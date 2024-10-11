Of all the holidays, Halloween might seem like one of the safest for pups, but all might not be as it seems.... Spooky season can be surprisingly dangerous for dogs. Don’t panic though, we can help you keep the holiday nightmare-free as Dr Katherine Houpt professor emeritus of behaviour medicine at the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, and Dr Leni Kaplan, clinician with the Cornell Hospital for Animals, share tips on how to ensure your pets have a safe and stress-free Halloween.

Beware spooky dog costumes

Dressing up for Halloween can be fun, but it’s important to respect your dog’s comfort and boundaries. For many dogs, costumes can be more stressful than festive, so it’s crucial to consider your pup’s personality before deciding to deck them out in spooky gear.

If you decide to go for it (and again, only if your dog is OK with it), choose wisely and keep a close eye on their body language. “Make sure costumes are the appropriate size and fit for your pet,” says Dr Kaplan. “A costume that is too tight will be constricting and uncomfortable, and a costume that is too loose may rub and cause skin irritation.”

In addition to the comfort factor, Dr Kaplan recommends steering clear of “costumes with accessories that are easy to grab or pull off – your pet might eat the accessory, predisposing them to a gastrointestinal foreign body obstruction, which will require veterinary medical attention and possible surgery.”

Remove the costume immediately if your dog shows any signs of distress, such as scratching, trying to wriggle out or acting uncomfortable. Make sure the costume allows them to move freely, doesn’t block any of their senses and they can easily go about their usual business, like walking or going to the toilet. Oh and, of course, never leave your costumed dog unsupervised.

If your dog is still happily wagging and lets you get a few photos, congratulations – your dog is one of the rare pups that doesn’t mind getting festive!

Sit out trick-or-treating

There are a lot of extra people on the streets at Halloween, and that, combined with strange costumes, can spook pets and cause them to bolt. “It is not advised to take your dog trick-or-treating, due to crowds, children and unfamiliar people dressed in unfamiliar outerwear (costumes, masks and carrying props),” says Dr Kaplan.

“Dogs who are normally fine in crowds may be scared or spooked, and may act aggressively or out of character. If you do take your pet trick-or-treating, be sure to dress your pet in brightly coloured and reflective clothing so they are easy to see at night, and keep them on lead at all times.”

Dr Houpt adds: “Dogs are most likely to react to ghost costumes because the outline of the human is missing.”

Keep sweets out of reach

Whilst Halloween sweets and treats are fun for humans, consider it a trick – not treat – for your dog. Dr Kaplan warns: “sweets and human snacks can lead to vomiting, diarrhoea, dehydration and in some circumstances pancreatitis, a serious illness which may require hospitalisation.”

“ Restrict access to foods toxic to dogs opens in a new tab such as chocolate, coffee, caffeine, macadamia nuts, grapes, raisins and any food containing xylitol or psychoactive cannabinoids such as marijuana.” However, she says, “pumpkin is safe for pets to eat as long as it is not mouldy . If your pet eats mouldy pumpkin, contact a veterinarian immediately.”

Don’t let your pup be a party animal

Even pets who are kept indoors may experience intense anxiety over the large number of strangely dressed visitors. Keeping your pet away from trick-or-treaters may do the trick, but if you think more will be needed be sure and speak with your vet well in advance about options to help calm your pet.

“During parties or trick-or-treater visits, dogs can be confined in a room with a long-lasting treat or a food-dispensing toy,” says Dr Houpt. “Play music or white noise so your pet is unaware of the people to keep them calm.”

Use LEDs to light carved pumpkins

“Avoid using real candles, as pets are often drawn to the flickering light and warmth,” says Dr Kaplan. “They could burn themselves or start a fire if the pumpkin is tipped over. Instead of candles, use battery-powered LED candles or glow sticks. And make sure your pet cannot access and eat the LED candles or glow sticks!”