Paracetamol is one of those household staples for soothing our own aches and pains, so it’s natural to wonder: can it help your dog too? In small, vet-approved doses, paracetamol isn’t toxic to dogs opens in a new tab , but it’s definitely not something to hand out willy-nilly.

While it’s a go-to over-the-counter medication for humans, paracetamol for dogs is a different ball game – strictly prescription-only. When your pup seems like they’re in pain, it’s normal to want to try to find things we can do at home to help them, but there are a few things to consider before reaching into the medicine cabinet.

Administering paracetamol to your dog without proper veterinary guidance can lead to severe health risks. But don’t worry, we’ve done the hard work and explained why some vets might prescribe it, what the risks are in using it and alternatives to paracetamol for dogs, helping you make informed decisions about your four-legged friend’s well-being.

Main takeaways

Paracetamol can be prescribed to dogs by vets in low doses, but it is toxic to cats and should never be given to them.

Ibuprofen is highly toxic to both dogs and cats and must be avoided entirely.

Overdose of paracetamol can cause liver and kidney injury and failure in dogs.

Always consult your vet before giving any new medication.

What is paracetamol?

Paracetamol, also known as acetaminophen, is a commonly used medication in the human world to treat pain and pyrexia (a high temperature). It works by blocking certain enzymes in the central nervous system, lowering pain signals and affecting the thermoregulation part of the brain to reduce a fever opens in a new tab .

For humans, it’s easily accessible without a prescription in both tablets or suspension (liquid) forms, with doses to tablets usually 500mg and liquid ranging from 100–250mg per 5ml. However, this convenience comes with a risk for pets – especially dogs – as even seemingly small variations in dose can have serious consequences.

Can dogs have paracetamol?

Different to its use in humans, paracetamol is only available through prescription to dogs from the vets. There is only one licensed medication containing paracetamol for dogs, this is a medication called Pardale-V, which is both paracetamol and a small amount of codeine together which is a POM-V (prescription only by a vet) medication. If a vet prescribes over-the-counter paracetamol this has to be off-license, through a series of steps known as ‘the Cascade’ (a risk-based “ decision tree opens in a new tab ” designed to guide veterinary surgeons in selecting the appropriate human treatment when no authorised veterinary medicine is available).

How paracetamol effects dogs

Paracetamol has been shown to reduce pain and high temperatures in humans and dogs. However, even though it has been on the market since 1956 in the UK the full mechanism of action is still debated opens in a new tab .

Paracetamol has been shown to inhibit certain enzymes that help transmit messages of pain in the central nervous system. While useful for blocking pain, paracetamol does not address inflammation as effectively as other medications such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

At low doses, paracetamol can be metabolised into non-toxic byproducts, or end chemical products. But at higher doses the body’s processing pathway can become overwhelmed and other routes of metabolism are used, creating harmful compounds that can cause liver and kidney damage opens in a new tab . This is what creates an overdose.

Cats lack the enzyme that breaks down paracetamol safely, so they only produce toxic end products, this is why paracetamol should never be used for cats, as little as half a tablet can be fatal to a cat.

Dosage

Your vet might prescribe paracetamol if they determine it’s the best course of action for your dog’s specific needs. They will be able to investigate to make sure paracetamol will do the job or if another medication would work better. As paracetamol doesn’t treat other aspects, such as inflammation, it is important to know the cause and source of the pain.

The range of dose routinely prescribed for dogs is between 10–15mg/kg used at most two or three times a day opens in a new tab . This dose can vary, and it’s crucial that it’s carefully calculated based on your dog’s size and health status by a vet. One licensed medication for dogs that contains paracetamol, Pardale-V, also contains codeine and is used for short-term pain relief, typically no longer than five days.

The importance of getting paracetamol from a vet

Human paracetamol products are not designed with dogs in mind and can contain additional ingredients that are toxic to pets. For example, children’s formulations such as Calpol often include xylitol, a sweetener that is highly toxic to dogs.

A prescription ensures that the dosage and ingredients are safe for your dog’s needs, minimising the risk of accidental poisoning opens in a new tab . Remember, your vet is the best guide when it comes to deciding if paracetamol – or any medication – is right for your pet.

Other risks and side effects of paracetamol in dogs

When used incorrectly, paracetamol can cause severe harm. As paracetamol has to be processed through the liver and excreted by the kidneys, extra strain can be put on these organs if either used at too high a dose or if there’s some impairment already. Overdose leads to the production of toxic metabolites, which can result in:

liver damage or failure

kidney damage

gastrointestinal issues

respiratory distress

altered red blood cells opens in a new tab , leading to anaemia

Even at safe doses, some dogs may experience mild side effects, such as vomiting, diarrhoea opens in a new tab or lethargy. Always monitor your dog closely when giving them any new medication.

Paracetamol alternatives

With all these warnings about paracetamol don’t be tempted to grab the nearest over-the-counter medication if your dog is in pain. Ibuprofen, for instance, is highly toxic to both dogs and cats and should never be given.

Unfortunately, as a vet it is common to see pets come into emergency clinics after ingestion of ibuprofen, so please spread the word on the dangers of using it with animals, and contact your vet immediately if there’s any possibility your pup may have ingested some.

Fortunately, there are safe options available to animals. Veterinarians often prescribe pet-specific NSAIDs such as Metacam (meloxicam), which reduce pain and inflammation effectively. Other alternatives include opioid-based medications or targeted therapies recommended by your vet.

If you’re ever unsure or worried about your dog’s discomfort, a quick call to your vet can set you on the right path toward the best course of action and treatment options.

Paracetamol for dogs: frequently asked questions

How much paracetamol can I give a dog?

With a prescription, your vet may provide you with Pardale-V with instructions or advise you of a safe amount of paracetamol you can give at home in an emergency. As each dog has individual needs it’s unadvisable to go by a one dose fits all. Speak to your vet for a medication plan that suits your dog’s needs and body.

What pain reliever can I give my dog?

Your vet may prescribe pain relief medication such as Pardale-V (paracetamol and codeine), meloxicam (Metacam, Loxicom etc.) or an opioid-based medication.

Can you give dogs paracetamol or ibuprofen?

Paracetamol at low doses is not toxic to dogs but is toxic to cats. Ibuprofen at any dose is extremely toxic to both dogs and cats.

Can I give my dog Calpol?

Some Calpol products contain a sweetener called Xylitol, which is toxic to dogs and should never be used. Your vet will be able to advise you on safe paracetamol containing products if necessary.

