How to make sure you’re not missing any cues and that you both stay safe

I never imagined wearing headphones while walking my dog opens in a new tab would prove controversial until I moved to a new area in the summer. I discovered I was one of the few in our local park who chose to do so, and other people seemed... a bit miffed?

I heard people say things like, “That poor dog, the owner isn’t paying attention to it,” or “How irresponsible!” while motioning to their ears as I strolled past. How do I know what they said? Because the majority of the time, I am not listening to anything. The headphones are to stop humans from interacting with me, not my dog. This may sound incredibly antisocial, but I am autistic, and small talk is scarier to me than a trip to the dentist.

I never listen to anything while my dog Bonnie is off the lead, and I always make sure I can hear car engines, animals and other people while she is on the lead opens in a new tab . I am super sensitive to noise, and as a woman who has lived in the world for over 40 years, I have a heightened awareness of my surroundings. Oblivious, I am not.

As a single dog owner who works from home, 90 percent of my daily conversations are one-sided chats with Bonnie. I am also the only person who walks my dog (in two years, that equates to over 2,000 trips outside), and sometimes, I do need the added incentive of a voicenote or a snippet of my favourite podcast. Bonnie and I check in with each other regularly. She can stop and sniff as much as she’d like, and I chat and play with her, all while wearing my headphones or earbuds.

I asked friends whether they wear headphones on a dog walk. The majority said yes, which made me feel a little better. But does this make us irresponsible dog owners? We asked dog behaviourist Jo Sellers from Pippin Pets Dog Training opens in a new tab to discuss the potential risks of wearing headphones on a dog walk and how to ensure you connect with your dog while out and about.

The risks of wearing headphones on a dog walk

Jo Sellers knows that long walks can sometimes feel monotonous and understands why listening to audiobooks, podcasts or music can help pass the time. But she also worries about owners being distracted, which can be dangerous for both you and your pup.

As Jo explains, “The key risks include not being aware of who is around you or who is approaching. If your brain is only half listening, your reactions can be slower, so it may take more time to realise that there is a problem, such as your dog bothering other dogs or escalating tension with other dogs.”

She adds that when you’re zoned out, you may not notice when your dog wants you to slow down so they can stop and sniff, and you may not be fully in tune with your dog’s body language.

Jo says that if there is an issue with another dog, wearing headphones may open you up to more severe consequences, “Not all dogs love other dogs. The last thing they need is strangers running up and invading their personal space, which can lead to tension or fights. If your dog is perceived as out of control because [you are] distracted, it could leave you liable to legal action.”

To help lessen the risks of wearing headphones, there are a few options:

Only using one earbud allows audio to be listened to while allowing other sounds, including traffic, other animals, walkers and cyclists, to be heard.

If you are using over-the-ear headphones, turn off the noise-cancelling option.

Invest in bone conduction headphones, which don’t go in your ears like earbuds or sit on top of your ears. These can help keep you aware of your surroundings.

Try not to wear headphones if your walk happens in the early morning or at night, when low light conditions can impede your vision, adding another potential hazard.

The benefits of walking with headphones on

No one suggests completely blocking outside noise when walking your dog, but for many, some background music can improve mood and motivation when walking. As much as we love our dogs, there comes a point in the year when the grey days blend into one another, and you need something to help lift your mood, especially if you struggle with mental health issues.

If a bit of background audio motivates you to take longer walks, this may also benefit you and your dog. If you are prone to anxiety and use music or podcasts to calm you, this could also mean your dog isn’t picking up on your stress, which can affect them opens in a new tab , too.

How to make sure you’re still connecting with your dog and not missing cues

Being present and able to engage with your dog on their walk is crucial, according to Jo. “The dog walk could be the highlight of their day and an opportunity to show off their natural dog behaviours. Some dogs find walks overwhelming, and owners need to be alert to this so they can change direction or help their dogs in these spots. They do better if you are more observant of their communication and can engage fully.”

Jo suggests breaking up the walk by practising training and testing recall opens in a new tab with environmental distractions to help increase your bond with your dog. “Dogs thrive on social interaction, so stop and see where they are sniffing, talk to them, or play games with them. I throw a treat and get my dog to find it or hide it in tree bark for her to sniff out.”