The Man Giving Lebanon’s War-Torn Pets a Fighting Chance

How you can help Houssein Hamze feed the pets of people fleeing the conflict in Lebanon

Since the start of intensified Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon on 23 September, and the subsequent ground invasion, the UN estimates opens in a new tab that 1.2 million people – 400,000 of them children – have been displaced from their homes. One local man, however, is staying put for the sake of the dogs and other animals left behind amid the conflict.

In 2005, Houssein Hamze returned to his home in southern Lebanon after travelling in Africa. When the 2006 conflict opens in a new tab between Lebanon and Israel began, he started housing pets who had been left behind by their parents who were fleeing for their lives.

He never stopped. Now, aged 56, Houssein’s care and rescue mission has ramped up once again thanks to the renewed conflict.

Each day, he wakes between 4am and 5am to feed the animals directly around his own house in southern Lebanon – including several hundred cats, dogs, birds and chickens. After washing himself and making breakfast, he loads dog kibble in his white van and heads to his animal shelter 15 minutes away near Nabatieh, which houses at least 200 dogs. It’s called Mashala Shelter opens in a new tab .

“I put water and food out for the dogs,” he tells Kinship. “Some of the dogs are sick or not in good condition. I have a bit of medication to try treating them.”

At noon, he checks his mobile phone. “It is full of messages,” he says.

The messages contain desperate pleas from people who were forced to run away during airstrikes on Lebanon, begging Houssein to find and feed their precious pets.

“They ran away and left behind their dogs,” he says. “When they left, they never thought that they would be gone for so long. Because they thought they’d be coming back, they left their dogs tied up.”

Taking off in his white van, Houssein drives around the nearby villages unchaining dogs, feeding them and giving them water, and removing any fences. “If something happens, they need to be free,” he explains.

Although he is placing himself in danger’s way as Israel continues to bombard Lebanon in search of Hezbollah, Houssein says he doesn’t feel scared.

“God has helped me not to be scared,” he says. “I need to stay with my dogs. I will not leave them.”

He only fears the inability to take care of the animals he fiercely loves, a bombing of his shelter or being kicked off his land and forced to relocate his shelter.

His Instagram is full of videos of dogs, cats and birds being fed with bags of dry food, a welcome relief to so many pet parents thinking about the beloved animals they left behind.

He describes a story opens in a new tab of finding a mother whose puppies fed from her while she lay in pain with an injured neck. “I brought her antibiotics,” he says.

His Instagram is full of stories like this one; of rescue and kindness, resonating with thousands on social media concerned about the pets left behind.

But it isn’t all good news Houssein has to share.

Last week, he found a skinny puppy with a broken leg and put out requests for someone to take him to the vet, as there aren’t any vets currently in south Lebanon.

“No one answered,” Houssein says. “In the morning, he was dead.”

For his work to continue, Houssein depends on generous donations from anyone able to give. Just feeding the dogs at his house and in the shelter costs $200 USD (£150) a day. Since Houssein has a well at his shelter, he doesn’t have to purchase water, but costs have been soaring as he travels to surrounding villages to provide food and water to animals.

“I am receiving donations of food and money, but it needs to keep coming or I won’t be able to continue,” he says.

His white van recently broke down and through donations, he was able to buy one very similar to the old one.

“I wanted the same one because now the dogs know it,” he says.

After the war, Houssein hopes to build a “decent shelter” for his dogs, rather than the loosely constructed premises he uses now.

“I want to have a proper shelter for the dogs so I can continue helping them,” he concludes.

As the conflict rages on in the region, Houssein continues to provide a glimmer of hope for the animals left behind, and the families who have left their homes to flee the danger. His selfless work ensures that the innocent lives caught in the crossfire aren’t forgotten. However, he cannot do it alone.