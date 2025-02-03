The Best Dog-Friendly Shops in the UK

Whether you’re picking out your next dog walking outfit or buying a dog-training book, your pup can help you sniff out a bargain

“Are dogs allowed?” is probably a question you’ve asked yourself many times when out and about shopping. And as more and more of us bring dogs into our families opens in a new tab , we increasingly want them to join in our day-to-day life – holidays opens in a new tab and shopping included. Let’s take a look at which shops in the UK will welcome our pups…

Are dogs allowed in shops in the UK?

Many independent and boutique shops on the UK’s high streets allow dogs to enter their premises – and lots of pubs opens in a new tab , too, if you fancy a drink – but what about the more common big-name high street chains we know and love? While there are still many shops in the UK that aren’t dog-friendly, there are a growing number that are.

How do you know if dogs are allowed in a shop?

There are no UK laws that stop dogs from going into shops, so it’s up to individual retailers to decide. But it’s not always easy to know which of the shops on our high streets allow us to bring our dogs shopping with us – some have a sign on the door, some don’t. You can always look out for other signs – a water bowl outside or a treat jar on the counter, perhaps.

Top dog-friendly retail chains in the UK

There are some UK high street mainstays that are known for their dogs-are-welcome-here policies. Especially pet shops – including the biggies Pets At Home and Pets Corner. Garden centres – including the chain Dobbies – are also known for welcoming dogs.

John Lewis

The iconic British staple, John Lewis is a firm dog-friendly fave. It announced it was making all its shops dog-friendly back in 2019 (on X, then Twitter opens in a new tab ). “Well-behaved dogs only will be allowed in our shops and they must be on a fixed lead at all times, unless they are being carried,” read the Tweet.

While you guys hang out together, you can treat your dog opens in a new tab to anything from a new dog bed to a collar or harness and even poop bags, toys and dog coats are on offer, too. Although dogs aren’t allowed in catering outlets, Waitrose and food halls.

Waterstones

Yay, your pup can accompany you to any of the Waterstones stores. Depending on the individual store manager, there may even be a bowl of water. Your dog can help you pick out a book – maybe Dog Friendly Weekends opens in a new tab by Lottie Gross, who we recently chatted to about her travels with Manchester Terrier, Arty opens in a new tab .

The Range

The Range announced a brand new dog policy in December last year opens in a new tab . “We have some pawsome news to share,” they wrote on Instagram. “Our stores are now DOG FRIENDLY 🐶🧡 That’s right, we’re now welcoming four legged furry shoppers in our 200+ stores nationwide.”

Store rules: “Dogs must be on a lead at all times. Well behaved dogs only! Owners are responsible for their dogs’ behaviour and must ensure that they are well-behaved, and do not disturb other customers. Owners must clean up after your dog if necessary, and be mindful of their surroundings. [insert poop emoji here!]”

The Range flagship store in Plymouth also hosts “fur-bulous” tasting sessions for dogs, with cakes made by dog bakery, The Barking Bakery opens in a new tab .

List of dog-friendly shops in the UK

Don’t forget, some brands don’t have a company-wide dog policy and instead will allow individual store managers to make the rules, so it’s always best to phone before you go. Here’s what we know… (FYI, this is not an exhaustive list, if you’re unsure, check in with the shop.)

Aesop, nationwide

Dogs allowed? Yes.

“All our standalone Signature Stores in the UK welcome dogs. The policy of our spaces within department stores and shopping centres, such as Harrods and Liberty, may vary in accordance with that of the individual store or centre.”

Apple, nationwide

Dogs allowed? Yes.

All Apple stores across the UK (there are currently 40) allow well-behaved dogs on leads (unless they are in a shopping centre that doesn’t allow dogs).

Anthropologie, nationwide

Dogs allowed? Depends on the individual store.

Dogs are mostly welcome if they are well-behaved and on a lead, but check with the manager.

B&Q, nationwide

Dogs allowed? Yes.

The B&Q website states that ‘Store managers may make a local decision to exclude any dog from a B&Q store, other than Guide Dogs and Special Assistance Dogs.’

CeX, nationwide

Dogs allowed? Depends on the individual store.

Lots of CeX stores welcome dogs, check your local one.

Clarks, nationwide and Somerset

Dogs allowed? Depends on the individual store.

