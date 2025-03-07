Crufts: the annual reminder that some dogs have a better social life, diet and haircare routine than most of us. Four days of wagging tails, high-stakes competition and more polished paws than a luxury spa, the world’s greatest dog show opens in a new tab once again delivers its signature mix of skill, spectacle and slightly obsessive dedication.

This year, we saw Poodles sporting gravity-defying hairstyles that defied both logic and possibly physics, agility courses tackled with Olympic-level determination and at least one Terrier who had absolutely no intention of following instructions. But beyond the fluff and fanfare, Crufts always teaches us something new – whether it’s an insight into doggy discipline, a newfound appreciation for the art of heelwork or simply the knowledge that a Chihuahua in a bow tie can out-charm an entire arena.

So, what did we learn this year? Read on for everything we learnt at Crufts, from the most expensive scissors we’ve ever seen, to the unexpected behavioural trick that every pet parent can implement.

Working dogs need a job

Like, really. As one long time Hovawart parent told us, “If they’re not employed they will become self-employed.” Her solution to one bitey pup? Giving them the job of Chief Frisbee Holder. Now, every time they leave the house, the dog holds the frisbee in their mouth. The dog feels fulfilled and their mouth is kept busy.

Leonbergers will (adorably) eat you out of house and home

Gorgeous? Yes. Fluffy and snuggly? Also yes. Hungry? Always. The ones we met ate “one pound of kibble, one pound of raw food, and treats per day.” That’s a new 2kg bag of dry food every four days(!).

Bull Terriers have got seriously solid heads

That famously egg-shaped skull is awesome, but hard as a rock if an accidental headbutt comes into play. Hanging around the Bull Terrier stand, humans lovingly swapped tales of broken noses and even a fractured eye-socket(!). Perhaps a call up to the England team?

Some dog grooming scissors cost as much as rent

Turns out Japan really does have the ‘very expensive, very sharp’ stuff market sewn up. Not only are they the finest purveyors of kitchen knives, they also make some of the finest – and sharpest – dog grooming scissors, sorry shears, around. Utsumi opens in a new tab , who sell scissors costing up to £1,200, told us it’s about making scissors sharp enough that small, smooth motions are all that’s needed rather than great, hacking snips. You have to be able to breathe and stay zen while you cut – a milimetre makes all the difference when you’re competing in the big leagues.

The dogs give each other good luck cards

To the best boy, from the best boy.

Epilepsy support dogs can detect a seizure up to the minute, 55 minutes in advance

Support Dogs opens in a new tab is a charity that trains assistance dogs to look after their pet parents with epilepsy, autism and disability. Brand ambassador Molly proudly showed off support dog Chess who helps her manage her cerebral palsy by opening doors and drawers as well as picking up anything she drops.

There's a breed called a Bolognese

Mamma mia!

Someone get this pooch a Vespa, a Fendi baguette and an espresso (extra piccolo) to go. She’s living la dolce vita.

There are no tips for dealing with excess dog hair when you’ve got a Newfoundland

These gorgeously dribbly giants might be able to save you from drowning (did you know they’ve got webbed feet?), but if you’re after a hair-free existence, you’re looking in the wrong place. “You want a Newfie? You’re getting hair,” this Newfie’s pet parent told us, surrounded by clumps of black fluff.

Of course the Afghan Hound has a hair routine

As well as looking tres fetch, that snood stops an Afghan Hound’s silky ears from getting all tangled and dirty. How does he get his hair so fabulous? Glad you asked. This guy uses Showtech dog shampoo and has a bath every five days.

American Akitas aren’t actually bears

The first Akitas came to the US as gifts to Helen Keller. However, the bear-like American version of these pups came about after smitten soldiers brought them back to the US from Japan after World War Two and bred them to be B-I-G-G-E-R. Henry Cavill is a famous Akita parent, and whilst the ladies at the Akita stand had extended an invite to him, he hadn’t yet shown his face.

The Puli’s dreadlocks take a lot more dedication that you might think

The Puli: proof that looking effortlessly cool actually takes a lot of effort. Their signature dreadlocked coat isn’t just a fashion statement, it has to be carefully maintained and locked as a pup, or, as one pet parent put it, “it turns into one big Brillo pad”. Despite appearances, the fur isn’t as heavy as it looks, and thanks to non-residue shampoos, they stay surprisingly clean. But don’t be fooled – keeping those cords in check takes dedication, or you risk ending up with a very tangled, very grumpy mop on legs.

