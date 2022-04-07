If your dog could choose their shampoo, it would probably be Eau de Fox – but these are the next best thing

Grooming your dog is more than just a chance to get those cheesy paws opens in a new tab smelling fresh, it’s essential for their overall health and well-being, from the long-haired Afghans to the double-coat Collies. So choosing the right shampoo for your dog’s skin and coat is important. After all, their skin is just as sensitive as ours, and using the wrong shampoo can lead to irritation or even long-term damage.

By considering factors like your dog’s skin sensitivity, coat type and the ingredients in the shampoo, you can find the perfect formula to keep them looking (and feeling) like it’s a good hair day, everyday.

How to choose the right dog shampoo

Skin and coat considerations

Choosing the best dog shampoo for your pet often comes down to their unique skin and coat type. Short-haired dogs typically require a gentle, everyday shampoo that helps maintain their sleek coat without weighing it down.

Long-haired breeds, on the other hand, benefit from shampoos designed to prevent tangles and promote shine, keeping their hair silky and manageable.

If your dog has a curly coat, look for shampoos that help define curls while offering moisture to prevent frizz and dryness, á la John Frieda.

For dogs with double coats, a shampoo that cleans deeply and supports the undercoat’s health is essential, helping to reduce shedding and matting while leaving behind minimal residue.

Sensitive skin and allergies

Pups with sensitive skin can react to harsh chemicals, fragrances or artificial additives commonly found in many shampoos, leading to irritation, dryness or itching. That’s where hypoallergenic and fragrance-free options come in.

These specially formulated shampoos are designed to minimise the risk of allergic reactions opens in a new tab by avoiding common irritants, making them ideal for dogs with sensitive skin. Hypoallergenic shampoos are typically gentle yet effective, offering a soothing cleanse that supports your dog’s skin health without causing discomfort. If your dog is prone to skin allergies, opting for fragrance-free shampoos ensures that no added scents will further aggravate their skin, keeping them calm and comfortable after every bath.

Natural vs medicated shampoos

Natural shampoos, often made with plant-based ingredients such as aloe vera, oatmeal or coconut oil are a great choice for regular grooming and maintaining healthy skin. They’re gentle, nourishing and perfect for dogs with no major skin issues.

Medicated shampoos are designed for dogs dealing with more serious conditions such as infections, hot spots opens in a new tab or dermatitis. These shampoos contain active ingredients like chlorhexidine (an antiseptic solution used on dogs to kill unwanted bacterial and fungal growth on the skin) or hydrocortisone to treat and manage skin ailments effectively. It’s important to use medicated shampoos only when necessary and as prescribed by your vet, as overuse can lead to skin imbalances.

Ingredients to look for

Aloe vera, oatmeal, and coconut oil are some of the best ingredients to look for, as they offer natural healing properties.

Aloe vera is known for its calming and hydrating effects, perfect for dogs with dry or irritated skin, while oatmeal helps to relieve itching and inflammation, providing relief for sensitive or allergic skin.

Coconut oil is a powerhouse ingredient that deeply moisturises the skin and helps maintain a healthy coat by reducing dryness and flakiness.

Ingredients to avoid

Sulfates, parabens and artificial fragrances are commonly found in many grooming products but can be harsh on your dog’s skin. Sulfates are detergents that can strip away natural oils, leading to dryness and irritation, while parabens are preservatives that can disrupt your pup’s sensitive skin and cause allergic reactions.

Artificial fragrances, often used to create a pleasant scent, can be irritating and overwhelming for dogs, especially those with allergies or sensitive skin. To keep your dog’s skin healthy and avoid unnecessary discomfort, look for shampoos free from these potentially harmful ingredients and opt for more natural, gentle alternatives instead.

Best dog Shampoos in the UK – our top picks

Best overall dog shampoo

opens in a new tab Kiehl’s Cuddly Coat Grooming Shampoo (500ml) opens in a new tab £ 22 You can’t really go wrong with this popular dog shampoo from Kiehl’s, which suits dogs with all coats and textures, and is g entle enough to be used on their face and skin too. Pros It ’s pH-balanced so that it won’t strip away essential oils from the skin or fur.

It ’s only very lightly scented, and the glycerin in the formula helps lock in hydration so that the coat stays soft longer.

There’s a matching conditioner for the long-locked pups out there prone to tangles. £22 at Kiehl’s opens in a new tab

Best natural and organic dog shampoo

Best medicated dog shampoo for skin conditions

Best dog shampoo for itchy skin and allergies

Best flea and tick shampoo

opens in a new tab Bugalug Flea and Tick Dog Shampoo opens in a new tab £ 10.99 Enriched with neem oil, this flea and tick professional dog grooming shampoo is safe and natural way to wash out the nasties. Pros Infused with key natural ingredients such as neem oil, lavdin and eucalyptus to gently soothe and relief irritated and bitten skin from nose to tail.

Vegan and cruelty-free.

Made in the UK with recycled bottles and water from The Lake District. £10.99 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Best puppy shampoo (gentle & tear-free)

Frequently asked questions: dog shampoo in the UK

Can I use human shampoo on my dog?

No, it’s not recommended to use human shampoo on dogs. Human shampoos are formulated with a pH level that’s too acidic for a dog’s skin, which can lead to dryness, irritation or allergic reactions. Dog shampoos, on the other hand, are designed specifically to match the pH of their skin, helping to keep their coat clean and healthy without causing harm. It’s best to use products made for dogs to ensure their skin stays balanced and irritation-free.

How often should I bathe my dog?

The frequency of bathing your dog depends on their breed, coat type and activity level. Generally, dogs should be bathed every 4–6 weeks to maintain a clean and healthy coat. However, active dogs that spend a lot of time outdoors going on muddy walks may need more frequent baths, while dogs with dry or sensitive skin might require fewer baths. Over-bathing can strip natural oils from their skin, leading to dryness and irritation, so it’s important to find a balance that works for your dog’s specific needs.

What’s the best shampoo for smelly dogs?

The best shampoo for smelly dogs is one that is specifically formulated to neutralise odours while being gentle on their skin. Look for shampoos containing natural ingredients such as baking soda, oatmeal or charcoal, which help to eliminate odours without harsh chemicals. Antibacterial or antimicrobial shampoos can also be effective for dogs with persistent odours caused by skin infections. Shampoos with a mild, pleasant scent can help keep your dog smelling fresh without overwhelming their senses. Always choose a product suited for your dog’s specific coat and skin type.

Are scented shampoos safe for dogs?

Scented shampoos for dogs can be safe if they are formulated specifically for pets, but it’s important to choose products with natural, mild fragrances. Harsh artificial fragrances or strong chemicals can irritate your dog’s skin or cause allergic reactions.

Final thoughts – which dog shampoo is right for your dog?