The Clarks Village Outlet Centre opens in a new tab in Somerset definitely welcomes pups.

Daunt Books, locations across London

Dogs allowed? Yes.

“Dogs are welcome.”

Fatface, nationwide

Dogs allowed? Yes.

Fat Face is dog friendly; plus it has its own range of dog products, everything from beds and blankets to coats, collars and toys.

Fenwick, Bracknell, Brent Cross, Canterbury, Colchester, Kingston, Newcastle, Tunbridge Wells, York

Dogs allowed? Yes.

“Fenwick stores welcome all dogs provided that they are on a lead, under constant control and well behaved. When using the escalators, we advise that dogs are carried or alternatively that the lift/staircase is used. Only assistance dogs are allowed in a catering outlet and the Newcastle Food Hall.”

Fortnum & Mason, London

Dogs allowed? No.

“We are currently only able to allow medical assistance dogs into our stores.”

Foyles, London Charing Cross Road, London Royal Festival Hall, London Waterloo Station, London Stratford, Bristol, Birmingham, Chelmsford

Dogs allowed? Yes.

"Four-legged friends are more than welcome if they're well-behaved.”

Harrods, London

Dogs allowed? No.

Despite once having an infamous pet department, Pet Kingdom, the luxury London store doesn’t welcome pet dogs.

Harvey Nichols, London, Bristol, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester

Dogs allowed? Small dogs only.

“With the exception of hospitality areas, well-behaved small dogs are very welcome and must be carried by their owners at all times.”

H&M, nationwide

Dogs allowed? Yes.

“You're more than welcome to bring your dog into our store!” wrote H&M on X.

Hobbycraft, nationwide

Dogs allowed? Yes.

“Guide dogs will always be permitted access to our stores however we may on occasions refuse entry to other dogs if we’re accommodating customers with allergies.”

Holland & Barrett, nationwide

Dogs allowed? No.

“We are unable to allow non-working animals into a store to minimise risk to customers and colleagues. Our stores often have limited space so dogs (or other animals) may cause a trip hazard or pose hygiene and allergy risks,” reads the Holland & Barrett dog policy opens in a new tab .

Joules, nationwide

Dogs allowed? Yes.

Joules love dogs, and they have a gorgeous pet collection opens in a new tab too.

Liberty, London

Dogs allowed? Yes.

“All well-behaved dogs are welcome! Just allow extra time to shop, as our colleagues may want to greet your pup.” The lower ground floor of the store on Regent Street is also home to the London Dog Grooming Company. Your dog is also welcome in Arthurs’ Café on the 2nd Floor.

Lush, nationwide

Dogs allowed? Yes.

“As advocates for animals of all shapes and sizes we are always happy to welcome your pooches into our stores!,” wrote Lush on Facebook. “Pop into your local lush for a pawsome pamper.” Cats on a lead are also allowed.

Mint Velvet, nationwide

Dogs allowed? Yes.

“Did you know all of our boutiques are dog-friendly?” wrote Mint Velvet on Facebook alongside a cute puppy posing with some boots.

Mountain Warehouse, nationwide

Dogs allowed? Yes.

“At Mountain Warehouse, we thrive on being a dog-friendly retailer,” reads its website opens in a new tab . The family-owned outdoor retailer sells the perfect clothing and footwear for dog walking, it also sells dog products too. They even host dog walks.

Next, nationwide

Dogs allowed? No.

Next might sell pet accessories but stores don’t allow dogs!

Oliver Bonas, nationwide

Dogs allowed? Yes.

Except outlets in shopping centres that don’t allow dogs.

Paul Smith, nationwide

Dogs allowed? Yes.

We’ve heard that staff in Paul Smith outlets are particularly welcoming to dogs. You could buy yourself matching outfits, as Paul Smith offer dog accessories – including a lead opens in a new tab – in the signature swirl and swipe patterns.

Primark, nationwide

Dogs allowed? No.

Only assistance dogs can shop in Primark.

Selfridges, London, Birmingham, Manchester Exchange Square, and Manchester Trafford

Dogs allowed? Small and medium dogs only.

“Small and medium non-assistance dogs are permitted in our stores, on a fixed lead or carried (they must be small enough to carry on our escalators or in case of an emergency.)” reads its dog policy opens in a new tab .

Superdrug, nationwide

Dogs allowed? Depends on individual store.

