toys & puzzles

Keep your pet occupied for hours with our top picks, from cult-favourite toys to interactive puzzles.

Green fingers at the ready...

Who says sales are just for humans?

The Marks & Spencer staple is now available in a dog-friendly form

Plushie champagne bottles, heart-printed sweaters and tasty treats to show your dog just how much you love them

Run, don’t walk to get your hands on this delightful collab

Because your pup deserves a seasonal wardrobe, too

How to include your pup in the Easter celebrations (no chocolate allowed)

The toys that’ll help your pup chill out after a long day of being a dog

From smart toys to spa treatments, here are a few ideas that will really spoil your furry companion

No dog can resist a ‘Pawlity Street‘ squeaker toy

They’re only one step away from world domination

lifestyle 6 Ways to Keep Your Dog Entertained While You’re At Work Don’t hit pause on your pet’s playtime – these solo activities will help 9–5 fly by for them

shopping 6 High-Tech Toys Your Cat Will Go Wild For Stoke your little lion’s hunting instinct with these electronic cat toys

shopping The Best Puzzles to Unleash Your Cat’s Inner Einstein Genius takes many forms. Could your cat be one?

shopping 10 Cult Dog Products All New Pet Parents Need Technically, you can live without this stuff, but we don’t recommend it

shopping The Ultimate Shopping List For Your New Cat Here are all the new cat essentials you need, recommended by real pet parents