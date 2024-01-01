One source for all things pet parenting.
Featured
How to Find the Dog Sitter Your Dog Deserves
Nobody loves your dog like you love your dog. But wouldn’t it be great if your dog sitter was a close second?
What to Do With Your Dog When You Go Away On Holiday
Whether you’ve got a laid-back Lab or a temperamental Terrier, there’s a pet care option for everyone
Creepy or Cute? Discover the Truth About Why Cats Bring You Prey
Contrary to popular belief, it might not be a ‘gift’ at all...
Latest
New ‘Bullycat’ Breeding Trend Sparks Outrage As Experts Warn of Severe Health Risks
Experts say this AI-like breeding trend is susceptible to serious health issues
Black Dots On Your Dog Or Cat? Here’s What You Need to Know
We’re not talking about Dalmatians here – they can have all the spots they like
Your Dog Can Now Enjoy the Iconic Colin the Caterpillar – Sort Of
The Marks & Spencer staple is now available in a dog-friendly form
Wildly Popular
- lifestyle
- behaviour
- behaviour
- lifestyle
- lifestyle
- lifestyle
Health
Why Does My Cat’s Breath Smell?
Oof, that is bad
Is Your Home Safe? Common Causes of Pet Burns in the UK and How to Prevent Them
Learn essential steps to treat pet burns , from first aid to when to seek veterinary care
What is Hydrotherapy For Pets?
Discover everything you need to know about this in-water treatment
Nutrition
10 Superfoods to Share With Your Dog
From kale to quinoa, these nutrient-packed picks deserve a spot in your dog’s food bowl
How Many Cat Treats Is Too Many?
It can be hard to resist their powers of persuasion...
Can Cats Eat Nuts?
Can you feed your cat nuts? Learn more about the benefits and risks of feeding your kitty human foods
Behaviour & Training
How Do Dogs and Cats Think?
How can we best understand what’s going on in the minds of our cats and dogs? A neurology specialist veterinary nurse breaks it down
The Surprising Reason Your Cat Can’t Get Enough Of Boxes (And Other Household Objects)
We discover the reasons your cat enjoys so many strange things
How Dogs and Cats Communicate With Each Other
There might be a language barrier, but these two animals can still become best buds
Lifestyle
Why You Shouldn’t Adopt a Pet From Social Media or Buying/Selling Sites
It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…
Dog and Cat Names Inspired By Your Favourite TV Shows
From Eastenders to Bridgerton, we round up the best names for your pets
Does Your Cat Need a Gym?
We delve into all things feline fitness to learn whether your cat should be shredding and shedding