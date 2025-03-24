Watching your dog in pain is heartbreaking, and as a loving pet parent, you understandably want to do everything you can to help them feel better. But when it comes to pain relief, not all remedies are safe – or effective – for dogs. While there are plenty of ways to support a dog with mild discomfort at home, from gentle massage to joint supplements, it’s crucial to know what works, what doesn’t, and when to call your vet. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the signs of pain in dogs, the best home remedies, and why human painkillers should never be given without veterinary advice and monitoring.

Main Takeaways Dogs in pain may show subtle signs such as restlessness, licking or changes in appetite and behaviour.

Safe home remedies include rest, heat or cold therapy, and gentle massage.

Human painkillers, such as ibuprofen and aspirin, are toxic to dogs and should never be given.

If your dog is in severe pain, consult your vet for prescription options.

Signs your dog is in pain

The signs of pain in dogs opens in a new tab can vary substantially between individuals. Just like humans, some dogs are sensitive souls who will scream at the thought of pain whilst others will sit stoically whilst a limb is hanging off. You are best placed to understand how your dog might communicate their own pain.

Pain is often indicated subtly through changes in behaviour. Dogs in pain often become quieter than usual. They may lick their lips when you touch a painful area or lick at the area that hurts them. If they can’t reach the painful spot, they may lick somewhere else obsessively, sometimes creating a wet patch or even a wound.

Mild pain tends to make a dog restless and unable to settle, but as it becomes more severe, you might notice them lying down for longer periods or standing rigidly or hunched. When they move, they may walk with a limp or very slowly. They may stop wagging their tail, and when they go to do their usual full-body shake (for example, after getting wet), they may only shake part of their body.

Dogs in pain often tremble or shake, and may even refuse to move at all. At the more obvious end of the spectrum, your dog may cry, groan or scream, and you may see an injury, such as a limb bent at an odd angle or an open wound.

Uncharacteristic aggression is also a common sign of pain, so if your dog has suddenly started snarling, snapping or biting, they could be in discomfort. Appetite is another good indicator of pain. At first, a dog may become picky with their food, and as the pain worsens, they may stop eating altogether.

Home remedies for pain relief in dogs

If your pet is showing mild signs of pain, there are plenty of things you can do to help them at home. However, it‘s important to get any ongoing signs of pain in your dog checked out by your vet – especially if you notice the symptoms worsening.

Rest

Allow your pet to get plenty of sleep to allow the source of pain to heal and to avoid making it worse. Ensure they have somewhere warm and comfortable to rest, with food and water close by so they needn’t get up to sustain themselves.

Cold and warm compress

Just as for aches and pains in humans, heat and cold can help dramatically. In the initial, acute stages, ice is very helpful as it reduces swelling and painful inflammation. As time progresses and especially for our elderly patients, heat is often more useful. It relaxes stiff muscles, loosens joints, improves circulation and can increase healing rates.

Gentle massage

Your dog will not only appreciate the sensation of a gentle massage around the painful area, but massage helps to improve blood supply, bringing natural anti-inflammatories to the injury. Be careful to avoid the painful area specifically as this may bring them additional pain and lead to uncharacteristic reactivity. Take your dog’s lead – if they don‘t seem comfortable with your touch, then keep away and get them checked out by a vet.

Flooring

Lino, wood flooring and other slippery surfaces are a painful pet’s nemesis. Their weakened muscles will reduce control of their legs, and they will often splay out resulting in fear and pain. Place some rugs or mats down to improve their grip. Ensure they have a comfortable, supportive bed to help prevent stiffness during sleep.

Weight management

Obesity will put excess strain on your pet’s skeleton, making joint and muscle aches much worse. One of the best things you can do for a pet with pain is to make sure they are at a healthy weight.

Over-the-counter medications for dogs

Over the counter medications are licensed for use in humans and can be toxic to animals. They should never be used without seeking prior veterinary advice.

Over-the-counter NSAIDs for dogs

Human NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) are highly toxic to dogs opens in a new tab . Drugs such as ibuprofen can result in severe gastric ulceration as well as damage to your dog’s kidneys that is sadly often fatal despite treatment. Not only are human NSAIDs toxic, but they are also poor at controlling pain in dogs; take for instance Aspirin, which does not provide very high levels of pain relief in dogs when compared to animal-specific NSAIDs.

CBD oil for dogs

We need more scientific evidence on the use of CBD oil in dogs, but initial studies have shown benefit to dogs suffering with pain from osteoarthritis. No veterinary CBD products exist and only a vet can legally prescribe human CBD for a pet. CBD oil is not believed to be toxic but we need more safety data to determine the correct dosage. If you are considering using CBD oil for your pet, have a chat with your vet first.

Herbal remedies and essential oils for dogs

Herbs such as turmeric, comfrey and yucca have anti-inflammatory properties and may relieve pain in some individuals, but results are variable and lack strong evidence. They are no substitute for using prescription medications to control severe pain in your pet. Herbal preparations have often been formulated for humans and can be harmful when given to your pet. It is therefore not recommended to try herbal remedies on your pet without discussion with your vet.

Joint supplements for dogs

There are several supplements that have been shown to be useful in pets suffering with pain from osteoarthritis. The compounds that have evidence to support their use are cod liver oil, glucosamine, green lipped muscle and omega 3. Many joint supplements contain some combination of these ingredients and it is worth trialing different ones to decide which may be most helpful for your pet. They are not useful for controlling severe pain in your pet.

