china by his private chef played out on my screen, I received more than a few menacing scowls from my dog, who was watching between bites of far less appetising kibble. But the admiration and worship towards Gunther is a guise for the corrupted ambition on the part of his caretakers. The documentary is at its best when illustrating the façades these individuals create to maintain the dog’s affluence.

The earliest example of this is in the doc’s depiction of Mian and the Gunther Group’s creation of a ��’90s pop group called The Burgundians. As part of this initiative, Mian selected five band members and bought them a mansion in Miami – previously owned by Madonna no less – to record a debut album. However, as the group unites, it quickly becomes clear none of the individuals have any talents beyond possessing strong jawlines and ripped abs – which in a sinister twist, was Mian’s precise intention.

Photo Courtesy of Netflix

The plot thickens as Mian, with permission from band members, hires a researcher to live in the house and set up cameras throughout to document the encounters. The result is nothing short of a cross between the Netflix series FBOY Island and the Stanford Prison Experiment opens in a new tab . To be clear, the researcher in question had zero medical training and no scientific background. That said, he wore a lab coat with determination, feeding heavily into the deception. When they were eventually pushed out by aggravated neighbours, Mian tried this horny Truman Show experiment again with new group members in his home city of Pisa, Italy.



But truly, this is just the start. The four-part doc takes so many unexpected turns that it really is one you’ll just have to delve into yourself over a glass of wine, while your dog goes to town on a Kong opens in a new tab full of peanut butter, wishing it were a prime rib.

Uh, who’s the main subject here, exactly?

If there is one major criticism of Gunther’s Millions, it’s the filmmaker’s dedication to depict Mian as a sympathetic character. Shortly after detailing the Gunther Group’s successful fraud efforts, the doc delves into the truth behind Gunther’s lineage: Mian had hired a famed German Shepherd breeder in Vecchiano, Italy, to supply him with a constant stream of canine heirs. A warning for the viewer: the conditions at this facility were atrocious. At last, when the operation was heroically infiltrated by an animal rights group, over 50 dogs were discovered living in small quarters malnourished and neglected.

Photo Courtesy of Assouline Team / “With Gunther”

Rather than emphasising or further exploring culpability, the series then quickly pivots back to Mian and his own struggles with depression. The final episode even ends with a rushed redemption arc of Mian planning to buy a private island that he intends to set up as an animal sanctuary.

That being said, as a portrayal of the perils of generational wealth, Gunther’s Millions delivers. Plus, it acts as a fully realised representation of the concept of dogs as children. Personally, if I had a massive fortune, I’d gladly leave it all to my dog – at least then she might finally stop rolling her eyes when I don’t serve her dinner on fancy glassware.