Some stores allow dogs that can be carried, but this varies.

Space NK, nationwide

Dogs allowed? Depends on individual store.

“We kindly advise you call the store directly to ensure your visit goes as smoothly for you. The store will confirm if dog-friendly,” wrote Space NK when we asked their representative.

Sweaty Betty, nationwide

Dogs allowed? Yes.

Sweaty Betty stores welcome “furry visitors ”.

The Conran Shop, London – Sloane Square and Coal Drops Yard

Dogs allowed? Yes.

“Dogs welcome! If you take any great snaps while there, make sure to tag us on Instagram @theconranshopofficial.”

White Stuff, nationwide

Dogs allowed? Depends on individual store.

“Most stores can accommodate your furry friend,” wrote White Stuff on its Instagram page, “but please pop your local store a call first just to make sure.”

Tips for shopping with your dog

It’s important to think about whether your dog loves retail therapy as much as you do. Especially in shops like Lush, which have a very strong scent – even for humans, but especially for dogs, as their sense of smell is super sensitive (10,000 to 100,000 times stronger than ours). Sometimes it’s better to take your dog out for a lovely walk to fulfil all their needs and then leave them at home for a snooze while you shop opens in a new tab – especially if they are nervous around people or don’t like busy environments.

How do I find dog-friendly shopping centres near me?

There are no hard-and-fast rules; some shopping centres allow dogs, some don’t. Best to check in with your local centre. What we know? Down south, Brent Cross Shopping Centre, Coal Drops Yard in London’s King’s Cross, Canary Wharf and Bicester Village near Oxford all allow pups; whereas Lewisham Shopping Centre, Westfield and Churchill Square in Brighton don’t. Further up north, Glasgow Fort in Scotland, Blakemere Village in Cheshire and McArthur Glen Designer Outlet in the West Midlands all love dogs.

Are dogs allowed in supermarkets in the UK?

All of the major supermarkets – including Tesco, Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl – ban dogs, due to food hygiene regulations; apart from assistance dogs, which they’re required to admit under the Equality Act.

Final thoughts: dog-friendly shops in the UK

Always do your own research. There’s so many mixed messages online and even different rules for the same brand in different locations, so it’s best to check with your local shop before you go.

Our beloved high street fave, charity shops are mostly dog friendly. Especially the pet charities, including Dogs Trust and PDSA; and the British Heart Foundation – the furniture store in Perth posted a cute puppy on Facebook to advertise their pooch policy .

It’s worth thinking about how much your dog would like clothes shopping – do you reckon they’d enjoy being in the changing room with you, for example?

Frequently asked questions: the best dog-friendly shops in the UK

Does Zara allow dogs?

There’s been some social media stories that show dogs in Zara stores with their pet parents. After a bit of digging, we found this: “Zara welcomes guide dogs or other animals that serve individuals with disabilities in those areas of Zara’s premises that are open to Customers and will permit the Customer to keep the service animal with him or her, except for those animals that are otherwise excluded by law from the premises,” in Zara’s accessibility policy opens in a new tab . Perhaps call your local Zara to find out.

Can I take my dog into TK Maxx UK?

The rules aren’t entirely clear, so check in with your local TK Maxx. Rumour has it that the TK Maxx stores that do welcome pups require them to be carried.

Can I take my dog into B&M?

No, B&M Stores are not dog friendly – except for assistance dogs. There’s even reports online of people being banned from B&M for trying to sneak in their dogs.

Can I take my dog into Home Bargains?

The rules are clear: no pet dogs, sorry!

Can I take my dog into IKEA?

Nope, no dogs allowed in IKEAS in the UK. “Here at IKEA, we love animals, however, we ask that you leave your furry friends at home, unless they are fully trained service animals,” reads the FAQs online. (And it’s true – they do love animals opens in a new tab .)

Although we recently watched a dog being wheeled around an IKEA store in a trolley on Instagram opens in a new tab , fake news? Or maybe some stores are changing the rules – watch this space.

Can I take my dog into Marks & Spencer?

Sadly, Marks & Spencer doesn’t allow dogs access to their stores – even M&S stores that only stock clothing and homewares. But M&S have created a dog toy opens in a new tab in the shape of the icon that is Colin the Caterpillar opens in a new tab so you can go home with a pressie.