Adjunctive therapies

The following therapies can be very helpful in controlling mild to moderate pain. They are sometimes able to reduce the amount of medication required to control pain and often improve a painful pet’s general demeanour.

Acupuncture

Acupuncture has been shown to relieve pain and promote healing by targeting specific points on the body. There is widespread acceptance and recognition of its benefits in Western medicine. Acupuncture is especially useful for animals that cannot tolerate drugs. Most reassuringly, acupuncture is extremely safe, and the majority of pets tolerate it well.

Physiotherapy and hydrotherapy

Just like humans, pets can benefit from physiotherapy and hydrotherapy. These treatments help improve mobility and strength, reduce pain, and encourage proper movement. Hydrotherapy opens in a new tab , in particular, allows for gentle exercise without the stress of gravity on aching joints.

How to know your dog needs prescription painkillers

If your pet is showing mild signs of pain such as a slight limp or subtle changes in behaviour but the above home remedies have not brought around any improvement then it might be time to seek veterinary help. They can prescribe appropriate pain relief for your pet and provide individualised advice. If your dog is showing severe signs of pain, such as refusing to eat or move and vocalising then veterinary attention should be sought immediately as strong prescription medications are likely to be required.

Prescription painkillers for dogs

There are many prescription painkillers that exist for dogs. Combining use of multiple types of painkillers can provide a more effective relief with less side effects.

NSAIDs for dogs

NSAIDs for dogs are an ever-evolving field, with newer and safer drugs frequently emerging. Remember human NSAIDs are not the same drug and are highly toxic to pets. Veterinary NSAIDs offer very effective pain relief and are a potent anti-inflammatory. Many different drugs exist and different NSAIDs will work more effectively in one individual than in another. If the first one your pet tries doesn’t suit, it is always worth trialing another.

Be aware that NSAIDs do have side effects. They must not be given on an empty stomach. If your dog begins to vomit or pass diarrhoea after an NSAID then the drug should not be given again and your vet should be made aware. Long-term use can cause liver and kidney damage in some dogs.

Opioids for dogs

Opioids are controlled drugs, meaning their use is closely regulated. They are most effective when injected so are often used to control severe pain in dogs who are hospitalised or undergoing surgery. Methadone and fentanyl provide profound pain relief in dogs suffering from severe pain and should only be administered by a vet.

Paracetamol

In the UK, a veterinary licensed paracetamol opens in a new tab exists. Only a veterinarian can legally prescribe paracetamol to a dog. It can be a very useful pain relief, especially when used alongside other drugs, but it can be highly toxic if given at the wrong dose.

Gabapentin

Gabapentin is another controlled drug, but this comes in an oral form so can be dispensed for pets to use at home. It is very good at controlling nerve related pain and is often prescribed alongside other pain-relieving medications. Gabapentin can make your pet very drowsy and wobbly initially, but these effects generally wear off after the drug has been given for several days.

Ketamine

Ketamine is a controlled drug, administered by injection into the vein in hospitalised dogs, to control very severe pain. It can also be injected under the skin on a regular basis to control chronic pain.

Bottom line: pain remedies for your dog at home

There are many things you can do to help a pet in pain. Ensure they have somewhere warm, padded and comfortable to rest. Consider where they have access to, ensure they can easily get outside to the toilet and that food and water is nearby. Reduce their need to climb stairs and walk upon slippery floors, or even consider placing rugs. Human pain medications are rarely safe or effective in your pet and should never be given without seeking veterinary advice. Your vet has access to many pet-specific painkillers that are fast acting, safe and effective.

Frequently asked questions: pain relief in dogs

Can you give a dog aspirin?

Aspirin is a human medication. It has a low safety profile meaning that it is likely to result in toxicity to your dog. Veterinary NSAIDs, such as meloxicam, provide much more effective pain relief.

Why are human painkillers dangerous for dogs?

NSAIDs such as ibuprofen are absorbed rapidly by dogs and the drug is reabsorbed after being excreted by the liver meaning that even small doses can be toxic. Ibuprofen can cause stomach ulceration as well as kidney and liver failure, bleeding disorders and neurological symptoms. Signs of toxicity can occur after a single 200mg tablet in small dogs.

What can I give my dog for immediate pain relief?

For mild pain, rest your pet and make use of heat and cold packs to reduce pain and inflammation. If your pet is in severe pain your vet will be able to prescribe strong, fast acting pain relief.

What human painkiller can I give my dog?

Human painkillers can be toxic to dogs and result in unintended side effects so should never be given without seeking veterinary advice. Paracetamol is the only human painkiller that is given to dogs (never cats) but can be toxic when dosed incorrectly so should only be given under veterinary guidance. A licensed, approved veterinary version exists that must legally be prescribed first and foremost, unless there is good reason to use the human equivalent.

What can I rub on my dog’s leg for pain relief?

You could gently massage your pet’s leg or apply heat/cold compresses depending on the stage of injury.

Can I give my dog half a paracetamol?

Paracetamol is often used in dogs but the toxic window is quite narrow so it should never be given without a prescription from a veterinarian who has assessed whether the drug is suitable for your pet.

