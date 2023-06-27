Best Dog Earmuffs · Kinship

Skip to main content

6 Best Dog Earmuffs to Protect Your Pup From Loud Noises

Dogs’ hearing is way more sensitive than ours. These top-rated earmuffs can help drown out scary sounds such as loud fireworks

by Rebecca Caplan
31 October 2023
Young woman in checkered shirt putting modern wireless headphones on loyal Great Dane dog against gray wall at home.
Danil Nevsky / Stocksy

Whilst heading into darker and darker nights for the winter can be a depressing thought, the only advantage (for humans, anyway) is that the early evenings and dark night’s provide the perfect backdrop for fireworks. However, your pets might not be as keen on the celebrations.

With Guy Fawkes night hitting soon after the clocks go back, followed by Diwali celebrations and New Year’s Eve just around the corner, it’s a tough few months for our furry friends.

Unfortunately, all the things humans love about watching fireworks – the people and parties, celebrations, loud bangs and exciting flashes – can be quite anxiety-inducing for pups. In worst case scenarios, this perfect storm can lead to them high tailing it out of there. Literally.

There’s tons of advice out there about what you can do to mitigate your pup’s apprehension over loud events such as fireworks. Most of which boils down to keeping pets indoors, giving them lots of treats and love and, for the more anxious pups, talking to your vet about as-needed anti-anxiety medication. However, if you’re looking for a tool that addresses the root of the issue, you might want to consider investing in a pair of earmuffs for your dog. 

Related article
Dog hiding under the sofa and afraid to go out because he heard fireworks.

Why Are Dogs Scared of Fireworks?

How to keep your dog mentally and physically safe this Bonfire Night

See, dogs can hear a lot more than we can (a lot more). Not only can they hear sounds that we can’t, those sounds are also far more intense. So while medication and a licky mat might keep them calmer, it won’t stop loud noises from sounding like fireworks are actually going off inside their head, times a million.

However, the earmuffs on this list can do something to combat this problem, so read on to find the right pair for your pup.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

Famikako Dog Ear Muffs
Famikako Dog Ear Muffs
£89.74

These Famikako Dog Ear Muffs are by far the closest thing on this list to ear plugs for your dogs. With a reported noise reduction of 25 decibels, these muffs are often used for service animals at concerts and on airplanes. Of the ear muffs on this list, they are the most heavy duty, meaning if your dog can tolerate wearing them, they will provide maximum relief. 

£89.74 at Amazon
Bollsen Dog+ Hearing Protection Ear Muffs
Bollsen Dog+ Hearing Protection Ear Muffs
£67

These super-soft and adjustable ear protectors for dogs from Bollsen are not only comfortable for your pup, fitting small to large sizes, but also reduce loud noises by up to 35 decibels, so your pet can sit through fireworks and thunderstorms worry free.

£67 at Bollsen Müchen
The Original Happy Hoodie for Dogs & Cats in pink
The Original Happy Hoodie for Dogs & Cats
£17.9

Not only is it very cute to see your pet in a mini hoodie all of their own, but the close fabric feeling of the Original Happy Hoodie also calms nerves during any potential stressful situation, as well as blocking out loud noises.

£17.9 at Amazon
a dog in Frienda quiet ears
Frienda Quiet Ears
£18.92

Similar to the Happy Hoodie, this adorable knitted hood will provide cosy and lightweight protection against loud noises. It fits a little looser than the Happy Hoodie, so it might be a good option for dogs who have a particularly low tolerance for clothes (or earmuffs). 

£18.92 at Amazon
RexSpecs Ear Pro
RexSpecs Ear Pro
£79.5

Originally designed as protective gear for dogs in the military, RexSpecs provide protection for both ears and eyes. So, while you should try to keep your pup far away from all types of fireworks, the added eye protection might be a good idea if your pup will be somewhere around so-called silent fireworks (cracklers, sparklers, etc).

£79.5 at Von Wolf K9
Anxiety Calming Dog Earmuff Protector - Black
Anxiety Calming Dog Earmuff Protector
£9

Built like a fleeced neck gaiter for their human counterparts, this cosy and warm ear muff not only keeps your pup protected from winter chills, but also gently presses their ears down to help curb anxiety in high stress and high noise environments.

£9 at SparkPaws

rebecca caplan

Rebecca Caplan

Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.

Related articles