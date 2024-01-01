gift guide

Dog Gotcha Day? Cat dad birthday? Or just because? Our experts (and some celebs) have picked out the coolest gifts for both pets and their people.

Because why should dogs have all the festive fun?

Because there’s nothing they love more than displaying their admiration for all things feline

Plushie champagne bottles, heart-printed sweaters and tasty treats to show your dog just how much you love them

shopping 10 Cute Christmas Jumpers Just For Dogs Get your pup in the festive spirit

shopping 8 Christmas-Themed Toys Your Dog Will Sniff Out as Soon as You Wrap Them No dog can resist a ‘Pawlity Street‘ squeaker toy

shopping 12 Christmas Presents That Will Have Your Dog Tearing Through Their Packages From smart toys to spa treatments, here are a few ideas that will really spoil your furry companion

shopping 15 Pet-Inspired Christmas Decorations Worth Pride of Place on Your Tree Your love for your pet is evergreen, so hang an ornament of their likeness on your Christmas tree this year